Maryland State

CBS Baltimore

Invasive Northern Snakehead reeling in restaurant guests in Maryland

BALTIMORE -- Fresh local seafood is on the menu at True Chesapeake Oyster Co. in Hampden. But for one dish, the less you know, the better. "It's creepy looking," said Chef Zack Mills. "If you google it, it's a bad idea. Because you're not going to want to eat it after you google it." Mills is talking about the Northern Snakehead that's taking over the Chesapeake Bay. Native to Asia and Russia, the fish is 33 inches long, thick, and slimy. It can also reproduce quickly. This voracious predator was first discovered in a pond in Crofton in 2002, and has been...
MARYLAND STATE
Simplemost

$100K Lottery Winner Won Another $300K The Same Day

They say lightning never strikes the same place twice. But apparently, the lottery does. A 70-year-old Delaware woman had a really lucky day on October 20 when she visited Lottery Headquarters to cash in one lottery ticket that she had purchased a week previously, then used that money to buy another ticket for an even bigger win.
DELAWARE STATE
C. Heslop

Virginia Residents To Get $500 For 24 Months

You can apply for financial aid if you are a cash-strapped resident in this area. Officials in Alexandria, Virginia, finalized details for a guaranteed income program. What happens after applications processing later in the year? About 170 applicants will get monthly $500 payments for two years. (source)
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Cheddar News

Powerball Ticket Sold in California Snags Record $2.04B Win

"By Shameka Dudley-Lowe and Scott McFetridgeSomeone who bought a Powerball ticket in Southern California has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize.The winning numbers were selected Tuesday morning, nearly 10 hours after the scheduled Monday night drawing because of problems processing sales data at one of the game's member lotteries. Lottery officials acknowledged the unprecedented delay for such a high-profile drawing but said the game's security process took precedence.“Protecting the integrity of the draw is of utmost importance, and we were able to do that during this historic drawing...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WUSA9

What we know about the students killed in UVA shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A University of Virginia student suspected of killing three of his fellow classmates and wounding two others in an on-campus shooting Sunday night was taken into police custody, after the campus was told to shelter in place for more than 12 hours in a harrowing overnight event.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
eastcoasttraveller.com

All-You-Can-Eat-Crab Spots in Maryland

Try Jimmy Joy's Log Cabin Inn if you want an excellent place to eat. This casual dining establishment has a great selection of steak and seafood. It was built in 1938 and has long been a favorite of locals and travelers. In 1959, the restaurant was moved and has been at its current location for 17 years.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Outsider.com

LOOK: Resource Officer Captures Massive Snake on Maryland High School Campus

A school resource officer has saved the day at one Baltimore high school recently, stepping in to send a slithery non-authorized visitor on its way!. The commotion began Friday afternoon at around 1:45 when the Howard County School Resource Officer, Cliff Macer heard shouting coming from the high school lobby which sat just outside Macer’s office. Soon, however, the shouts turned into frightened screams, which sent Officer Macer running.
BALTIMORE, MD
Terry Mansfield

Virginia's Most Dangerous Cities

The Commonwealth of Virginia is home to many cities, towns, and villages, but only some of them are equally safe. Some of Virginia's cities can be quite dangerous, especially for residents who live in poverty or lack access to resources.
VIRGINIA STATE
Travel Maven

This Maryland Town has Been Named the Most Charming in the State

For residents of Maryland, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Old Line State? It appears that Maryland's small towns are finally getting national attention. According to a recent Travel and Leisure article, the town of Easton has been dubbed the most charming in the state, keep reading to learn more.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Mayor Scott predicts Wes Moore will be a "transformational" Maryland governor

BALTIMORE -- Mayor Brandon Scott congratulated projected gubernatorial winner Wes Moore on social media Wednesday morning.Scott said he anticipated that Moore would be "a transformational Governor for Maryland.""Every Marylander will be seen, heard, understood and invested in," he said. "I am impatiently excited about working in partnership to move Baltimore forward!"Moore is set to make history after he was projected winner in Maryland's gubernatorial race Tuesday night. He and Republican Del. Dan Cox fought for last-minute votes in the days leading up to the election.On Tuesday night, the Associated Press called the race in favor of Moore the minute polls...
MARYLAND STATE
The Baltimore Sun

Gov.-elect Wes Moore picks Fagan Harris, co-founder of Baltimore Corps, as chief of staff

Maryland Gov.-elect Wes Moore named Fagan Harris, a longtime friend and associate who leads the service-oriented Baltimore Corps, as his chief of staff — one of five key leadership positions the incoming Democrat announced Monday. Less than a week after Moore’s landslide victory, the rest of his leadership team came into focus as he named Tisha Edwards, the chief of staff to his gubernatorial ...
MARYLAND STATE
Journeyswithsteve

Four Unique Towns on Maryland's Eastern Shore

Sunset over Saint Michaels, Maryland(Credit: Steve Sindiong) The Eastern Shore of Maryland, east of the Washington D.C. / Baltimore metropolitan area, is dotted with unique, quaint historic towns offering excellent and varied food, fun events, beautiful architecture, museums and lodging sure to relax one’s mind.
EASTON, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Threat of wintry mix Tuesday in western portion of Maryland

BALTIMORE- The winter air has arrived in Maryland. Our First Alert Weather Team is tracking the threat of a cold rain moving into the Baltimore area by this afternoon and continuing overnight before moving out early Wednesday.A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of Western Maryland from 10:00am until midnight due to the threat of a wintry mix.Snow and sleet accumulations of one to three inches is expected with ice accumulations up to a quarter inch possible. Around 11:30 a.m., snow started moving through Western Maryland with rain across Northern Virginia that will push into Central Maryland. The evening commute still looks slow and wet, so plan accordingly.We are waking up to very cold temperatures in the 20s and low to mid 30s. Temperatures will remain chilly for the rest of the week. We're looking at highs this weekend only in the low 40s. 
MARYLAND STATE
