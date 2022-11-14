Sports world reacts to UVA football shooting

The sports world on Monday was rocked by the news that a former University of Virginia football player has been arrested and charged in the Sunday night fatal shooting of three current Cavaliers players.

Two other active players were also shot and injured, with one of them in critically condition and one of them in good condition, authorities said.

Christopher Darnell Jones, a former walk-on running back with the team, was charged with three counts of second-degree murder and three counts of using a handgun in the commission of a felony after he was detained in Charlottesville on Monday.

The victims were identified as junior wide receiver Lavel Davis Jr., junior wide receiver Devin Chandler, and junior defensive end D'Sean Perry.

Jones, who was listed on the team's 2018 roster, attacked the victims while they were coming off a bus after a field trip, according to school president Jim Ryan.

The development was met with shock and grief from around the sports world, particularly among current and former UVA players and coaches, as well as rival programs and some of the top athletes on the sports landscape.

Here are the reactions from LeBron James, Patrick Mahomes, and former Cavaliers stars Chris Long, Thomas Jones and Matt Schaub, among others:

