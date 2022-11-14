ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Ravens star Lamar Jackson reacts to Baker Mayfield’s comments about his mother

Baker Mayfield jokingly called Lamar Jackson’s mother “intimidating” ahead of the Week 11 matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Carolina Panthers. Mayfield revealed that Jackson’s mother had urged him to go down to Florida and train with Lamar after the Heisman ceremony, before crediting her for her son’s tough nature. After hearing about the comments […] The post Ravens star Lamar Jackson reacts to Baker Mayfield’s comments about his mother appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

Paul Pierce drops LeBron James, Stephen Curry truth bomb amid looming ‘changing of the guard’

There has been a lot that has happened in the season thus far that most of us didn’t really expect coming in. More than a few folks knew that LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers were going to struggle, but few, perhaps, predicted that they were going to be this bad. To some extent, […] The post Paul Pierce drops LeBron James, Stephen Curry truth bomb amid looming ‘changing of the guard’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

‘He’s blocked’: Charles Barkley reveals why Nets star Ben Simmons needs to see a sports psychologist

Ben Simmons hasn’t been playing to his usual standards ever since making his debut for the Brooklyn Nets this season, and Charles Barkley believes he knows why. In the latest episode of Inside the NBA, Barkley noted that Simmons is mentally blocked right now. To back up his claim, he cited a previous instance when Kyrie Irving yelled at Simmons to shoot the ball, emphasizing that he has never seen something like that before.
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley slams NBA for mishandling Kyrie Irving situation

NBA commissioner Adam Silver expressed his displeasure with Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving, who showed support for an antisemitic film. Silver ultimately released a statement on the matter and sat down with the point guard, but the league never took action and actually suspended Kyrie, which has left Charles Barkley rather disappointed.
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

John Calipari calls out culprit in Kentucky basketball shocking double-OT loss to Michigan State

The titanic matchup between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Michigan State Spartans in the opening game of the Champions Classic Tuesday night was, well, an instant classic. Kentucky basketball had the lead for the most part of the contest, but floundered in the clutch, while the Spartans seemingly made every play when it mattered the most. In the end, Michigan came away with the 86-77 double-overtime win, dealing Kentucky’s first loss of the season.
LEXINGTON, KY
ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr offers apology before key Warriors rotation change

Lost amid James Wiseman’s G-League assignment is what the former No. 2 overall pick’s stay in Santa Cruz actually means for the Golden State Warriors this season. Draymond Green and Kevon Looney split all available minutes at center once Golden State returned from its winless five-game road trip, with Steve Kerr even starting Jordan Poole for Looney in the second half of his team’s win over the Sacramento Kings on November 7th. That changed in the Warriors’ blowout victory over the San Antonio Spurs, a likely reflection of playing on the second leg of a back-to-back more than any indication of additional rotation changes to come.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ClutchPoints

Nets star Kevin Durant trade idea to Warriors endorsed by Stephen A. Smith

At this point, it feels like the Brooklyn Nets are a sinking ship. This was mainly brought about by the fact that Kyrie Irving decided to drag the team into a whole new scandal, this time involving a shocking antisemitic tweet. Ben Simmons and his inability to stay healthy has also played a key role. Amid all the drama in Brookly, however, Kevin Durant has been playing some pretty amazing basketball — as always. ESPN analyst Stephen A Smith says that the Golden State Warriors must capitalize on this development.
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

Nets star Ben Simmons finally breaks 500-day drought, but he won’t be happy about it

Ben Simmons has a reason to be happy about his performance for the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday against the Sacramento Kings, but there’s also one why he wouldn’t. For the first time in over 500 days, Simmons has finally scored in double digits. He finished with 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting for the Nets, all […] The post Nets star Ben Simmons finally breaks 500-day drought, but he won’t be happy about it appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

LeBron James vocal on his favorite NFL player who changed the game – and it’s not Tom Brady

When it comes to football, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has plenty of opinions. During an episode of The Shop, the four-time league MVP said that his favorite NFL player is Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry while watching Thursday Night Football’s game between the Titans and Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers […] The post LeBron James vocal on his favorite NFL player who changed the game – and it’s not Tom Brady appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

De’Aaron Fox’s true feelings on Kings amid Lakers trade rumors

The moment De’Aaron Fox decided to join Klutch Sports, you just knew that rumors about a looming move to the Los Angeles Lakers were going to pop up. After all, the young Kings star just signed for superagent Rich Paul, who as we all know, is one of LeBron James’ real-life BFFs. As it turns […] The post De’Aaron Fox’s true feelings on Kings amid Lakers trade rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Lakers’ LeBron James’ official injury designation vs. Pistons, revealed

LeBron James will be listed as questionable for the Los Angeles Lakers matchup with the Detroit Pistons on Friday night at Crypto.com Arena, according to the team. LeBron has missed the past two games with a strained left adductor, which occurred in a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Nov. 9. Sans LeBron, the […] The post Lakers’ LeBron James’ official injury designation vs. Pistons, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Jon Scheyer gets real about Duke basketball falling short vs. Kansas at Champions Classic

The Duke Blue Devils suffered their first loss of the 2022-23 college basketball season Tuesday night at the hands of the reigning national champions Kansas Jayhawks at the Champions Classic to the tune of a 69-64 score. Despite the loss, Duke must have gotten more respect for going toe to toe against the higher-ranked and […] The post Jon Scheyer gets real about Duke basketball falling short vs. Kansas at Champions Classic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DURHAM, NC
ClutchPoints

Lakers star LeBron James reveals level of involvement once he becomes a team owner

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, amid his team’s struggles on the court, has been preparing for his future beyond his playing days. At 37 years old (set to turn 38 in late December), James doesn’t have long left in his playing days, so he is now turning his attention to what he might be up to once he crosses the bridge of retirement. And owning an NBA franchise has always been one of James’ goals.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Kyle Shanahan drops definitive take on Trent Williams play tipping controversy

There is a conspiracy theory making its rounds on social media that San Francisco 49ers star offensive tackle Trent Williams is unintentionally telegraphing plays to opponents before they could even happen on the field. Kyle Shanahan is having none of it, saying that there’s no reason for the 49ers to think much of that rumor, […] The post Kyle Shanahan drops definitive take on Trent Williams play tipping controversy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr blasts Warriors’ ‘Drew League’ effort after 8th straight road loss

The Golden State Warriors wasted another epic performance from Stephen Curry on Wednesday night, falling to the Phoenix 130-119 despite 50 points from the reigning Finals MVP. Another loss pushes Golden State to 6-9, behind the tied Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder for tenth in the Western Conference. Needless to say, this is not […] The post Steve Kerr blasts Warriors’ ‘Drew League’ effort after 8th straight road loss appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
207K+
Followers
120K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy