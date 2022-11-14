Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. – Shares of the big box retailer tumbled more than 13.1% after the company said its profit fell by around 50% in its fiscal third quarter and cut its fourth-quarter outlook, after seeing sales slow in late October. "As we look ahead, we expect the challenging environment to linger beyond the holiday season and into 2023," its CFO said on an earnings call. Other retail names such as Macy's, Gap and Nordstrom followed Target lower.

1 DAY AGO