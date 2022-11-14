ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The St. Helens Chronicle

Letter: Pushed to the brink

By Voices of the Community
The St. Helens Chronicle
The St. Helens Chronicle
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kS3Mh_0jAThKe200

Since 2019, the number of people who face acute food insecurity has almost tripled from 135 million to 345 million.

Food prices have been on the rise since the start of the pandemic, and the war in Ukraine only made matters worse. These factors, coupled with a historic drought, have pushed millions of people to the brink of famine in Somalia, where a child is hospitalized for acute malnutrition every minute.

The US has stepped up to provide emergency food relief, including specific resources for the Horn of Africa (Somalia, Ethiopia, and Kenya), several times this year. But, as a whole, this urgent crisis has not received the international response it merits. We can, and must, do more.

That includes passing the Global Food Security Reauthorization Act of 2022. Since it was passed in 2016, the bipartisan GFSA has played a key role in addressing the root causes of food insecurity and, through the Feed the Future program, has helped lift millions of families out of hunger. But the bill is about to expire, putting those vital resources and programs at risk. The House of Representatives has already passed a bill to reauthorize GFSA– now, it’s the Senate’s turn.

Senator Merkley and Senator Wyden, you can show your support for the fight against hunger by co-sponsoring S. 4649, the Global Food Security Reauthorization Act! We have the tools to help lessen the severity of this crisis and, with millions knocking at famine’s door, we cannot afford to wait.

Thank you.

Craig Rottman

Portland

Comments / 0

Related
The St. Helens Chronicle

Column / Presidential Proclamation: Veterans Day 2022

The following is President Joe Biden's 2022 Veterans Day proclamation: Today, we honor generations of patriots who have earned the title of “American veteran” — a badge of courage that unites the finest group of former service members the world has ever known. With their selfless sacrifice, our Armed Forces have forged and defended the very idea of America — a promise of freedom and equality, democracy and justice, possibility and hope. We owe them an incredible debt that can never be fully repaid. ...
The St. Helens Chronicle

The St. Helens Chronicle

Columbia County, OR
427
Followers
779
Post
46K+
Views
ABOUT

The St. Helens Chronicle covers local news in the St. Helens and Columbia County areas in Oregon. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.

 https://www.thechronicleonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy