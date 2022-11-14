Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
selmasun.com
City schools ask community to ‘wrap around the kids and create a village’
Selma City School officials asked the community for their help on Wednesday in a town hall meeting they called after a student died on campus of a possible fentanyl overdose on Nov. 8. “We realize we have some large gaps that we have to fill in,” Selma City Schools Superintendent...
selmasun.com
Photographic Nights of Selma begins tomorrow
Photographic Nights of Selma will begin tomorrow and will go through Sunday, Nov. 20 at ArtsRevive. Founded by Stephane Kossmann and JoAnne Bland, the event is part of a series with sister festivals in France and Morocco. It takes place by the Alabama River next to Edmund Pettus Bridge. “When...
WSFA
Alabama schools to get farm-to-table lunches
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Students will soon have farm-to-table school lunches. It’s part of a partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Farmers and state leaders gathered in Millbrook Tuesday morning to sign the local food for schools agreement. The program will pay local farmers federal dollars to harvest food for school lunches.
These 7 Alabama counties face a frost advisory tonight
Another cold night is in the forecast for all of Alabama, and a few counties will be under a frost advisory. The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a frost advisory that will go into effect early Thursday morning for several counties in southeast Alabama. Those counties are Montgomery,...
selmasun.com
Selma council member Jannie Thomas honored with Pay It Forward award
Selma council member Jannie Thomas was recently honored with the Pay It Forward award from Vance Law Firm in Montgomery. According to an Alabama News Network report, Thomas was nominated for her community work, especially with the Stop the Violence program. She was also noted for her work in assisting...
selmasun.com
Legal Notices: November 17, 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF LULA BENDER MITCHELL, DECEASED. Letters of Administration upon the estate of said decedent have been granted to the undersigned on the 3rd day of November, 2022, by Jimmy L. Nunn, Probate Judge of Dallas County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are required to present same, duly sworn, to the Probate Court of said County within the time allowed by law, or else same will be forever barred.
selmasun.com
Selma to be part of Levitt AMP live music grants
Selma is among those to be chosen for the Levitt AMP grants to allow for a series of free outdoor concerts. Each community chosen receives a $90,000 matching grant. The Riverfront Amphitheater will be the site of Selma's music festivities.
selmasun.com
Community leaders to attend school discussion meeting at Selma High Wednesday
Selma City Schools released a list of community leaders who will be part of the discussion Wednesday night about issues affecting students. The meeting is at 5 p.m. at Selma High's auditorium. It was scheduled after the death of a student on campus last week from what could have been a fentanyl overdose. The cause of death is still under investigation.
selmasun.com
Selma High students organize prayer walk
Selma High students Walteria Curtis and Alexis Perry organized a community prayer walk on Sunday at Selma High that drew hundreds. Community members walked arm-in-arm around the front entrance to “pray for the community, over the city and for my fellow classmates with all that has been going on over the past couple of days,” Curtis said on social media.
Search over for Talladega County wanted man
TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: Woods has been located. The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who was allegedly involved in a robbery. According to TCSO, officers are searching for Jaelund Woods. He is wanted for third-degree burglary. Woods, 23, is 5’9″ and weighs around 165 pounds. He was last seen […]
texasmetronews.com
MICHELLE BROWDER’S $5.5M PROJECT WILL TURN THE BUILDING THAT WAS USED TO EXPERIMENT ON ENSLAVED BLACK WOMEN INTO A CLINIC
Michelle Browder is best known for her powerful artwork and civil rights tour company, More Than Tours. Her stops include Montgomery’s former slave market and the old Greyhound bus station where 21 young Freedom Riders fought a vicious battle against an angry mob in 1961. When Browder was 18 years old, she discovered a 1952 painting of white men in suits studying a young Black girl on an exam table. Although it never sat right with her, it inspired her to learn more about The Mothers of Gynecology: Anarcha, Lucy and Betsey. These were the women who suffered under the alleged father of gynecology, J. Marion Sims, who performed a number of horrendous experiments on the enslaved Black women. On Browder’s civil rights tours, she’d pass a statue across the lawn of the Alabama State House, which always gave her chills because it honored Sims.
WSFA
Winter Weather Awareness Week: Our annual chance of snow
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Snow is a rarity here in Central Alabama. We know that. It just doesn’t happen that often. But the simple fact that it can happen keeps snow-lovers and us meteorologists on their toes each winter. It’s very difficult to pretty much impossible to project if...
selmasun.com
Donations encouraged for Christmas toy drive in Uniontown
Donations are encouraged for the Cyrene Lodge of the Most Worshipful Prince Grand Lodge (MWPGL) of Alabama's Christmas toy drive in Uniontown. Those interested in donating are asked to bring unwrapped toys suitable for ages one to 12 by Dec. 9 to several locations. Donations are being taken at Cnnek...
selmasun.com
Mark Neely selected for Long-Lewis October Hero of the Month
Mark Neely has been selected for Long-Lewis Automotive Group's October Hero of the Month. “Mark is very active in the community and works hard to help those who are in need," said a post on Facebook that nominated him. "Not only does he help our community, but his services extend beyond Dallas county and into neighboring cities. Mark is known for his integrity, community services, kindness, and compassion, as well as his faithfulness and godly love for the Lord, his family, and his neighbors!”
selmasun.com
Selma Housing Authority to hold Thanksgiving lunch for residents
Selma Housing Authority (SHA) will hold a Thanksgiving lunch for their residents on Friday, Nov. 18 from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. This event will be held for residents of Felix Heights, George Washington Carver (GWC), Rangedale and Valley Creek.
This 1,200 acre Alabama hunting resort could be yours for only $11.9 million
Tucked away in a corner of Marengo County is an outdoor wonderland that’s currently on the market. Soggy Bottom Lodge is 1,200+ acre hunting and fishing retreat with an asking price of $11.9 million. National Land Realty is listing the property. Established in 2013, the retreat offers hunting and...
selmasun.com
Vernetta Perkins to moderate Achievement Week discussion panel tomorrow
Omega Chi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity will hold a discussion tomorrow at the Anchor, with Dallas County District Judge Vernetta Perkins moderating. The "Let's Talk Selma" panel will discuss issues such as crime in the community. It will feature Greek letter organization members Edward Armstrong, Sheronda Armstrong, Eris Beasley, Donald Shepard, Judge Robert Bryant, and Lynda Blackmon Lowery.
WSFA
Montgomery police chief calls Wednesday afternoon media briefing
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert has called a Wednesday afternoon media briefing to deliver an “MPD Special Announcement.”. WSFA 12 News will carry this news conference live on this story, our website and mobile app starting at approximately 1 p.m. No additional details on the...
BREAKING: Demopolis Police Critically Injure Robbery Suspect in Thursday Gunfight
A robbery suspect was critically wounded by police in West Alabama Thursday after he allegedly opened fire on officers attempting to arrest him. Rex Flowers, the chief of the Demopolis Police Department, said in a post on Facebook that officers attempted to pull over a vehicle from the state of Georgia at 10:30 Thursday morning.
alabamanews.net
14 Montgomery Public Schools on State’s “Failing Schools List”
It’s a list that no one wants to lead. This year, there are 14 Montgomery Public Schools on the state’s “Failing Schools List”, more than any other system in the state. This list is published by the Alabama State Department of Education and is required by...
Comments / 0