ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Stevens, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
seattlemedium.com

Rainier Beach’s Season Ends With Heartbreaking Playoff Loss To Kennewick

Coming off their 38-7 win against Mountain View last week, Rainier Beach advanced to the sweet sixteen where they faced an 8-2 Kennewick Lions team who escaped last week with a two-point victory against Auburn Mountainview. Rainier Beach came into this round ranked eighth and right after them was Kennewick...
SEATTLE, WA
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks receiver Kris Hutson explains late game injury against Washington ‘part of the game plan’

Kris Hutson made a 12-yard catch to get Oregon into Washington territory, stood up, then fell to the turf. The clock stopped with six seconds to go because Oregon, which was out of timeouts, gained a first down on the catch. If not for that, Hutson’s convenient cramp would’ve resulted in a 10-second runoff and the game would’ve been over in what was ultimately a 37-34 UO loss.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

William Inge will remember one play in particular when looking back at the Oregon win

Washington co-Defensive Coordinator William Inge had his hands full Saturday at Oregon. Jordan Perryman got hurt early on, and other players had to come in and out at various points due to getting a little dinged up. But with this week being Senior Week and this weekend's game versus Colorado the last one for 11 scholarship seniors and graduates, as well as two walk-on players, it's fitting Inge will remember one senior player in particular when looking back on who made a difference in the three-point win over the No. 6 Ducks.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

BREAKING: Huskies Ink Four-Star Recruit Wesley Yates III

SEATTLE – Four-star recruit Wesley Yates III has signed a National Letter of Intent, announcing his commitment to the Washington men's basketball program. Yates is a 6'4" shooting guard out of Beaumont, Texas and is the 37th-ranked prospect on ESPN's Top-100. He also reportedly received offers from Gonzaga, Baylor, Memphis and Auburn, among other schools.
SEATTLE, WA
247Sports

'24 DB Dayton Aupiu breaks down weekend visits to Oregon and Washington

Some players just have a knack for the big play and that’s definitely Oxnard (Calif.) Pacifica junior defensive back Dayton Aupiu. Aupiu is one of those guys that just always seems to be in the right place at the right time. He’s a highly skilled safety with elite football instincts and he’s been a turn over causing machine for the last two seasons.
EUGENE, OR
realdawghuskies.com

Class of 2023: Washington Makes Final Cut for California Speedster

3-star receiver from Cajon High School (California) JeyQuan Smith has included the Washington Huskies in his Top 3. The class of 2023 speedster visited the Washington campus for the weekend of the Kent State game. Roman Tomashoff spoke with the speedster after his visit to Washington for the non-conference game...
SEATTLE, WA
roadtirement.com

Return to the Oxford Saloon in Snohomish

Sher and I first patronized the Oxford Saloon in Snohomish, Washington in the fall of 2014. We had driven from Indiana in our new RV to the Seattle area as our daughter and son-n-law were expecting their first child. Being the dotting grandparents we are, we had to be there for that blessed family event!
SNOHOMISH, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Rantz: Racism claim against local high school doesn’t add up, media rushes to judgment

Coaches, students, and parents claim Lakes High School football players were taunted with racial slurs from the Stanwood student section and players during a recent game. But there’s no evidence this occurred. In fact, some key claims are being disputed. And a video of the game, obtained by the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH, does not indicate any racial slurs being used.
STANWOOD, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Harrowing Burien airliner crash covered up by time

You wouldn’t know anything about it now by observing a typical day at this old family-owned supermarket in Burien. There’s no monument, and no interpretive signage. Errand-focused drivers come in and out of the parking lot where Des Moines Memorial Way crosses South 120th Street. Oblivious customers hurry up and down the clean and well-maintained aisles. And though she’s lived in the neighborhood for decades, the white-haired lady asking about bean sprouts has no idea that she’s standing on a spot where a deadly tragedy occurred 60 years ago this week.
BURIEN, WA
kentreporter.com

Two injured in six-vehicle crash in Kent on East Hill

Paramedics transported two people to local hospitals after a six-vehicle crash at about 10:31 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 near the Panther Lake area in Kent. The crash was at the intersection of Southeast 208th Street and 108th Avenue Southeast, according to Puget Sound Fire. Kent Police are investigating the crash.
KENT, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Crabbing season opens in waters off Seattle, Tacoma

Winter crabbing season has begun in waters off Seattle and Tacoma. While recreational crabbing has been open for much of Puget Sound since Oct. 1, it opened Nov. 15 in marine areas 10 (Seattle/Bremerton) and 11 (Tacoma-Vashon Island), the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife said in a news release.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Gun used to kill Ingraham High School student was reported as 'lost' from Seattle suburb

SEATTLE — The gun used to kill an Ingraham High School student was reported as "lost" less than two weeks before the shooting, according to a police report. The report said the gun’s owner alerted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office in late October that the gun had been lost. The Glock 32 was entered into a national crime database on Oct. 28, according to the report.
SEATTLE, WA
247Sports

247Sports

59K+
Followers
396K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy