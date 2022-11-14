Read full article on original website
Mark Sargent
3d ago
I dont like Gov. Sununu's stances on abortion, education, and many other issues but he's the closest thing to an independent we can get. President, he should be.
3
Roy Batty
2d ago
this narcissistic rhino dolt has done NOTHING to help or grow the Republican party in NH ..only reason he gets elected is that some voters still realize he's better than any Democrat, that's it
2
Barbara Vadala
2d ago
That’s ridiculous calling what we’re living with now you think that’s no nonsense come on man this country has never been in this type of mess not as deeply anyway New World order that’s what you guys are interested in no thanks
2
WMUR.com
New Hampshire recount process designed to be open, transparent, officials say
CONCORD, N.H. — A number of key recounts are being held this week in Concord that could determine control of the New Hampshire House. State officials say the recount process is intended to be open and transparent. The ballots from election night are under lock and key at the...
WMUR.com
Recounts for New Hampshire House continue as GOP grows increasingly confident of holding majority
CONCORD, N.H. — It is still unknown Thursday which party will control the New Hampshire House of Representatives. An additional two recounts were completed on Thursday, with Republicans holding both seats. >> New Hampshire recount process designed to be open, transparent, officials say. The secretary of state also announced...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire House Democrats elect new leader
CONCORD, N.H. — There will be a new generation of leadership for New Hampshire House Democrats in Concord this session. State Rep. Matt Wilhelm, D-Manchester, was elected House Democratic Leader on Thursday, defeating former Speaker Steve Shurtleff. "I think it's very clear that Democrats are going to be taken...
mynbc5.com
Vermont party leaders, analysts sound off on Trump 2024 presidential campaign announcement
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — Former president Donald Trump has officially launched his 2024 presidential campaign. The announcement comes on the heels of the midterm elections and a mostly Democratic sweep of offices across Vermont. NBC5 spoke with political analyst Matt Dickinson from Middlebury College following the announcement. Dickinson said the...
NHPR
What election recounts mean for the next N.H. legislative session
Election recounts for State House races have been taking place in Concord this week and will continue into next week. Recounts take place every election season, but this year, with the closely divided state House of Representatives, outcomes could be crucial in determining policy and which party will hold the majority in the Legislature.
WMUR.com
Sununu tells fellow Republican governors to abandon 'big government' approach
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu told fellow Republican governors Tuesday that the party needs to abandon its "big government" approach if it wants to be successful. Sununu joined other governors at the Republican Governors Association annual meeting in Florida for a panel discussion on the midterm...
House candidate wins by one vote
Every vote really does matter. The saying was displayed in New Hampshire, with a recount showing the candidate who trailed on Election Day winning her state House seat by one vote.
New Hampshire House seat decided by one vote
MANCHESTER, N.H. – Every vote counts on Election Day, and that couldn't have been more evident than during one local race in New Hampshire.Following an initial tally of votes, Hillsborough 16 House District Democratic candidate Maxine Mosley trailed her opponent, Republican Larry Gagne, by a count of 1,820-1,797 for the second of two seats. That changed after a Monday recount when Mosley was declared the winner by one vote. The Secretary of State certified that Mosely defeated Gagne by a count of 1,799-1,798 for second place.Republican Will Infantine topped the ticket and earned the other House seat from Hillsborough 16.Mosley called it a "historic day here in New Hampshire."Gagne told Manchester Ink Link it was "very unusual" for so many votes to change, adding "I don't know what happened." Infantine told the New Hampshire Union Leader there will be an appeal to the Ballot Law Commission after the recount."There's got to have been a mistake made in the count," Infantine said.The district is made up of voters from Ward 9 in Manchester.
WMUR.com
Recounts in New Hampshire House races continue as GOP holds 1-seat majority over Democrats
CONCORD, N.H. — Vote recounts to figure out who holds the majority in the 400-member New Hampshire House wrapped up Tuesday night. In four recounts Tuesday, Republicans held two seats while Democrats held one and flipped one. This puts the current balance of power in the House at 201 for the Republicans and 199 for the Democrats.
universalhub.com
Thanks, Mitt: Financial side of Insurrectionist in Chief's new campaign being run by a former Romney money man from Beverly
In case you somehow missed it, yes, the man who fomented a deadly riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6 is running for president again. His two officials campaign filings with the Federal Elections Commission (here and here) list Bradley T. Crate of Red Curve Solutions as his treasurer - in fact, lists [email protected] as the campaign's official e-mail address.
thebobcatprowl.com
First Openly Trans Man Elected for Governor
New Hampshire has elected their first openly trans governor, claiming a victory for trans people everywhere. 26-year-old James Roesener will serve in the 22nd house district, ward 8 in Concord. “I believe that it is imperative that all individuals have the ability to thrive in New Hampshire. We need a...
WMUR.com
Reaction from NH Republicans mixed as Trump announces presidential bid
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Former President Donald Trump announced his 2024 presidential campaign from Mar-a-Lago in Florida on Tuesday night, but the reaction from Republicans in New Hampshire is mixed. Trump also filed the official paperwork Tuesday night. If successful, he would become the second person to serve two non-consecutive...
NECN
Rep. Jared Golden Wins Reelection in Maine, NBC News Projects
Maine voters have reelected Democratic Rep. Jared Golden, NBC News projects. Golden had led former Rep. Bruce Poliquin, a Republican, in first-place votes, but neither candidate reached a 50% majority. Ranked-choice tabulations, which were delayed by a glitch, left the Democrat in better position when the second-place votes of the 7% who voted for Independent Tiffany Bond were counted.
Doug Rosien: What’s Vermont’s retail leakage to New Hampshire?
By 2017, the Vermont sales tax resulted in $1.3 billion in annual retail sales — 4% of Vermont’s economy — leaking across the border to New Hampshire. Read the story on VTDigger here: Doug Rosien: What’s Vermont’s retail leakage to New Hampshire?.
Two Massachusetts state rep races may be headed for recounts
One week after polls closed, voters still do not know the winners in two Massachusetts House races that are likely headed toward recounts with high stakes for the already-depleted Republican minority. Election officials in Pepperell, Dunstable and Groton plan to meet this week to count additional late-arriving ballots in the...
These Single Words Will Annoy Someone From New Hampshire Instantly
Being from New Hampshire, or having lived in the Granite State for an extended period of time, is like being a member of a very exclusive club. It's a club where you choose to freeze your nether regions off for 6 months out of the year, and also pronounce some words funny! But the members of this club are a tight-knit group, and we have each other's backs. We can make obscure references about landmarks, restaurants, and TV commercials that only WE understand. And who doesn't love being in on an inside joke?
Is Your City the Friendliest in New Hampshire?
Both locals and outsiders have thoughts on the friendliness and hospitality (or lack thereof) of New Englanders compared to people in other parts of the country. Yours truly has heard both perspectives, especially when it comes to the south. A family member from Virginia mentioned that people down there are often nicer than us northerners, for instance. Alternatively, a friend born and raised in New Hampshire has said that people from the south can be fake and/or two-faced, whereas in New England, if someone doesn't like you, you'll know it.
New Hampshire receives more rental housing funds
(The Center Square) – New Hampshire is getting more federal funds to help prop up its rental assistance program as the state's leaders continue to squabble over its possible collapse. The U.S. Treasury has approved an additional $2 million from the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program to help more Granite Staters cover overdue rents, utility bills and other expenses. The funding comes a week after the Treasury pumped another $2.4 million into the state's rental assistance program. ...
Alaskans weren’t only ones to vote against a constitutional convention; Missouri and New Hampshire voters did too
New Hampshire voters on Tuesday voted no to a constitutional convention, with a decision of 66% against, 34% in favor. Like Alaska, New Hampshire votes on the matter every 10 years. In Missouri, voters take up the matter every 20 years. This year, as in the past, they voted it...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire Food Bank works to feed hungry amid high inflation
MANCHESTER, N.H. — One week before Thanksgiving, the New Hampshire Food Bank is hard at work to sort and distribute meals around the state to help people on the holiday and beyond. Food bank officials said inflation is driving up costs for them and for families. A dollar donated...
