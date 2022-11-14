Fire in Bonanza Flats claims a cabin

PARK CITY, Utah — Wasatch County Fire declared a total loss of a cabin in the Guardsman Pass and Bonanza Flats area above Midway on Saturday, Nov. 12.

Wasatch Fire announced on Friday at 5 p.m. it was aware of the fire and had firefighters on the scene. Due to the remote location of the cabin, the Wasatch County Search and Rescue had to transport firefighters to the blaze on side-by-sides and snowmobiles.

In an update Saturday, it announced that the cabin “ended up being a total loss.” According to officials, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

