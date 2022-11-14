ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 1

Related
erienewsnow.com

Interstate 90 Reopens in Ashtabula County

Interstate 90 has reopened in Ashtabula County following a crash, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. Both the eastbound and westbound lanes between State Routes 7 and 11 were shut down for more than seven hours starting Thursday morning. A multi-vehicle crash also closed Interstate 90 eastbound in western...
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH
YourErie

Speed limits reduced on two interstates in northwest Pennsylvania

Two interstates in northwest Pennsylvania will have short-term reduced speeds due to the severity of the winter weather conditions. According to a release, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is temporarily reducing the speed limit on Interstate 86 and Interstate 90 in the northwest region. PennDOT is urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel but those who […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

PennDOT removes restrictions on multiple roads in our region

UPDATE: PennDOT has announced that all road restrictions have been lifted. You can still view the original story below. (WTAJ) — As winter weather rolls through Pennsylvania into Wednesday morning, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is taking precautions by lowering speed limits and placing restrictions on roadways. While the snow began Tuesday afternoon, it […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Lake-effect snow developing for NWPA region

There is lake-effect snow impacting the northwestern Pennsylvania region that will likely continue into Friday. Lake effect snow warnings are in effect for Ashtabula, Erie, and Chautauqua counties through Thursday, and Crawford and Warren counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory. Lake-effect snow will wobble around with subtle shifts in wind direction expected Thursday into […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Snow Totals Are Already Piling Up Across Our Region

RANDOLPH, NY (WNY News Now) — Snow totals are already piling up during our region’s first major snowstorm of the season. In fact, one community is already seeing nearly a foot of accumulation. According to the National Weather Service, Springville and nearby Holland in Erie County lead the...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
erienewsnow.com

Winter Storm Prompts State of Emergency In WNY Region

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WNY News Now) — A State of Emergency is in effect for Western New York, as a major lake effect snow storm impacts the region. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul hosted a storm briefing in the Buffalo area on Thursday morning. “Parts of Western New York, the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wtaj.com

Snow turns to a wintry mix into tonight

We will have snow moving in this afternoon then turning to a wintry mix. This will start in our southwestern counties and move northeast. We could see about an inch near the Maryland and Pennsylvania border, while most will see around 1-3 inches, some of our northern counties could see about 4 inches of snow.
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Pennsylvania Governor Wolf, Governor-elect Shapiro unveil transition plan

Pennsylvania Governor Wolf, Governor-elect Shapiro unveil transition plan. Pennsylvania Governor Wolf, Governor-elect Shapiro …. Pennsylvania Governor Wolf, Governor-elect Shapiro unveil transition plan. Long lost cat finally found after 7-year search. Long lost cat finally found after 7-year search. Lycoming County teacher nominated for Grammy. Lycoming County teacher nominated for Grammy.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Driver strikes bear in McKean County

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A driver recently struck a bear while driving in McKean County. The incident was just before 8 p.m. on Nov. 7 on Route 46 in Keating Township. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the driver was traveling in a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado headed north on Route 46 when he hit the bear […]
MCKEAN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board announces October revenue

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board reported on Nov. 17 their revenue for the month of October. According to The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, the combined total revenue generated from all forms of gaming along with fantasy contests during the month of October was $450,238,963. This is an increase of 5.71% compared to the revenue generated last October.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Libertarian Party gains major party status in Pennsylvania for first time in 20 years

Harrisburg, Pa. — In the 2022 midterm election cycle, the Libertarian Party of Pennsylvania fielded more legislative candidates than in the past three decades, records show. Libertarian candidates received more votes than any previous midterm and maintained official party status through a midterm for the first time in 20 years by receiving at least 2% of the vote in at least 10 counties. The two largest Libertarian candidates running in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Driver killed in Bedford County during snowstorm

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 70-year-old Maryland man was killed following a crash in Londonderry Township after losing control on a heavily snow-covered roadway Tuesday. The crash happened as the driver was heading south at the 3000 block of SR 96, Hyndman Road, around 3 p.m. Nov. 15 and lost control of their 2013 […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy