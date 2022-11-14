The emotional moment a foster mother found out she is pregnant after a four-year struggle to concieve was captured on camera.Shae, 26, almost died following an ectopic pregnancy, and was diagnosed with endometriosis which led doctors to reccomend a hysterectomy.Refusing to remove her womb, the Idaho couple kept trying, and this video shows the moment Shae found out she was expecting.They signed up to become foster parents in 2020 during the pandemic, and have welcomed two foster children.Carter David was born on 11 October, a healthy baby boy.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Ukrainian women and children provided support in MoldovaSlices of cake from King Charles and Prince William’s weddings go up for auctionOne million lights dazzle in spectacular Kew Gardens Christmas display

