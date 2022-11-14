Volunteers needed for Milford Winter Festivities

This Must-See, beautifully maintained home is in the sought out 55+ community of Southern Meadows in Magnolia, DE. The home features 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, plus a large den with double doors giving you extra space for a home office, craft room, etc. The Living Room includes a gas fireplace. The kitchen has an island and great cabinet and counter space, along with a dining area that has a beautiful outdoor space just outside the sliding doors! There is also a laundry room. The front of the home has a large screened in porch. The primary bedroom has a large walk in closet, primary bathroom with two sinks, a large linen closet and a walk in shower. The amenities here include a clubhouse, community pool, walking trails, community garden, dog park and more! This home won't last long so schedule your tour today!
