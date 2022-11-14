Read full article on original website
Montgomery County Hispanic Chamber relaunches with new chair, board
The Hispanic community is projected to make up more of Montgomery County’s population over the next three decades. The Montgomery County Hispanic Chamber relaunched itself with a new chair and board in place at a Sept. 28 event after pausing activity during the pandemic. Following the relaunch, plans for...
Cellipont Bioservices marks groundbreaking for future headquarters in The Woodlands
Cellipont CEO Deborah Wild (center) is joined by Cellipont colleagues and members of The Woodlands Economic Development Partnership team. From left are Ashley Byers, Jim Parisi, Harrison Johnson, Holly Gruy, Deborah Wild, Scott Nudelman, Gil Staley and Dan Michalk. (Courtesy Cellipont) Cellipont Bioservices, a cell therapy contract development and manufacturing...
Montgomery County: Alight Solutions in The Woodlands must pay $290K in tax abatement default
Montgomery County Tax Assessor-Collector Tammy McRae presented information about the tax abatement Nov. 15. (Screenshot via Montgomery County) Montgomery County Commissioners Court on Nov. 15 found Alight Solutions, a human resources company with offices in The Woodlands, to be in default of a tax abatement agreement with the county and ordered the company to pay nearly $290,000.
Community colleges await possible state funding changes from the 88th Texas legislative session
HCC Chancellor Cesar Maldonado said it is too early to tell how the recommendations will impact college finances. (Courtesy Houston Community College System) Community colleges across the state, including the Houston Community College System, may see a change in how they receive state funding in the coming years. Going into...
Serenity Wellness & Counseling relocates in Cypress
Serenity Wellness & Counseling relocated Oct. 30 to 17820 Mound Road, Ste. B, Cypress. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Serenity Wellness & Counseling relocated Oct. 30 to 17820 Mound Road, Ste. B, Cypress. The practice was previously located at 17302 House & Hahl Road, Cypress. Owner Nicole Bankhead said the new location provides a waiting area, coffee, water and a relaxing environment for clients. Serenity Wellness & Counseling offers both online and in-person counseling sessions, neurofeedback, medication management and dietitian consultations in one central location. 281-944-7922. www.serenitywellnessandcounseling.com.
Tomball ISD school board approves names for Juergen Road complex campuses
The Tomball ISD school board approved the names for the Juergen Road complex campuses at its Nov. 15 meeting. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) Tomball ISD’s elementary, intermediate and high school campuses at the Juergen Road complex will be named West Elementary, West Intermediate and Tomball West High School following unanimous approvals by the school board members at its Nov. 15 meeting.
Sugar Land signs contract for First Colony Trail construction
The First Colony Trail Project is intended to create a connected trail network within the First Colony area. (Courtesy Pexels) After nine years and a revision of scope, the First Colony Trail and Pedestrian Bridges Project has construction in sight. Sugar Land City Council authorized a $3.3 million contract with...
Agreement could spur multimillion-dollar redevelopment at The Woodlands Mall with 2 hotels, parking garage, new retail space
A joint meeting of The Woodlands Township board of directors and The Woodlands Township Economic Development Zone was held Nov. 16. (Vanessa Holt/Community Impact) The Woodlands Township board of directors on Nov. 16 approved two items that could allow for a potential multimillion-dollar economic development project at The Woodlands Mall including at least 80,000 square feet of new retail space, two hotels and a parking garage.
New local footwear store opens in Pearland
FlyxSole is open Tue.-Sat. from noon-7 p.m. (Courtesy Pexels) FlyxSole LLC opened its retail store Nov. 12 at 1331 E. Broadway St., Ste. B, Pearland. The new shop offers buying, selling and trading of footwear, according to the store’s Instagram page. FlyxSole is open Tue.-Sat. from noon-7 p.m. www.instagram.com/flyxsole.
Windsong Intermediate in Friendswood ISD passes state random intruder detection audit
Gov. Greg Abbott ordered the audits at schools across the state to ensure the security of educational facilities. (Courtesy Pexels) Windsong Intermediate School passed Friendswood ISD’s second random intruder detection audit conducted by the state. JT Patton, the district’s executive director of safety and operations, updated the FISD board...
The Woodlands area sees 2 new industrial buildings under construction in November
New commercial buildings are under construction in The Woodlands area. (Courtesy Pexels) Office occupancy in The Woodlands increased in October compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, and industrial vacancies increased from 5.2% to 6.2% from a year before. Two new industrial spaces totaling more than 146,000 square feet were under construction as of Nov. 2.
Houston approves additional $4.7 million for Shepherd, Durham drives reconstruction to fix failing water lines
A rendering shows an updated streetscape envisioned with the reconstruction of Shepherd and Durham drives inside the Loop. (Courtesy Memorial Heights TIRZ) At a Nov. 16 meeting, Houston City Council approved an additional $4.7 million toward a reconstruction project along Shepherd and Durham drives in the Heights to cover the redesign and rerouting of failing water and wastewater lines.
Wildwood Corporate Centre buildings in The Woodlands fully occupied with 6 new leases announced in November
Wildwood Corporate Centre I is a three-story, 128,000-square-foot office building built in 2014. (Courtesy CBRE Group) Real estate and investment firm CBRE Group announced six new office leases Nov. 15 at Wildwood Corporate Centre I and II in The Woodlands, located at 460 Wildwood Forest Drive. The leases total 82,754...
This small Texas city ranks no. 1 for diversity in U.S.
What are the most diverse cities in Texas?
Bethany Medford appointed new Conroe ISD deputy superintendent
CISD appointed Bethany Medford to deputy superintendent on Nov. 15. (Kylee Haueter/Community Impact ) Conroe ISD appointed Bethany Medford, the assistant superintendent for middle schools, to deputy superintendent during a Nov. 15 school board meeting. According to previous reporting, Deputy Superintendent Chris Hines announced his retirement in June. Superintendent Curtis...
Filipino eatery Patis & Toyo coming to Katy Asian Town next spring
Patis & Toyo, a Filipino eatery, plans to open at Katy Asian Town in March. (Courtesy Patis & Toyo) A new Filipino restaurant is coming to Katy Asian Town early next year. Patis & Toyo plans to open at 23220 Grand Circle Blvd., Ste. 160, Katy, in March. Customers can expect dishes such as Lechon-style tender pork ribs and tosilog, a popular Filipino breakfast dish composed of a protein, garlic fried rice and a sunny-side-up egg. 713-363-0010. www.patistoyorestaurant.com.
Tomball ISD school board approves removing hair length, earring guidelines from dress code
At its Nov. 15 meeting, the Tomball ISD board of trustees unanimously approved removing hair and earring guidelines for male students from the district's dress code. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) At its Nov. 15 meeting, the Tomball ISD board of trustees unanimously approved removing hair and earring guidelines for male students...
Pearland ISD sophomore selected as EngineerGirl ambassador
A picture of Maya Shankar, the Pearland ISD EngineerGirl ambassador. All of the EngineerGirl ambassadors for the 2022-23 school year can be viewed on the program's website. (Courtesy Pearland ISD) Maya Shankar, Turner College and Career High School sophomore in Pearland ISD, was selected to participate in the national EngineerGirl...
Justice Forward to extend services to Fort Bend County specialty courts
Devon Anderson, CEO and president of Justice Forward, is joined by Fort Bend County District Attorney Brian Middleton at a Nov. 14 press conference. (Courtesy Whitney Radley) Houston-based justice reform nonprofit Justice Forward will fund essential services for three specialty courts in Fort Bend County in support of individuals with substance abuse disorders and mental health issues, officials announced at a press conference Nov. 14.
Report shows high rates of subsidence in Katy, city continues to sink two centimeters every year
The results show the Katy area has some of the most significant land displacement of all surrounding suburbs, sinking roughly 2 centimeters per year. (Designed by La'Toya Smith) A University of Houston geological study released in August tracked land deformation in Houston’s growing suburbs from 2016-21. The results show the...
