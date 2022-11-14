ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jay Leno ‘in good humor’ after suffering serious burns in car fire

By Christine Samra, Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pcQh0_0jAThbSH00

( KTLA ) — Jay Leno is being treated for serious burns after he was injured in a car fire over the weekend.

According to TMZ , the former “Tonight Show” host was in his Los Angeles garage on Sunday when one of his cars burst into flames, seemingly inexplicably. Sources told the entertainment site that the left side of Leno’s face was burned but that the flames didn’t “penetrate his eye or his ear.”

“I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet,” Leno said in a statement to Variety .

Jay Leno talks ‘Hot Wheels Legends Tour’ with Dayna Devon

News of Leno’s accident comes after multiple reports say he pulled out of a Las Vegas appearance at the last minute Sunday due to a “very serious medical emergency.” He was set to perform at the Financial Brand Forum 2022.

“His family was not able to provide us very many details, but there was a very serious medical emergency that is preventing Jay from traveling,” read the email sent to attendees of the conference. People obtained the email on Monday.

Biden clocks 118 mph but loses drag race against Colin Powell’s son on ‘Jay Leno’s Garage’

“All we know is that he is alive, so our prayers go out to him and his family tonight,” the email read.

The comedian is recovering at Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles.

In a statement to Nexstar’s KTLA, the hospital said Leno “is in stable condition” and receiving treatment for his face and hands. He is also “in good humor and is touched by all the inquiries into his condition and well-wishes and he wants to let everyone know he’s doing well and that he’s in the ‘best burn center in the United States.’”

This is a developing story.

