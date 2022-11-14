Read full article on original website
Powerball winner has Maryland connection
Someone in Southern California won the coveted $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot; it has been growing in size since August.
Maryland couple's lottery routine change leads to $100,008 Powerball prize
A Maryland couple said an unexpected shakeup to their lottery buying routine led to their winning $100,008 from a Powerball drawing.
Major supermarket chain opening another new location in Maryland this week
A major grocery store chain recently announced that it would be opening another new store location in Maryland this month. Read on to learn more. On Friday, November 18, 2022, the Giant Food supermarket chain will open its newest Maryland store in Baltimore.
Invasive Northern Snakehead reeling in restaurant guests in Maryland
BALTIMORE -- Fresh local seafood is on the menu at True Chesapeake Oyster Co. in Hampden. But for one dish, the less you know, the better. "It's creepy looking," said Chef Zack Mills. "If you google it, it's a bad idea. Because you're not going to want to eat it after you google it." Mills is talking about the Northern Snakehead that's taking over the Chesapeake Bay. Native to Asia and Russia, the fish is 33 inches long, thick, and slimy. It can also reproduce quickly. This voracious predator was first discovered in a pond in Crofton in 2002, and has been...
$100K Lottery Winner Won Another $300K The Same Day
They say lightning never strikes the same place twice. But apparently, the lottery does. A 70-year-old Delaware woman had a really lucky day on October 20 when she visited Lottery Headquarters to cash in one lottery ticket that she had purchased a week previously, then used that money to buy another ticket for an even bigger win.
Virginia Residents To Get $500 For 24 Months
You can apply for financial aid if you are a cash-strapped resident in this area. Officials in Alexandria, Virginia, finalized details for a guaranteed income program. What happens after applications processing later in the year? About 170 applicants will get monthly $500 payments for two years. (source)
Powerball Ticket Sold in California Snags Record $2.04B Win
"By Shameka Dudley-Lowe and Scott McFetridgeSomeone who bought a Powerball ticket in Southern California has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize.The winning numbers were selected Tuesday morning, nearly 10 hours after the scheduled Monday night drawing because of problems processing sales data at one of the game's member lotteries. Lottery officials acknowledged the unprecedented delay for such a high-profile drawing but said the game's security process took precedence.“Protecting the integrity of the draw is of utmost importance, and we were able to do that during this historic drawing...
What we know about the students killed in UVA shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A University of Virginia student suspected of killing three of his fellow classmates and wounding two others in an on-campus shooting Sunday night was taken into police custody, after the campus was told to shelter in place for more than 12 hours in a harrowing overnight event.
eastcoasttraveller.com
All-You-Can-Eat-Crab Spots in Maryland
Try Jimmy Joy's Log Cabin Inn if you want an excellent place to eat. This casual dining establishment has a great selection of steak and seafood. It was built in 1938 and has long been a favorite of locals and travelers. In 1959, the restaurant was moved and has been at its current location for 17 years.
LOOK: Resource Officer Captures Massive Snake on Maryland High School Campus
A school resource officer has saved the day at one Baltimore high school recently, stepping in to send a slithery non-authorized visitor on its way!. The commotion began Friday afternoon at around 1:45 when the Howard County School Resource Officer, Cliff Macer heard shouting coming from the high school lobby which sat just outside Macer’s office. Soon, however, the shouts turned into frightened screams, which sent Officer Macer running.
Virginia's Most Dangerous Cities
The Commonwealth of Virginia is home to many cities, towns, and villages, but only some of them are equally safe. Some of Virginia's cities can be quite dangerous, especially for residents who live in poverty or lack access to resources.
This Maryland Town has Been Named the Most Charming in the State
For residents of Maryland, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Old Line State? It appears that Maryland's small towns are finally getting national attention. According to a recent Travel and Leisure article, the town of Easton has been dubbed the most charming in the state, keep reading to learn more.
Mayor Scott predicts Wes Moore will be a "transformational" Maryland governor
BALTIMORE -- Mayor Brandon Scott congratulated projected gubernatorial winner Wes Moore on social media Wednesday morning.Scott said he anticipated that Moore would be "a transformational Governor for Maryland.""Every Marylander will be seen, heard, understood and invested in," he said. "I am impatiently excited about working in partnership to move Baltimore forward!"Moore is set to make history after he was projected winner in Maryland's gubernatorial race Tuesday night. He and Republican Del. Dan Cox fought for last-minute votes in the days leading up to the election.On Tuesday night, the Associated Press called the race in favor of Moore the minute polls...
This Massive Thrift Shop in Maryland is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a fun way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
Gov.-elect Wes Moore picks Fagan Harris, co-founder of Baltimore Corps, as chief of staff
Maryland Gov.-elect Wes Moore named Fagan Harris, a longtime friend and associate who leads the service-oriented Baltimore Corps, as his chief of staff — one of five key leadership positions the incoming Democrat announced Monday. Less than a week after Moore’s landslide victory, the rest of his leadership team came into focus as he named Tisha Edwards, the chief of staff to his gubernatorial ...
New Giant Food Store Opens on Friday in Baltimore
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Four Unique Towns on Maryland's Eastern Shore
Sunset over Saint Michaels, Maryland(Credit: Steve Sindiong) The Eastern Shore of Maryland, east of the Washington D.C. / Baltimore metropolitan area, is dotted with unique, quaint historic towns offering excellent and varied food, fun events, beautiful architecture, museums and lodging sure to relax one’s mind.
Maryland Weather: Threat of wintry mix Tuesday in western portion of Maryland
BALTIMORE- The winter air has arrived in Maryland. Our First Alert Weather Team is tracking the threat of a cold rain moving into the Baltimore area by this afternoon and continuing overnight before moving out early Wednesday.A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of Western Maryland from 10:00am until midnight due to the threat of a wintry mix.Snow and sleet accumulations of one to three inches is expected with ice accumulations up to a quarter inch possible. Around 11:30 a.m., snow started moving through Western Maryland with rain across Northern Virginia that will push into Central Maryland. The evening commute still looks slow and wet, so plan accordingly.We are waking up to very cold temperatures in the 20s and low to mid 30s. Temperatures will remain chilly for the rest of the week. We're looking at highs this weekend only in the low 40s.
