Bryan College Station Eagle
Best of Aggieland cookbook to be released Dec. 5
A new limited edition cookbook titled "The Best of Aggieland: Gatherings & Game Days" will be released Dec. 5 and features over 70 recipes from more than 35 area restaurant and bars. The cookbook is available for $45 and was compiled by Tamar Elkeles. Proceeds from the book will go...
Aggies' Rhett Hensley places fourth on 1-meter board at Texas Diving Invitational
AUSTIN — Texas A&M’s Rhett Hensley finished fourth in the men’s 1-meter springboard dive at the Texas Diving Invitational on Thursday at the Jamail Texas Swim Center. Hensley had 365.65 points, while teammate Victor Povzner placed fifth at 362.75. Texas’ Nicholas Harris won with 396.70. Texas...
Texas A&M to compete at Texas Diving Invitational in Austin
The Texas A&M men’s and women’s diving teams will compete in the Texas Diving Invitational at Jamail Texas Swim Center in Austin from Thursday through Saturday. A&M’s Victor Povzner was named the Southeastern Conference men’s diver of the week last week, while Allen Bottego and Takuto Endo will help lead the Aggie men. Alyssa Clairmont will lead A&M’s women.
Duke Postgame: Joni Taylor
Texas A&M women's basketball head coach Joni Taylor meets the media following the Aggies' 71-52 loss to Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium. (November 17, 2022)
No. 5 Texas A&M equestrian team tops Fresno State in fall finale
The fifth-ranked Texas A&M equestrian team beat Fresno State 14-6 on Thursday at the Hildebrand Equine Complex. A&M’s Maggie Nealon, Rylee Shufelt, Devan Thomas and Brooke Brombach won in flat, while Lisa Bricker, Lauren Hanson and Emmy Lu Marsh won in reining. Brombach, Haley Redifer, Rylee Shufelt and Devon Thomas won in fences, and Alexis Robinson, Ella Petak and Hanna Olaussen won in horsmanship. Nealon, Hanson, Brombach and Robinson earned most outstanding performer honors.
No. 14 Aggie men lead Art Adamson Invitational after first day
The 14th-ranked Texas A&M men’s swimming team finished the first day of the Art Adamson Invitational in first place Wednesday at the Rec Center Natatorium. The Aggies broke their school record in the 400-yard medley relay with Ethan Gogulski, Andres Puente, Connor Foote and Kaloyan Bratanov winning the event in 3 minutes, 4.08 seconds — also an NCAA A cut time.
'Versatile' Zach Dang now a key player for College Station football team
Zach Dang just wanted to play. Last spring, the College Station senior running back had no idea what his role with the Cougars would be during the 2022 season. He had spent time on the varsity team as a junior during the playoffs but didn’t see the field much during the team’s run.
Highlights: Texas A&M vs Murray State
Highlights from the opening round loss to Murray State in the Myrtle Beach Invitational. (Nov. 17th, 2022)
Texas A&M swimming teams to compete at Art Adamson Invite with eye on postseason
The college swimming and diving postseason is four months away, but it will be in the back of the minds of competitors at the 10th annual Art Adamson Invitational on Wednesday through Friday at Texas A&M’s Rec Center Natatorium. “This is the closest thing we have to get ready...
Calendar for Friday, Nov. 18
The holiday season is right around the corner and one way to enjoy it is with the Blinn College District’s wind symphony and choirs’ “Sounds of the Season,” a musical tribute to the season at 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 16 in the Festival Institute Concert Hall in Round Top. Tickets are $10 and available at blinn.edu/boxoffice. The concert will feature the world premiere of Brooke Pierson’s “Cafe Bleu,” performed by the Blinn College and Brenham High School bands.
Texas A&M volleyball team to host LSU on Senior Night
LSU (14-11, 8-7) is in seventh place in the Southeastern Conference standings, while A&M (12-14, 4-11) is 11th. The Aggies will end the regular season with two matches at Missouri on Saturday and Sunday in Columbia, Missouri.
Texas A&M women's basketball team on road Thursday for first time this season
The Texas A&M women’s basketball team faces a double challenge this week. After opening the season by outplaying Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and Army for easy victories, the Aggies will take a huge step up in competition against Duke at 6 p.m. Thursday. The game at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina, also is the first road trip for first-year head coach Joni Taylor and her young team.
Duke's defense, size too much for Texas A&M women's basketball team
DURHAM, N.C. — The young Texas A&M women’s basketball team had a tough time with Duke’s defense and size as the Blue Devils grabbed a 71-52 victory Thursday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Duke (4-0) forced 23 turnovers, converting them into 30 points. The Blue Devils also...
24th-ranked Texas A&M men's basketball team can't handle Murray State
CONWAY, S.C. — The 24th-ranked Texas A&M men’s basketball team couldn’t live up to its growing national reputation as Murray State guard JaCobi Wood scored 23 points in leading the Racers to an 88-79 victory over the Aggies in first-round action at the Myrtle Beach Invitational on Thursday.
Texas A&M volleyball team's late leads vanish in loss to LSU on Senior Night
The seniors on the Texas A&M volleyball team didn’t finish their careers at Reed Arena with a victory, because the Aggies twice couldn’t finish off late leads. LSU rallied for a 16-25, 25-16, 26-24, 26-24 victory in Southeastern Conference action Wednesday night at Reed Arena. A&M (12-15, 4-12) had set points in each of the last two sets but lost its fifth straight match, all in four sets.
Calendar for Wednesday, Nov. 16
The story of young Cockney flower seller Eliza Doolittle and linguistics professor Henry Higgins in “My Fair Lady” comes to Rudder Auditorium (401 Joe Routt Blvd. on Texas A&M campus in College Station) on Dec. 6-7 at 7:30 p.m. Boasts classic songs such as “I Could Have Danced All Night,” “The Rain in Spain,” “Wouldn’t It Be Lovely” and “On The Street Where You Live.” Tickets” $29-$102. Call the MSC Box Office at 979-845-1234 or 888-890-5667.
Even with revamped front court, Texas A&M men's basketball team leaning on smaller lineups
Inevitably a question always pop up around a Buzz Williams-led team. The fourth-year Texas A&M men’s basketball coach heard it the first time around 2009 when he was serving in the same role at Marquette. “When are you going to sign a big guy?” Williams remembered seeing on Twitter...
A&M Consolidated-Fulshear to meet in rare second-round home playoff game for Tigers
Coaches from A&M Consolidated and Fulshear had a difficult time finding a neutral site to schedule their area playoff football game, so both sides agreed to flip a coin for home-field advantage. That’s how the Tigers ended up earning a rare second-round home playoff game. Consol (9-2) will host Fulshear...
Bryan's Brooks helps Vikings beat College Station, spoil Reese's homecoming
Bryan’s Darius Brooks banked in a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to end the third quarter and spur the Vikings to a 63-54 nondistrict boys basketball victory over the College Station Cougars on Tuesday night at Viking Gym. Brooks’ shot gave Bryan the lead for good in an entertaining, well-played game for...
Friends of Chamber Music present Banff String Quartet winners Thursday
Area audiences will have the chance to hear the 2019 co-winners of the Banff International String Quartet on Thursday night when the Friends of Chamber Music presents the Viano Quartet. The concert will be at 7 p.m. at A&M United Methodist Church, 417 University Drive in College Station. There is...
