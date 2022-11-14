Volunteers needed for Milford Winter Festivities

This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom quaint home in a wonderful quiet and serene community. It sits on an acre of total privacy. It overlooks a pond and is surrounded by trees. The home has lots of potential but does need work. The HVAC system is new only one year ago. The septic system has been pumped and inspected. Boats & RV's are welcome on the property. The lower level Living Room and Family Rooms have a shared red brick fireplace as well as a wood burning stove that can heat the whole house. Real hardwood in the Foyer. Vinyl wood flooring in the Living Room & Family Room. The carpet in the Bedrooms needs to be replaced. This home is being sold "as-is". Inspections are for informational purposed only. The seller will make no repairs. It is priced accordingly. Very low HOA fee of $150- a year. Cash or conventional offers only. It is located in the AE flood map.

GEORGETOWN, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO