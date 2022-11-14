ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Bend County, TX

Community Impact Houston

Cellipont Bioservices marks groundbreaking for future headquarters in The Woodlands

Cellipont CEO Deborah Wild (center) is joined by Cellipont colleagues and members of The Woodlands Economic Development Partnership team. From left are Ashley Byers, Jim Parisi, Harrison Johnson, Holly Gruy, Deborah Wild, Scott Nudelman, Gil Staley and Dan Michalk. (Courtesy Cellipont) Cellipont Bioservices, a cell therapy contract development and manufacturing...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Montgomery County: Alight Solutions in The Woodlands must pay $290K in tax abatement default

Montgomery County Tax Assessor-Collector Tammy McRae presented information about the tax abatement Nov. 15. (Screenshot via Montgomery County) Montgomery County Commissioners Court on Nov. 15 found Alight Solutions, a human resources company with offices in The Woodlands, to be in default of a tax abatement agreement with the county and ordered the company to pay nearly $290,000.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Serenity Wellness & Counseling relocates in Cypress

Serenity Wellness & Counseling relocated Oct. 30 to 17820 Mound Road, Ste. B, Cypress. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Serenity Wellness & Counseling relocated Oct. 30 to 17820 Mound Road, Ste. B, Cypress. The practice was previously located at 17302 House & Hahl Road, Cypress. Owner Nicole Bankhead said the new location provides a waiting area, coffee, water and a relaxing environment for clients. Serenity Wellness & Counseling offers both online and in-person counseling sessions, neurofeedback, medication management and dietitian consultations in one central location. 281-944-7922. www.serenitywellnessandcounseling.com.
CYPRESS, TX
Tomball ISD school board approves names for Juergen Road complex campuses

The Tomball ISD school board approved the names for the Juergen Road complex campuses at its Nov. 15 meeting. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) Tomball ISD’s elementary, intermediate and high school campuses at the Juergen Road complex will be named West Elementary, West Intermediate and Tomball West High School following unanimous approvals by the school board members at its Nov. 15 meeting.
TOMBALL, TX
Agreement could spur multimillion-dollar redevelopment at The Woodlands Mall with 2 hotels, parking garage, new retail space

A joint meeting of The Woodlands Township board of directors and The Woodlands Township Economic Development Zone was held Nov. 16. (Vanessa Holt/Community Impact) The Woodlands Township board of directors on Nov. 16 approved two items that could allow for a potential multimillion-dollar economic development project at The Woodlands Mall including at least 80,000 square feet of new retail space, two hotels and a parking garage.
New local footwear store opens in Pearland

FlyxSole is open Tue.-Sat. from noon-7 p.m. (Courtesy Pexels) FlyxSole LLC opened its retail store Nov. 12 at 1331 E. Broadway St., Ste. B, Pearland. The new shop offers buying, selling and trading of footwear, according to the store’s Instagram page. FlyxSole is open Tue.-Sat. from noon-7 p.m. www.instagram.com/flyxsole.
PEARLAND, TX
The Woodlands area sees 2 new industrial buildings under construction in November

New commercial buildings are under construction in The Woodlands area. (Courtesy Pexels) Office occupancy in The Woodlands increased in October compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, and industrial vacancies increased from 5.2% to 6.2% from a year before. Two new industrial spaces totaling more than 146,000 square feet were under construction as of Nov. 2.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Houston approves additional $4.7 million for Shepherd, Durham drives reconstruction to fix failing water lines

A rendering shows an updated streetscape envisioned with the reconstruction of Shepherd and Durham drives inside the Loop. (Courtesy Memorial Heights TIRZ) At a Nov. 16 meeting, Houston City Council approved an additional $4.7 million toward a reconstruction project along Shepherd and Durham drives in the Heights to cover the redesign and rerouting of failing water and wastewater lines.
HOUSTON, TX
Bethany Medford appointed new Conroe ISD deputy superintendent

CISD appointed Bethany Medford to deputy superintendent on Nov. 15. (Kylee Haueter/Community Impact ) Conroe ISD appointed Bethany Medford, the assistant superintendent for middle schools, to deputy superintendent during a Nov. 15 school board meeting. According to previous reporting, Deputy Superintendent Chris Hines announced his retirement in June. Superintendent Curtis...
CONROE, TX
Filipino eatery Patis & Toyo coming to Katy Asian Town next spring

Patis & Toyo, a Filipino eatery, plans to open at Katy Asian Town in March. (Courtesy Patis & Toyo) A new Filipino restaurant is coming to Katy Asian Town early next year. Patis & Toyo plans to open at 23220 Grand Circle Blvd., Ste. 160, Katy, in March. Customers can expect dishes such as Lechon-style tender pork ribs and tosilog, a popular Filipino breakfast dish composed of a protein, garlic fried rice and a sunny-side-up egg. 713-363-0010. www.patistoyorestaurant.com.
KATY, TX
Justice Forward to extend services to Fort Bend County specialty courts

Devon Anderson, CEO and president of Justice Forward, is joined by Fort Bend County District Attorney Brian Middleton at a Nov. 14 press conference. (Courtesy Whitney Radley) Houston-based justice reform nonprofit Justice Forward will fund essential services for three specialty courts in Fort Bend County in support of individuals with substance abuse disorders and mental health issues, officials announced at a press conference Nov. 14.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
