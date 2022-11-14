Killington vows to create a sense of place for visitors and community pride with new purchase, allows for development of a youth & senior center in current town hall. Vermont Business Magazine As residents and visitors pull off Route 100 and onto Route 4 accessing all that Killington has to offer, it’s hard to pinpoint “the heart of town.” In an effort to create a “Welcome to Killington” marker at a place where residents and visitors have all-in-one access to town offices and a welcome center, the Town of Killington is in process of purchasing a five-unit, 11,000+ square foot property at 2046 US-4, Killington, VT. This action is the first step to creating an entrance for the community resort and town businesses. It also frees up the current town office to become a recreation and gathering space for youth and senior residents.

