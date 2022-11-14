Read full article on original website
OpenLoop, Verizon partner to expand virtual care
Telehealth support company OpenLoop is partnering with BlueJeans by Verizon to provide its clients with access to BlueJeans' HIPAA-compliant telehealth platform. BlueJeans will now have access to OpenLoop's 50-state network of clinicians that reaches payer coverage of 250 million people, according to a Nov. 15 OpenLoop news release. "The addition...
Best Buy expands push into home healthcare with investment in remote patient monitoring firm
Best Buy has made an initial investment in remote patient monitoring company Coeus h3c as the tech retailer looks to expand in the home healthcare market. Coeus h3c offers a cloud-based platform that automates technology and logistics processes for remote patient monitoring vendors. "We're continually seeking new ways to apply...
Henry Ford Health partners with tech company Arcascope to help shift workers sleep better
Detroit-based Henry Ford Health is partnering with digital health company Arcascope to improve the circadian rhythms of its healthcare workers. Shift workers at Henry Ford Health will use Arcascope's app-based circadian rhythm management platform that makes personalized recommendations about behaviors and alterations to the light environment to help with sleep.
Kaiser Permanente VC arm leads $12 funding round for remote care company Validic
Kaiser Permanente Ventures led a $12 million funding round for Validic, a digital health company focused on remote patient monitoring. The firm said it plans to use the capital to further invest in its platform, which integrates digital health with clinical data in EHRs to manage chronic conditions and care for patients remotely. Validic recently teamed with Oracle Cerner to bring its software to Cerner Millennium clients.
CIOs challenged by so many health IT systems, applications: Study
The vast majority of healthcare CIOs say working with disparate IT systems and applications complicates their jobs, according to a survey of 132 health IT executives who are members of the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives. Here are five things to know from the Nov. 16 study by enterprise...
Mount Sinai spinoff to lay off 500 employees; exit reproductive, women's health testing
Sema4, a genomics company that spun out of New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System, said it plans to lay off 500 employees as it closes its reproductive and women's health testing services. The job cuts represent about 32.5 percent of Sema4's workforce, according to a Nov. 14 securities filing....
Uber Health looking to expand medical delivery, healthcare ride services
Uber Health is looking to expand its platforms as it sees an increased demand for medical device delivery services and healthcare rideshare services, Yahoo Finance reported Nov. 16. The company is looking to partner with other companies to scale their rideshare and delivery service business. "We're thinking about how to...
Asante announces partnership with Edgility, Inc
MEDFORD, Oregon (Nov. 10, 2022) — To improve patient throughput and increase capacity across its three hospitals, Asante is tapping into the Smart Operations Center expertise of Edgility. Health systems around the country are struggling with significant operating, capacity, and throughput challenges as they attempt to keep revenues on...
Top 25 women biotech leaders of 2022, per Healthcare Technology Report
Here are the top 25 women leaders in biotech for 2022, according to Healthcare Technology Report. The market researcher chose the finalists for the Nov. 14 list by analyzing hundreds of nominations for professional milestones and awards, demonstrated expertise and influence and longevity, as well as getting feedback from colleagues. There are actually 31 women on the list since a few spots resulted in ties.
Teladoc reaches 50M visits
Telehealth company Teladoc has reached the 50 million visit milestone, and a quarter of Americans now have access to Teladoc through their employer or health plan. Teladoc first hit 1 million visits in 2015. Approximately a third of Teladoc's 50 million visits occurred in the last year, according to a Nov. 15 Teladoc news release.
11 recent health system innovation moves
Health systems have been busy launching innovation initiatives and making investments in tech and spinoff companies this year. Here are 11 innovation moves Becker's has covered since Oct. 19:. 1. General Catalyst said in mid-November that it's partnering with 10 more hospitals and health systems as the venture capital firm...
Labcorp partnership delivers significant savings to regional health system
A large regional health system has saved more than $5 million a year on labor and supplies—and even more with capital expense avoidance—by partnering with Labcorp. Within a period of one year, Labcorp brought nine separate hospital laboratories together utilizing a single core lab along with hospital rapid-response labs, delivering savings on labor and supplies while achieving new levels of standardization. In 2020, the relationship between the two organizations became even more valuable as hospitals nationwide scrambled for lab services and supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Why healthcare mergers and acquisitions are a cybersecurity risk
As Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health, formed by the merger of Dignity Health and Catholic Health Initiatives in 2019, dealt with a weeks-long fallout from a ransomware attack, health system CIOs and chief information security officers say these large acquisitions can make healthcare systems more vulnerable to security breaches. A healthcare merger...
How consolidation, automation and incremental improvements can help RCM
Health systems have increased their focus on digitization of patient interactions across multiple departments including the revenue cycle. To continue improving the patient experience, organizations must find ways to consolidate and automate more repetitive tasks to realize incremental improvements that can contribute to overall ROI. During an executive roundtable sponsored...
HHS to partner with health systems on national patient safety alliance
HHS is partnering with some of the country's largest health systems on a national alliance to advance patient safety that will launch next year. On Nov. 14, HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra and leaders from the CDC, FDA, CMS and the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, convened a listening session with CEOs of the some of the largest U.S. health systems and patient safety advocates to discuss the launch of the National Healthcare System Action Alliance to Advance Patient Safety.
Digital Health
Having served as a Cerner executive and now a children's hospital CIO, Matt MacVey has seen health IT from both sides of the business. In fact, Mr. MacVey was a Cerner associate when he joined the Bear Institute for Health Innovation at Washington, D.C.-based Children's National Hospital in 2017. The center is a collaboration between the hospital and EHR vendor. In 2019, Children's National hired him to be its CIO after an 18-year career with Cerner.
Mark Cuban's next goals: Enter brand-name drugs market, accept insurance
As the team of 33 at Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Co. works to serve its 1.3 million customers, Mr. Cuban told Time his planned next steps for the company that looks to disrupt the $1.4 trillion pharmaceutical industry. Since its launch in January, Cost Plus Drug Co. has gone...
6 business trends that will drive health system decisions in 2023
On the back of unfavorable third-quarter results, many hospitals and health systems are facing their worst financial year in decades. But as the healthcare industry regains a sense of post-pandemic normalcy, hospitals will look to focus on preservation, preparation and growth. In 2023, health systems will be challenged with modernizing...
Is Epic's dominance good for healthcare?
Epic is the biggest name in health IT and, by all accounts, only getting bigger. The EHR vendor controls nearly a third of the U.S. hospital market share and continues to add large health systems to its portfolio. But is the Verona, Wis.-based company's reign a positive or negative for...
MemorialCare VC arm: 8 things to know
MemorialCare Innovation Fund, the venture capital arm of Fountain Valley, Calif.-based MemorialCare, invests in privately held early-to-mid-stage companies focused on health IT, healthcare services and medical device innovations and partners with emerging firms with proven management teams. Here are eight other things to know about MemorialCare Innovation Fund:. 1. It...
