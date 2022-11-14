No need to overhaul elimination of cash bail law, Illinois Senate president says

SPRINGFIELD (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - Members of the Illinois General Assembly return to Springfield Tuesday for the first time in more than seven months. The fall veto session is scheduled for three days this week and three more days the week after next.

While some in Illinois - including Republicans and many sheriffs and state’s attorneys of both parties - want to change the upcoming new law eliminating cash bail, Senate President Don Harmon (D-Oak Park) said all to expect on that legislation this month would be technical refinements.

“There was a lot of fear mongering and panic-peddling in the election,” said Harmon. “While it’s clear the voters didn’t buy into that, we understand the state’s attorneys might still be a little confused about how to implement the law.”

100 out of 102 state’s attorneys are “a little confused?” Harmon noted a number fewer than 100 are suing over it, and that no politician would really vote for a law which, as the opponents claim, “throws open the jail doors Jan. 1.”

Since the House and Senate were last in session, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Bu, Harmon said the laws Illinois already has in place make a substantial safeguard against efforts to roll back abortion laws, that is, for instance, unless Republicans gain a majority in the General Assembly.

And there’s this, because of ongoing construction in the north wing of the Capitol, the Senate will meet in the auditorium of the adjacent Howlett Building until January 2025.

