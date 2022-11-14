Sure, You May Not Need This Oversized DIY Dollar Tree Ornament, But It's Too Cute, So Why Not?!

And it's too easy to do!

You already know one of the best things about the holiday season are the decorations. While we’re always shocked by the amount of effort, time and money people put in towards making their home transform into a winter wonderland, we’re even more stunned by people who are able to create their own decorations while sticking to a strict budget.

Such is the case with TikTok @ourwintonhome . She created the cutest and inexpensive oversized DIY ornament and we’re in love!

View the original article to see embedded media.

To create this easy DIY Christmas ornament , she purchased two decorative clear bowls from the Dollar Tree and hot glued them together after adding in string lights to the inside. To finish it off, she took a small plastic cup and shower curtain hook and spray painted them gold before using hot glue to attach it to the DIY ornament.

The final look of the giant DIY ornament turned out amazing and her followers and viewers agreed! They took to the comment section to share their thoughts behind this easy DIY. “This is the only dollar store hack I’ve seen that doesn’t look like it cost a dollar,” @hshanke wrote. “Love it!! So clever!!!” @dtt1234590 commented. “I use clear packing tape and I can open it and change the batteries and I actually hang them outside in the trees,” @annesweeney6 shared.

The latter is a good idea if you want to be able to switch out the lights when the battery dies. The DIY creator also mentioned she’s going to drill a home at the bottom of the ornament so she can run a battery pack outdid of it.

We love how simple, yet stunning this DIY is!

