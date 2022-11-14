New commercial buildings are under construction in The Woodlands area. (Courtesy Pexels) Office occupancy in The Woodlands increased in October compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, and industrial vacancies increased from 5.2% to 6.2% from a year before. Two new industrial spaces totaling more than 146,000 square feet were under construction as of Nov. 2.

THE WOODLANDS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO