Read full article on original website
Related
KRQE News 13
5.4 magnitude earthquake in West Texas felt in New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Some southern New Mexico residents near the West Texas region may have felt multiple earthquakes Wednesday afternoon. The U.S. Geological Survey reported a 5.4 magnitude earthquake west of Menton, Texas, which is also about 70 miles south of Carlsbad. KRQE News 13 received reports from...
Did you feel that? Earthquake reported near Pecos
REEVES COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A 5.3 magnitude earthquake was reported about 29 miles NNW of Toyah around 3:30 this afternoon. Shocks from the earthquake were felt in Odessa, Midland, Andrews and Coahoma, according to viewer reports, and lasted for several seconds, as opposed to the quick and loud booms felt in most of the recent […]
KCBD
New Mexico woman killed in collision southwest of Andrews
ANDREWS, Texas (KCBD) - A woman from Lovington, New Mexico has died after a crash that happened 16 miles southwest of Andrews on Monday evening, Nov. 14 around 5 p.m. DPS tells us the collision happened at SH 115 and FM 181. They say 52-year-old Alicia Rivas, in a 2019...
errorsofenchantment.com
New Mexico’s Conservative Counties did not show up for election
The following is directly from the Secretary of State website. You can look for yourself at the Secretary of State website. In the 2022 general election there was 52% voter turnout statewide. In Lea County (Hobbs) there was 38% turnout. In Eddy County (Carlsbad and Artesia) there was 49% turnout.
Hobbs city commissioners vote unanimously to approve ordinance on abortion clinics
HOBBS, N.M. — The Hobbs city commissioners unanimously approved an ordinance regarding abortion clinics last week. Public support from the community was very strong regarding this ordinance, and that was a key reason for why it was passed. The ordinance does not prevent abortion clinics from opening in Hobbs,...
El Paso News
El Paso teen dies in New Mexico car crash
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In the early hours of Wednesday November 9, 2022, the New Mexico State Police responded to a three-vehicle crash on New Mexico State Road 128, at around milepost 47, west of Jal. The initial investigation indicated that a 2019 Ford Pickup truck, driven by...
everythinglubbock.com
El Paso teen dies in Lea County 3-vehicle crash, New Mexico State Police says
LEA COUNTY, N.M. — On Monday, New Mexico State Police released information concerning a fatal three-vehicle crash which occurred in Lea County on Wednesday, November 9. The crash happened around 5:00 a.m. on State Road 128 west of Jal. According to a press release from NMSP, an eastbound 2019...
Victim in deadly hit-and-run Andrews Co crash identified
ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The victim killed last week in a hit and run crash in Andrews County has been identified by the Texas Department of Public Safety as 87-year-old Soledad Rodriguez Gonzalez, of Hobbs, New Mexico. Gonzalez died at the scene. According to a DPS crash report, the crash happened around 12:32 p.m. on […]
Hobbs teen accused of throwing baby in dumpster to face trial
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Alexis Avila, the teen accused of throwing her newborn in a dumpster in Hobbs, will face a trial as early as December. The state and Avila’s attorney have a tentative start date of December 19. In January, she was caught on camera throwing her newborn baby boy in a dumpster during freezing temperatures. […]
KCBD
Tuesday morning top stories: LPD offering $5K reward for info in man’s death
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Police offering $5,000 reward for info in man’s death. Police are asking for information about the death of a man found in his home Friday near 54th and the Interstate. Investigators believe foul play was involved. Hobbs woman killed in hit-and-run crash.
KFDA
Hobbs woman killed in hit-and-run crash in Andrews County
ANDREWS, County (KCBD) - A Hobbs woman was killed in a crash in Andrews County Wednesday afternoon after DPS officials report a semi truck did not stop after the collision. On Nov. 9, around 12:32 p.m., officers responded to a rollover on SH 176, 16 miles east of Andrews. Investigators...
HPD needs your help bringing a killer to justice – it starts with finding this man
The Hobbs Police Department on Thursday asked for the public's help identifying someone who "may have information" about the hit-and-run crash that led to the death of 19-year-old Delilah Ybarra on October 28.
Comments / 0