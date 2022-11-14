ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dengarden

Sure, You May Not Need This Oversized DIY Dollar Tree Ornament, But It's Too Cute, So Why Not?!

By Shawna Davis
Dengarden
Dengarden
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g8NCo_0jAThXsF00

And it's too easy to do!

You already know one of the best things about the holiday season are the decorations. While we’re always shocked by the amount of effort, time and money people put in towards making their home transform into a winter wonderland, we’re even more stunned by people who are able to create their own decorations while sticking to a strict budget.

Such is the case with TikTok @ourwintonhome . She created the cutest and inexpensive oversized DIY ornament and we’re in love!

View the original article to see embedded media.

To create this easy DIY Christmas ornament , she purchased two decorative clear bowls from the Dollar Tree and hot glued them together after adding in string lights to the inside. To finish it off, she took a small plastic cup and shower curtain hook and spray painted them gold before using hot glue to attach it to the DIY ornament.

The final look of the giant DIY ornament turned out amazing and her followers and viewers agreed! They took to the comment section to share their thoughts behind this easy DIY. “This is the only dollar store hack I’ve seen that doesn’t look like it cost a dollar,” @hshanke wrote. “Love it!! So clever!!!” @dtt1234590 commented. “I use clear packing tape and I can open it and change the batteries and I actually hang them outside in the trees,” @annesweeney6 shared.

The latter is a good idea if you want to be able to switch out the lights when the battery dies. The DIY creator also mentioned she’s going to drill a home at the bottom of the ornament so she can run a battery pack outdid of it.

We love how simple, yet stunning this DIY is!

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

3 Unflattering Haircuts That Stylists Warn Age You Instantly

Before we get into the nitty-gritty of haircuts, let’s address the elephant in the room: most experts may advise you to cut very long hair for a more flattering look if you’re over a certain age, but rules are made to be broken. Not every tip will apply to every person. And if you love a look — whether that means a choppy mullet or long hair without layers — then you should rock it without giving outside tips another thought.
intheknow.com

Toddler finds a photo of another toddler who looks just like him at Walmart

This toddler spotted an ad featuring a toddler that looks just like him at a Walmart, prompting a hilarious moment of confusion!. Jacque Williams (@_jacquewilliams) is a parent and TikToker who shares adorable videos of her sons Carter and Caden. Jacque was shopping with her boys in Walmart recently when Carter had a glitch in the matrix moment and spotted a photograph of a boy who looked just like him. In the hilarious video, Jacque unsuccessfully attempts to explain to Carter that the photo is not actually of him.
GOBankingRates

10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke

If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Find: Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity BillImportant: If...
Reader's Digest

What Does a Red or Yellow Dot on Your Tires Mean?

Do those red and yellow paint dots on tires mean the tires are on sale? Is there something wrong with tires marked with these dots? Do the dots indicate where or when the tires were made?. Nope, nope and nope. They aren’t just weird car features, either. Here’s what’s really...
Ricky

People with blue eyes have a single common ancestor

New research done at the University of Copenhagen found that all the blue-eyed people in this world can be traced back to a single common ancestor. Researchers from the university tracked down the 6,000-10,000-year-old genetic mutation responsible for the blue eye color and found many interesting results.
The Daily South

The Meaning Of Redbirds At Christmas

Redbirds–also known as northern cardinals–often appear as popular images in holiday decor. Their inquisitive beaks and lively red colors make them eye-catching additions to Christmas cards and ornaments, but how the birds became associated with the holiday season is a more mysterious story. That tale begins with the color red, a hue with many Christmastime connections, and includes the winter season, the habits of cardinals, and the symbolism that has developed around them over centuries.
Dengarden

Dengarden

New York, NY
7K+
Followers
757
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiration, Comfort, Upkeep, and Repair. Because Happy Home + Happy Garden = Happy You!

 https://dengarden.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy