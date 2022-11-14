Read full article on original website
Addison Independent
New food hub opens on Exchange Street
New food hub opens on Exchange Street

The CVOEO center stores food and distributes it to local low-income households.
vermontbiz.com
Mayor Weinberger celebrates completion of the Shelburne Street roundabout project ahead of schedule
$7.7 Million Federal Investment for Safer Streets, Pedestrian, and Stormwater Improvements. VermontBiz Today, Mayor Miro Weinberger announced and celebrated the completion of the Shelburne Street Roundabout Project in Burlington’s south end. The Project redesigned the existing rotary into a modern roundabout, provides designated crossing locations with rapid flashing beacons, new sidewalks, and shared-use paths. It was funded through the State of Vermont’s Highway Safety Improvement Program with $7.7 million in Federal Highway Administration dollars.
Some Burlington residents concerned about South End and Trinity Campus rezoning proposals
Residents question whether the rezoning plans would help deal with Burlington’s housing shortage. Read the story on VTDigger here: Some Burlington residents concerned about South End and Trinity Campus rezoning proposals.
vermontbiz.com
UVM Health Network fiscal year 2022 results highlight continued financial challenges and important progress
Focused Work Leverages Strength of Network to Stabilize Finances, Support Workforce, Provide Access to High-Quality Care. VermontBiz Extraordinary cost inflation and workforce shortages continue to impact hospitals and health systems as the University of Vermont Health Network releases its Fiscal Year 2022 year-end results. To address these broad challenges, the Network is actively implementing a focused path forward plan to improve revenue and expenses, recruit and retain talented employees and continue improving patient access to high-quality care in Fiscal Year 2023.
vermontbiz.com
Town of Killington to purchase new town administrative building
Killington vows to create a sense of place for visitors and community pride with new purchase, allows for development of a youth & senior center in current town hall. Vermont Business Magazine As residents and visitors pull off Route 100 and onto Route 4 accessing all that Killington has to offer, it’s hard to pinpoint “the heart of town.” In an effort to create a “Welcome to Killington” marker at a place where residents and visitors have all-in-one access to town offices and a welcome center, the Town of Killington is in process of purchasing a five-unit, 11,000+ square foot property at 2046 US-4, Killington, VT. This action is the first step to creating an entrance for the community resort and town businesses. It also frees up the current town office to become a recreation and gathering space for youth and senior residents.
vermontjournal.com
Crown Point Realtors donate to local food shelves
REGION – The Crown Point Board of Realtors gave $5,000 to local food shelves and the Vermont Foodbank recently. At their last meeting, the board voted unanimously to help the local food shelves with a $1,000 check to each establishment. The Springfield Family Center, Black River Good Neighbors, the Chester Family Center, and Our Place in Bellows Falls, all received the funds prior to the holiday season.
NECN
Work Underway on Filling ‘The Pit,' Long an Eyesore in Vermont
Work is underway on a massive construction project in Burlington, Vermont, that has been stalled for the better part of five years, becoming a real eyesore in the city’s busy shopping and dining district popular with tourists. Just steps off Burlington’s iconic Church Street Marketplace, you’ll find another landmark...
Nichols appointed to lead South Burlington schools
Violet Nichols had been serving as the district's interim superintendent since July 1.
mynbc5.com
What goes into making award winning cheese? NBC5 goes behind the scenes with 2 Vermont farms
WAITSFIELD, Vt. — In our region, we get to appreciate how good our local cheeses are on a regular basis. And now, the rest of the world agrees that Vermont cheese are among the best out there. Six Vermont farms and creameries are celebrating after winning medals at the...
In Randolph, a young entrepreneur steps back from business to teach the next generation of manufacturing students
Brian Kippen of Tunbridge founded KAD Models and Prototypes in California before expanding the advanced manufacturing business to Randolph. Now, he’s teaching manufacturing and fabrication at the Randolph Technical Career Center, hoping to encourage young people to enter the field. Read the story on VTDigger here: In Randolph, a young entrepreneur steps back from business to teach the next generation of manufacturing students.
mountaintimes.info
U.S. Attorney, Vermont Attorney General and Rutland Area NAACP to co-host ‘Hate-Free Vermont’ forum
Thursday, Nov. 17 — VIRTUAL — The United States Attorney’s Office, the Vermont Attorney General’s Office, and the Rutland Area NAACP will co-host a Hate-Free Vermont forum in St. Albans and virtually on Nov. 17, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. This forum will be the third held in an ongoing series; previous 2022 Hate-Free Vermont forums have taken place in Rutland and Bennington.
vermontbiz.com
Vermont delegation supports locality pay for southeastern Vermont
Leahy, Sanders, Welch continue long-running effort to fix pay gaps. VermontBiz Senator Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Senator-elect Peter Welch (D-Vt.) this week joined their New Hampshire counterparts in sending a letter urging a locality pay region be established for the White River Junction area of Vermont. Federal workers in Windsor and Orange Counties in Vermont, and Grafton and Sullivan County in New Hampshire, face gaps with their private sector equivalents and nearby Federal employees due to categorization as “rest-of-U.S.” Vermonters who work for the White River Junction VA and the U.S. Army Cold Regions Research and Engineering Lab have strongly advocated for the change.
WCAX
New housing option for Vermont seniors opens in South Hero
SOUTH HERO, Vt. (WCAX) - Cathedral Square, a 45-year-old nonprofit, is expanding into its 27th location in Vermont to help seniors who need a place to go. “We are just so thrilled to be able to be here and to let folks remain in the islands as they age, and now they can,” said Kim Fitzgerald, the CEO of Cathedral Square.
Boston Globe
The bike thieves of Burlington, Vermont
A hunt for stolen goods has put citizens and business owners in the center of a debate about policing and a growing, sometimes violent, problem with crime. Burlington, Vermont, is a bike-friendly city. There are multiple bike stores, a network of bright green bike lanes on many major streets and a waterfront bike path with views of the dazzling sunsets over Lake Champlain and the Adirondack Mountains.
businessnhmagazine.com
Best Company to Work For: DEW Construction
Construction management, design/build and general contracting services. I can keep a reasonable balance between work and personal life: 100% agree. We regularly discuss our progress toward our goals and objectives: 100% agree. CEO: Donald Wells. Years in Business: 25 (10 in NH) Full-time Employees: 113 (44 in NH) Years on...
WCAX
Burlington’s Church Street Marketplace holiday tree arrives Friday
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Good news for Burlington’s Church Street Marketplace and the holiday spirit. City leaders said they found a holiday tree for the Marketplace. The spruce is being donated from a home in South Burlington and will arrive downtown around 10:30 a.m. this Friday. It will be...
WCAX
Vermont compounding pharmacy to liquidate assets
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A compounding pharmacy in Colchester caught in hot water over the summer is liquidating all its assets through an online auction next month. Starting Dec. 1, Edge Pharma is selling various equipment-- like scales, tables, mixers, pumps, carts, dishwashers, even telephone headsets and storage bins-- through orbitbid.com. The starting bid on most of the products is $5.
vermontbiz.com
Opening of Cathedral Square’s ‘Bayview Crossing’ celebrated, 30 homes in South Hero for older adults
Flanked by state and local officials, funders, residents and others, Cindy Reid of Cathedral Square shares ribbon-cutting duties with Robin Way, former executive director of C.I.D.E.R., during opening ceremonies Nov. 14 for Bayview Crossing, a new Cathedral Square community with 30 homes for older adults in South Hero, Vermont. A new office for C.I.D.E.R. is part of the project.
mynbc5.com
Food resources available in Clinton and Essex counties of NY ahead of the holidays
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The cold weather and thought of incoming heating expenses could be putting some families in a tough financial position right before the holidays. At the Joint Council for Economic Opportunity, or “JCEO” in Plattsburgh, shipments of food were unloaded Monday onto the shelves of their new “choice” pantry, which is set up like a grocery store.
vermontbiz.com
VNAHSR Tree of Remembrance Ceremony to be broadcast on Facebook
Vermont Business Magazine Commemorate a loved one by participating in the 2022 VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region’s Annual Tree of Remembrance Ceremony. Held virtually again this year, the tree will be illuminated, and the names of loved ones read during a Facebook broadcast. The broadcast will be held on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 7pm on the VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/VNAHSR(link is external).
