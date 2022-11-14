ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland police seek help finding missing 42-year-old man

By Bay City News
 3 days ago

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Oakland are asking the public’s help on Monday in locating a 42-year-old man considered at-risk due to depression. Janan Yousif was last seen on Sunday wearing a tan jacket and blue jeans, and driving a gray 2006 Toyota Highlander SUV, police said in a news release.

Yousif is described as having a medium complexion and is 5 feet 11 inches tall, 145 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. Anyone with information Yousif’s location is asked to call the Oakland Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (510) 238-3641.

KRON4 News

