WGMD Radio
Ocean City Police Charge Two Teens for Vehicle Break-ins
Two teenagers have been charged with thefts from vehicles that happened in June. Police say on the morning of June 11th, they investigated over 20 such complaints in the area of 26th Street to 28th Street on the bayside. Items were stolen from some of the vehicles. Leon Spry Jr, and Josiah Bolden—both 18—are each charged with several counts of theft. Surveillance footage in the area aided in the investigation.
WBOC
Bay Net
Lexington Park Men Arrested On CDS, Firearm Charges
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division arrested two Lexington Park men this week upon execution of a search warrant resulting in CDS and firearm charges. In October 2022, detectives began an investigation involving the distribution of Controlled Dangerous Substances at...
WGMD Radio
DSP Investigating Ellendale Area Shooting
A 74 year old Ellendale area man heard a single gunshot Monday afternoon – just before 5pm and contacted police. Delaware State Police responded to a home on Reynolds Pond Road and found that the home had been struck by one round – the victim was not injured. Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to contract Detective Saylor at Troop 4 – at 302-752-3897 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.
WMDT.com
OCPD arrest suspect wanted for strong-armed robbery
OCEAN CITY, Md. – A suspect wanted in connection to a recent strong-armed robbery has been arrested. During the early morning hours of November 4th, Ocean City Police officers were waived down in the area of 12th Street and Philadelphia Avenue by a 49-year-old man who reported that he had been approached by a male suspect in the area of 6th Street and Philadelphia Avenue. It was reported that the suspect verbally threatened the victim and took some of the victim’s personal property before fleeing the area.
Bay Net
Sheriff Seeks Identity Of Fraud Suspect
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a fraud investigation. On March 28, 2022, the suspect attempted to fraudulently access the victim’s account while using a fake ID. The suspect was turned away from the...
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on South DuPont Boulevard (Route 13) in the Smyrna area yesterday afternoon. On November 15, 2022, at approximately 2:17 p.m., a 2002 Ford Ranger, was traveling northbound on South DuPont Boulevard (Route 13) approaching Twin Willows Road. As the Ford proceeded northbound, it began to drift off the east edge of the roadway. The Ford left the roadway just north of the intersection with Twin Willows Road and its front right struck a tree. After impact, the Ford rotated clockwise, sliding a short distance before overturning.
WBOC
WBOC
firststateupdate.com
WGMD Radio
Maryland State Police Seek Public’s Assistance in Kent County Homicide Case
Maryland State Police need your help in solving a murder case from 2021. Police say a 51-year old. man—Kimm Anthony Knott of Millington—Maryland died in a house fire that happened just before 1. a.m. on October 30th, 2021 in Kent County, Delaware. Investigators determined that someone. intentionally caused...
WGMD Radio
DSP Investigating Shooting of a Juvenile
Delaware State Police were called to Gum Road in the Frankford area Sunday night for a reported shooting. Police learned that a 10 year old was shot in the upper body – and taken to an area hospital where they were treated for serious injuries. Police were called around 10:15pm. They ask anyone with information to contact Detective Spudis at 302-752-3807 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.
WMDT.com
Bay Net
Calvert Man Sentenced To 5 Years For Counterfeit Pills Filled With Fentanyl
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On November 14, 2022, Harold Bernard Gross, of Owings, entered a guilty plea in Calvert County Circuit Court to possession of fentanyl in large volume. He received a mandatory prison sentence of 5 years without the possibility of parole. The conviction resulted from the execution...
shoredailynews.com
Suspect apprehended in Tuesday afternoon high speed chase
The suspect in a high speed chase that began in Cheriton was apprehended on Tuesday afternoon at the Maryland line. According to Northampton County Sheriff David Doughty, a traffic stop for the vehicle in question was initiated in Cheriton and the pursuit began. The Northampton County Sheriff’s Department canceled their...
WDEL 1150AM
Troopers seek Dover man for allegedly threatening to shoot repo man
Delaware State Police are looking for a Dover man who allegedly threatened to kill another man who was trying to repossess his car. Mark Morris pulled a gun on the victim Friday night and said he'd shoot if the victim took the car, police said. The victim went to a...
WBOC
Dover Police Department Looks to Attract More Recruits
DOVER, Del. - A staffing crisis is growing inside police departments across the nation. Now, the Dover Police Department has to dig deep to find talented recruits this year. Dover Police Chief Thomas Johnson Jr. believes negative perceptions of police officers in recent years may be hindering the recruitment process.
