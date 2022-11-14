Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
seattlemedium.com
Rainier Beach’s Season Ends With Heartbreaking Playoff Loss To Kennewick
Coming off their 38-7 win against Mountain View last week, Rainier Beach advanced to the sweet sixteen where they faced an 8-2 Kennewick Lions team who escaped last week with a two-point victory against Auburn Mountainview. Rainier Beach came into this round ranked eighth and right after them was Kennewick...
Oregon Ducks receiver Kris Hutson explains late game injury against Washington ‘part of the game plan’
Kris Hutson made a 12-yard catch to get Oregon into Washington territory, stood up, then fell to the turf. The clock stopped with six seconds to go because Oregon, which was out of timeouts, gained a first down on the catch. If not for that, Hutson’s convenient cramp would’ve resulted in a 10-second runoff and the game would’ve been over in what was ultimately a 37-34 UO loss.
Yakima Herald Republic
This diminutive dynamo nicknamed ‘Mini Man’ might be a star in the making for UW men’s basketball
Somewhere beneath a bountiful bouquet of dangling dreadlocks is a joyous and effervescent smile that never seems to leave Keyon Menifield Jr.’s face no matter what’s happening around him. “I just like to have fun out there,” he said. But there’s more to it than that.
William Inge will remember one play in particular when looking back at the Oregon win
Washington co-Defensive Coordinator William Inge had his hands full Saturday at Oregon. Jordan Perryman got hurt early on, and other players had to come in and out at various points due to getting a little dinged up. But with this week being Senior Week and this weekend's game versus Colorado the last one for 11 scholarship seniors and graduates, as well as two walk-on players, it's fitting Inge will remember one senior player in particular when looking back on who made a difference in the three-point win over the No. 6 Ducks.
Huskies suffer first loss of the season, as Cal Baptist knocks off UW 73-64
On Thursday, the Washington Huskies became the latest Pac-12 team to suffer a poor non-conference loss. California Baptist, a team that just joined Division-1 basketball in 2018, used a 50 percent shooting effort from the field, including 7-16 from three, to defeat a lethargic UW squad 73-64. The return of...
BREAKING: Huskies Ink Four-Star Recruit Wesley Yates III
SEATTLE – Four-star recruit Wesley Yates III has signed a National Letter of Intent, announcing his commitment to the Washington men's basketball program. Yates is a 6'4" shooting guard out of Beaumont, Texas and is the 37th-ranked prospect on ESPN's Top-100. He also reportedly received offers from Gonzaga, Baylor, Memphis and Auburn, among other schools.
'24 DB Dayton Aupiu breaks down weekend visits to Oregon and Washington
Some players just have a knack for the big play and that’s definitely Oxnard (Calif.) Pacifica junior defensive back Dayton Aupiu. Aupiu is one of those guys that just always seems to be in the right place at the right time. He’s a highly skilled safety with elite football instincts and he’s been a turn over causing machine for the last two seasons.
realdawghuskies.com
Class of 2023: Washington Makes Final Cut for California Speedster
3-star receiver from Cajon High School (California) JeyQuan Smith has included the Washington Huskies in his Top 3. The class of 2023 speedster visited the Washington campus for the weekend of the Kent State game. Roman Tomashoff spoke with the speedster after his visit to Washington for the non-conference game...
q13fox.com
More Puget Sound marine areas open to crabbing
Crabbing season is finally underway in Seattle, Bremerton, Tacoma and Vashon Island. The state says crabbing should remain open in these areas through the end of the year.
roadtirement.com
Return to the Oxford Saloon in Snohomish
Sher and I first patronized the Oxford Saloon in Snohomish, Washington in the fall of 2014. We had driven from Indiana in our new RV to the Seattle area as our daughter and son-n-law were expecting their first child. Being the dotting grandparents we are, we had to be there for that blessed family event!
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Racism claim against local high school doesn’t add up, media rushes to judgment
Coaches, students, and parents claim Lakes High School football players were taunted with racial slurs from the Stanwood student section and players during a recent game. But there’s no evidence this occurred. In fact, some key claims are being disputed. And a video of the game, obtained by the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH, does not indicate any racial slurs being used.
MyNorthwest.com
Harrowing Burien airliner crash covered up by time
You wouldn’t know anything about it now by observing a typical day at this old family-owned supermarket in Burien. There’s no monument, and no interpretive signage. Errand-focused drivers come in and out of the parking lot where Des Moines Memorial Way crosses South 120th Street. Oblivious customers hurry up and down the clean and well-maintained aisles. And though she’s lived in the neighborhood for decades, the white-haired lady asking about bean sprouts has no idea that she’s standing on a spot where a deadly tragedy occurred 60 years ago this week.
Seattle University students sue after saying school promised a master degree in nursing that wasn't state approved
SEATTLE — In a lawsuit filed Thursday against Seattle University, four former and current students say the school was deceptive, promising a degree that none of the students ever received. The students were enrolled in a doctorate program but believed they’d be able to attain a master in nursing....
kentreporter.com
Two injured in six-vehicle crash in Kent on East Hill
Paramedics transported two people to local hospitals after a six-vehicle crash at about 10:31 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 near the Panther Lake area in Kent. The crash was at the intersection of Southeast 208th Street and 108th Avenue Southeast, according to Puget Sound Fire. Kent Police are investigating the crash.
Yakima Herald Republic
Crabbing season opens in waters off Seattle, Tacoma
Winter crabbing season has begun in waters off Seattle and Tacoma. While recreational crabbing has been open for much of Puget Sound since Oct. 1, it opened Nov. 15 in marine areas 10 (Seattle/Bremerton) and 11 (Tacoma-Vashon Island), the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife said in a news release.
Changes coming to Seattle Public Schools after shooting at Ingraham High School
SEATTLE — Student safety is an important issue for Seattle Public Schools (SPS), especially after last week's shooting at Ingraham High School. KING 5 asked what the district is doing now to keep its students safe in the classroom. Hundreds of students from several SPS high schools held a...
Tri-City Herald
Man switches up Powerball numbers in Washington and sees ‘prize too large’ on screen
A Washington state man decided to switch up his Powerball numbers before checking his ticket two days later. The man from Arlington couldn’t believe it when he saw a “prize too large” on a Washington Lottery kiosk screen, according to a Monday, Nov. 14, news release from the state lottery agency.
Timeline: Tracking strong winds Wednesday night and Thursday, Wind Advisory issued
SEATTLE — Another round of strong winds is expected tonight into Thursday for parts of western Washington. Strong winds could lead to isolated power outages, minor tree branch damage, rough waters, and difficult driving conditions on north-to-south roadways for parts of Whatcom County, San Juan County and the western foothills of the Cascades.
KOMO News
Gun used to kill Ingraham High School student was reported as 'lost' from Seattle suburb
SEATTLE — The gun used to kill an Ingraham High School student was reported as "lost" less than two weeks before the shooting, according to a police report. The report said the gun’s owner alerted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office in late October that the gun had been lost. The Glock 32 was entered into a national crime database on Oct. 28, according to the report.
247Sports
59K+
Followers
396K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0