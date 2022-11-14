Read full article on original website
Herald & Review
Decatur man gets probation for beating cousin
DECATUR — A Decatur man described as being high on methamphetamine when he beat his cousin so hard with a “blunt object” he fractured a bone in the man’s neck, has been sentenced to 24 months probation. Richard D. Johnson II pleaded guilty Wednesday in Macon...
Herald & Review
Macon County jury finds man guilty of fatal stabbing
DECATUR — A Macon County Circuit Court jury on Wednesday found Paul D. Outland guilty of second-degree murder in the stabbing death of Decatur man Anthony A. Jones. The 34-year-old victim died from a knife wound to the neck in the early morning of July 19, 2021. Outland, 56, who is being held in custody, will be sentenced in Macon County Circuit Court Dec. 19.
Skokie woman killed in I-55 wrong way crash near Springfield; driver charged with 1st degree murder
Lauren Wegner of Skokie was killed in a wrong way crash on I-55 near Springfield on November 8; her parents said she was on her way to see friends.
wmay.com
Woods Ordered Held Without Bond In Fatal Crash
The man charged with first-degree murder in last week’s deadly crash on Interstate 55 has now been ordered held without bond. A Sangamon County judge agreed with prosecutors’ request to deny bail to Shane Jason Woods while he awaits trial on charges that he intentionally drove the wrong way on I-55, crashing into two other vehicles and killing the driver of one of those cars.
WAND TV
Man found guilty of second-degree murder
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) A man accused of killing someone by stabbing them in the neck has been found guilty of murder. A jury found Paul D. Outland, 55, guilty of second-degree murder in the death of 34-year-old Anthony Jones. Jones was killed July 19, 2021. Officers responded to the area...
wlds.com
Martin Sentenced For More Charges in Fulton County; Awaiting Hearings in Montgomery, Madison and new case in DuPage
An alleged serial grifter has been sentenced in another Central Illinois county on multiple charges. 27 year old Abigail L. Martin pled guilty on November 7th in Fulton County Court to felony deception, felony theft, and use of a bank account with intent to defraud. The Fulton County Circuit Clerk’s office says that Martin received a concurrent sentence of 3 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, received a total of 31 days credit for time served in the Fulton County Jail, ordered to pay a total of $1,300 in fines, plus additional fees and court costs.
WAND TV
Man found not guilty in murder of Suave Turner
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A verdict was reached in the trial of a man accused of shooting and killing a Decatur man. Talmel Wilson Junior, 20, was accused of shooting and killing Suave L. Turner, 28. Tuesday, a jury found him not guilty of first-degree murder. Monday afternoon the...
Deputies: Tolono domestic dispute turns into shooting
TOLONO, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Sheriff’s deputies said a person was shot in Tolono Thursday morning when they were involved in a domestic dispute as the aggressor. Officials with the Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the area of Washington Street and Central Avenue around 11 a.m. for a report of a shooting. When […]
Herald & Review
Shelbyville woman urinates on peace officers, prosecutor says
SHELBYVILLE — Hannah Strode is accused of making “contact of an insulting or provoking nature“ with four police and corrections officers by urinating on them, according to a news release from the office of the Shelby County State’s Attorney. She is also charged with trying to...
WAND TV
Coroner's jury rules Lovington man's death homicide
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A Macon County Coroner's Jury ruled a Lovington man's cause of death as homicide. According to Illinois State Police investigators, Michael Peck, 54, of Lovington was found stabbed to death in his kitchen. >>Police: Man stabbed to death in 'neighborhood dispute'. During the coroner's inquest...
WAND TV
Trial is underway against man accused of shooting, killing Decatur man
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The trial is underway for the man accused of shooting and killing a Decatur man. Talmel Wilson Junior, 20, is accused of shooting and killing Suave L. Turner, 28. Monday afternoon the State called it's first witnesses. One of those, a Decatur man who was...
U of I student charged with burglary
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A University of Illinois student has been arrested and charged after U of I Police officials said he broke into his neighbors’ apartment over the weekend and stole several items. Souvik Ghosh, 19, was arrested on Monday, accused of entering an unlocked apartment and taking a number of items, all while […]
Decatur Police looking for home invasion suspect
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department needs your help in solving a violent home invasion. Officials said that at approximately 11:15 p.m. on Nov. 7, officers responded the area of West Main Street and South Union Street. When they arrived, they noticed forced entry to the home. Officials said the homeowner told officers […]
Herald & Review
Crime of the Week: Police seek help in solving a home invasion
DECATUR — The Decatur Police Department is seeking help from the public in solving a home invasion, this week’s crime of the week. Decatur police officers responded to a call at approximately 11:15 p.m. on Nov. 7 to the 300 block of West Main Street. According to the...
wlds.com
Greene County Jail Inmate Hospitalized For Suicide Attempt Has Died
The Greene County Jail inmate who attempted suicide over a week ago has died. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon says that 60 year old Kent P. Humphrey of Quincy, who was transported by EMS to St. John’s Hopsital in Springfield for injuries sustained in a suicide attempt on November 3rd died Saturday evening in the ICU.
newschannel20.com
Man charged with murder in deadly I-55 crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — An Auburn man has been indicted on six counts, including murder, after a deadly crash on I-55 last week. Shane Woods is accused of driving the wrong way on I-55 near mile marker 89 in Sangamon County on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Four vehicles were involved...
25newsnow.com
Coroner: Man identified, found dead in OSF St. Francis bathroom
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Morton man has been identified after being found dead in a bathroom at OSF St. Francis Medical Center. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says the man, Ronald Richardson, 47, had ended his workday and it was presumed he had left for the day, when he was discovered in the locked bathroom hours later on the second-floor surgical area.
newschannel20.com
U of I student arrested for stalking
A University of Illinois Urbana Champaign student is facing possible charges for possible stalking. U of I Police say an employee at the university reported they were receiving unwanted gifts and communications since March 2021 from a then-unknown person. Investigators were able to identify the suspect as 25-year-old Fatemeh Amerikheirabadi.
25newsnow.com
1 person wounded in Bloomington mobile home park, building hit in separate gunfire report
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Bloomington Police say one person was wounded in a shooting late Wednesday night in a mobile home park on the city’s south side. A building was hit by gunfire on the city’s east about 90 before that, but police don’t know now of any connection.
wjbc.com
Two McLean County residents facing weapon charges
BLOOMINGTON – McLean County prosecutors are charging two Bloomington residents with multiple weapon charges. Early Monday morning, police responded to the 300 block of Locust St. for shots fired call. During an investigation, police reported an altercation between Robert White and Shikyra Johnson, and a gun was fired. Prosecutors...
