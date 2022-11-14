ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 1

Related
Variety

William Shatner Says Bitter ‘Star Trek’ Co-Stars Slam Him for ‘Publicity’: George Takei ‘Has Never Stopped Blackening My Name’

William Shatner spoke out against his “Star Trek” co-stars in a recent interview with The Times UK while promoting his book, “Boldly Go, Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder.” Several “Star Trek” actors have criticized Shatner over the years, with the late Uhura actor Nichelle Nichols once telling Shatner the cast found him “cold and arrogant.” Shatner writes in the book that he was “horrified to learn this, ashamed that I hadn’t realized it.” George Takei, who starred opposite Shatner’s Captain Kirk as Sulu, has criticized Shatner for decades, most recently by publicly mocking Shatner’s space flight on Jeff Bezos’...
thedigitalfix.com

Leonard Nimoy’s daughter gave William Shatner a beautiful message

In the annals of Star Trek, it’s hard to find two actors more synonymous with the franchise than Leonard Nimoy and William Shatner, but the pair sadly had a falling out many years ago. Thankfully, after Nimoy passed away, his daughter was able to share an emotional message with Shatner that helped to repair the relationship.
Fox Business

Elon Musk mocks Twitter's human resources for sending 'mandatory' course on how to manage a company

Billionaire Elon Musk mocked an email he received from Twitter's human resources department following his takeover of the company Sunday. Musk finalized his purchase of Twitter last week, saying he hoped to make the platform a beacon of free speech without turning it into a "hellscape." The HR department also appears to have added him to an automated onboarding system for the company's leadership.
Fox Business

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried's net worth estimated at zero: Report

Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of crypto exchange FTX, had a net worth that all but evaporated to zero after it plummeted Friday, following a crisis that forced the company to file for bankruptcy. The Wall Street Journal reported that Bankman was worth an estimated $16 billion on Monday, making him...
ComicBook

Star Trek Reveals Sisko's Return

Capt. Benjamin Sisko, the former commander of the Deep Space 9 space station in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, has returned to the Star Trek universe. SPOILERS for Star Trek #1 by Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly, Ramon Rosanas, Lee Loughridge, and Clayton Cowles follow. Star Trek: Deep Space Nine fans will likely remember how Sisko's story ended in the series finale, "What We Leave Behind." After defeating Dukat and the Pah-wraiths, the Prophets welcomed "the Sisko" into the Celestial Temple within the Bajoran wormhole. However, before Sisko left linear existence behind, he promised his son, Jake, that he would return.
Fox Business

Fox Business

New York, NY
21K+
Followers
1K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Invested in You

 https://www.foxbusiness.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy