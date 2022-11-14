After a thrilling double-overtime victory over No. 4 Kentucky, Michigan State will face another stiff challenge when it battles Villanova in the Gavitt Tipoff Games on Friday at East Lansing, Mich. The Spartans (2-1) committed 18 turnovers but none in either overtime as they outlasted the Wildcats 86-77 on Tuesday...

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 16 HOURS AGO