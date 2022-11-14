ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stairs Become a Statement Piece thanks to Black Paint and Frog Tape

By Haley Mast
 9 days ago

The patience this took...

If you have wooden stairs in a focal point of your home, such as your entryway, in the living area, or near your kitchen chances are you want to spruce up the appearance of them. I mean hello dont we want to spruce everything up in our lives?

The most traditional method of adding some appeal to wooden steps is by attaching a carpet runner from the bottom to the top, but if you have a long staircase- or honestly even a short one- carpet runner can be quite pricey, especially for something you are just going to walk on. TikTok DIY hackers @mycrumblingsemi posted to TikTok a video of a DIY staircase runner that is simple and gorgeous.

Using masking tape to create a design and then painting an accent color to your wooden stairs is a perfect way to bring design to your staircase without spending an arm and a leg on a runner. If the paint begins to wear, fade, or you get bored of the color you can simply paint over iot, being able to change your design at any moment. It's easy to clean as you can sweep and mop the dirt off vs. lugging a vacuum up the stairs to clean a traditional carpet runner.

Masking off the design and putting in the work of painting your stairs might be more tedious than laying down a carpet runner for your wooden staircase, but you can be assured that the results will be stunning!

Comments

Suz Henrich
8d ago

I don’t think when these people try to sell their house this will be a asset because the paint will wear off in areas with use then the steps will have to be completely sanded down and refinished that’s a big job.

Reply
11
Jennifer
8d ago

Racing stripes on stairs lol. I thought the point of a stair runner was to create a safer surface to walk down.

Reply
3
Linda Loescher
8d ago

sad destroy such beautiful wood. looks awful

Reply
11
