The holiday season is right around the corner and one way to enjoy it is with the Blinn College District’s wind symphony and choirs’ “Sounds of the Season,” a musical tribute to the season at 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 16 in the Festival Institute Concert Hall in Round Top. Tickets are $10 and available at blinn.edu/boxoffice. The concert will feature the world premiere of Brooke Pierson’s “Cafe Bleu,” performed by the Blinn College and Brenham High School bands.

BRYAN, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO