A large regional health system has saved more than $5 million a year on labor and supplies—and even more with capital expense avoidance—by partnering with Labcorp. Within a period of one year, Labcorp brought nine separate hospital laboratories together utilizing a single core lab along with hospital rapid-response labs, delivering savings on labor and supplies while achieving new levels of standardization. In 2020, the relationship between the two organizations became even more valuable as hospitals nationwide scrambled for lab services and supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

