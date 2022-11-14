The Japanese Ministry of Defence has shared footage it believes to show the aftermath of a ballistic missile fired by North Korea.This video reportedly shows a trial left behind in the sky by an intercontinental ballistic missile on Friday, 18 November.Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida said it likely fell about 130 miles west of Oshima-Oshima island.Sharing this video to YouTube, the Japanese officials said it was recorded when aircraft were sent to investigate the scene.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Missile strike in Poland likely caused by a Ukrainian air defence missile, says NatoMeet the sinister-looking army of robots that could soon crawl through your pipesJapanese man gets skipping rope stuck in bladder after inserting it into penis

