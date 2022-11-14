Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here's the tragic reason why flags in Virginia are half-staff for 3 days this weekWatchful EyeCharlottesville, VA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCharlottesville, VA
Three University of Virginia Football Players Were Slain In A Shooting On Monday NightJoseph GodwinCharlottesville, VA
3 UVA Football Players Killed in Mass Shooting Incident on Campus, Suspect a Former PlayerAMY KAPLANCharlottesville, VA
University of Virginia Student Shoots Dead 3 People, 2 Wounded and Runs Away. Police Still SearchingBryan DijkhuizenCharlottesville, VA
Related
ClutchPoints
WATCH: Grizzlies star Ja Morant makes Jose Alvarado instantly regret hitting him with the too-small celly
Zion Williamson was a notable absence on Tuesday night as the New Orleans Pelicans took on the Memphis Grizzlies. It was supposed to be a battle between two of the brightest young stars in the NBA, with the prospect of Zion going toe-to-toe against Ja Morant. Unfortunately, it just wasn’t to be.
ClutchPoints
Ravens star Lamar Jackson reacts to Baker Mayfield’s comments about his mother
Baker Mayfield jokingly called Lamar Jackson’s mother “intimidating” ahead of the Week 11 matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Carolina Panthers. Mayfield revealed that Jackson’s mother had urged him to go down to Florida and train with Lamar after the Heisman ceremony, before crediting her for her son’s tough nature. After hearing about the comments […] The post Ravens star Lamar Jackson reacts to Baker Mayfield’s comments about his mother appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Paul Pierce drops LeBron James, Stephen Curry truth bomb amid looming ‘changing of the guard’
There has been a lot that has happened in the season thus far that most of us didn’t really expect coming in. More than a few folks knew that LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers were going to struggle, but few, perhaps, predicted that they were going to be this bad. To some extent, […] The post Paul Pierce drops LeBron James, Stephen Curry truth bomb amid looming ‘changing of the guard’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
‘They say you be cappin’: Lakers star LeBron James hilariously called out by Jalen Ramsey for outrageous Rams claim
LeBron James isn’t only one of the best basketball players to ever play the sport. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar excels in pretty much everything he does, which apparently, includes NFL Madden as well. During The Shop’scoverage of TNF, LeBron came out with an audacious claim about the Los...
Detroit Pistons game score vs. Los Angeles Lakers: How to watch LeBron James' return
Detroit Pistons (3-13) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (3-10) When: 10:30 p.m. Where: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles. ...
ClutchPoints
Warriors HC Steve Kerr’s message to Klay Thompson amid disastrous slump
Klay Thompson, through 11 games of the 2022-23 season, has posted career-lows in both field-goal and three-point percentage en route to being one of the most inefficient volume shooters in the NBA thus far. And the Golden State Warriors have struggled to the tune of a 6-9 record as a result.
ClutchPoints
‘He’s blocked’: Charles Barkley reveals why Nets star Ben Simmons needs to see a sports psychologist
Ben Simmons hasn’t been playing to his usual standards ever since making his debut for the Brooklyn Nets this season, and Charles Barkley believes he knows why. In the latest episode of Inside the NBA, Barkley noted that Simmons is mentally blocked right now. To back up his claim, he cited a previous instance when Kyrie Irving yelled at Simmons to shoot the ball, emphasizing that he has never seen something like that before.
Charles Barkley slams NBA for mishandling Kyrie Irving situation
NBA commissioner Adam Silver expressed his displeasure with Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving, who showed support for an antisemitic film. Silver ultimately released a statement on the matter and sat down with the point guard, but the league never took action and actually suspended Kyrie, which has left Charles Barkley rather disappointed.
WATCH: Grizzlies star Ja Morant goes full Stephen Curry with mind-blowing half-court buzzer beater
Is there anything Ja Morant can’t do? On Tuesday night against the New Orleans Pelicans, the Memphis Grizzlies superstar busted out his best Stephen Curry impersonation with an epic half-court heave to beat the first-quarter buzzer. Morant had a scorching start to the game, scoring 16 points in the...
ClutchPoints
John Calipari calls out culprit in Kentucky basketball shocking double-OT loss to Michigan State
The titanic matchup between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Michigan State Spartans in the opening game of the Champions Classic Tuesday night was, well, an instant classic. Kentucky basketball had the lead for the most part of the contest, but floundered in the clutch, while the Spartans seemingly made every play when it mattered the most. In the end, Michigan came away with the 86-77 double-overtime win, dealing Kentucky’s first loss of the season.
ClutchPoints
Steve Kerr offers apology before key Warriors rotation change
Lost amid James Wiseman’s G-League assignment is what the former No. 2 overall pick’s stay in Santa Cruz actually means for the Golden State Warriors this season. Draymond Green and Kevon Looney split all available minutes at center once Golden State returned from its winless five-game road trip, with Steve Kerr even starting Jordan Poole for Looney in the second half of his team’s win over the Sacramento Kings on November 7th. That changed in the Warriors’ blowout victory over the San Antonio Spurs, a likely reflection of playing on the second leg of a back-to-back more than any indication of additional rotation changes to come.
ClutchPoints
Nets star Kevin Durant trade idea to Warriors endorsed by Stephen A. Smith
At this point, it feels like the Brooklyn Nets are a sinking ship. This was mainly brought about by the fact that Kyrie Irving decided to drag the team into a whole new scandal, this time involving a shocking antisemitic tweet. Ben Simmons and his inability to stay healthy has also played a key role. Amid all the drama in Brookly, however, Kevin Durant has been playing some pretty amazing basketball — as always. ESPN analyst Stephen A Smith says that the Golden State Warriors must capitalize on this development.
Nets star Ben Simmons finally breaks 500-day drought, but he won’t be happy about it
Ben Simmons has a reason to be happy about his performance for the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday against the Sacramento Kings, but there’s also one why he wouldn’t. For the first time in over 500 days, Simmons has finally scored in double digits. He finished with 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting for the Nets, all […] The post Nets star Ben Simmons finally breaks 500-day drought, but he won’t be happy about it appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
LeBron James vocal on his favorite NFL player who changed the game – and it’s not Tom Brady
When it comes to football, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has plenty of opinions. During an episode of The Shop, the four-time league MVP said that his favorite NFL player is Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry while watching Thursday Night Football’s game between the Titans and Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers […] The post LeBron James vocal on his favorite NFL player who changed the game – and it’s not Tom Brady appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
De’Aaron Fox’s true feelings on Kings amid Lakers trade rumors
The moment De’Aaron Fox decided to join Klutch Sports, you just knew that rumors about a looming move to the Los Angeles Lakers were going to pop up. After all, the young Kings star just signed for superagent Rich Paul, who as we all know, is one of LeBron James’ real-life BFFs. As it turns […] The post De’Aaron Fox’s true feelings on Kings amid Lakers trade rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Lakers’ LeBron James’ official injury designation vs. Pistons, revealed
LeBron James will be listed as questionable for the Los Angeles Lakers matchup with the Detroit Pistons on Friday night at Crypto.com Arena, according to the team. LeBron has missed the past two games with a strained left adductor, which occurred in a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Nov. 9. Sans LeBron, the […] The post Lakers’ LeBron James’ official injury designation vs. Pistons, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Jon Scheyer gets real about Duke basketball falling short vs. Kansas at Champions Classic
The Duke Blue Devils suffered their first loss of the 2022-23 college basketball season Tuesday night at the hands of the reigning national champions Kansas Jayhawks at the Champions Classic to the tune of a 69-64 score. Despite the loss, Duke must have gotten more respect for going toe to toe against the higher-ranked and […] The post Jon Scheyer gets real about Duke basketball falling short vs. Kansas at Champions Classic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Lakers star LeBron James reveals level of involvement once he becomes a team owner
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, amid his team’s struggles on the court, has been preparing for his future beyond his playing days. At 37 years old (set to turn 38 in late December), James doesn’t have long left in his playing days, so he is now turning his attention to what he might be up to once he crosses the bridge of retirement. And owning an NBA franchise has always been one of James’ goals.
ClutchPoints
Kyle Shanahan drops definitive take on Trent Williams play tipping controversy
There is a conspiracy theory making its rounds on social media that San Francisco 49ers star offensive tackle Trent Williams is unintentionally telegraphing plays to opponents before they could even happen on the field. Kyle Shanahan is having none of it, saying that there’s no reason for the 49ers to think much of that rumor, […] The post Kyle Shanahan drops definitive take on Trent Williams play tipping controversy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Steve Kerr blasts Warriors’ ‘Drew League’ effort after 8th straight road loss
The Golden State Warriors wasted another epic performance from Stephen Curry on Wednesday night, falling to the Phoenix 130-119 despite 50 points from the reigning Finals MVP. Another loss pushes Golden State to 6-9, behind the tied Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder for tenth in the Western Conference. Needless to say, this is not […] The post Steve Kerr blasts Warriors’ ‘Drew League’ effort after 8th straight road loss appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
207K+
Followers
120K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0