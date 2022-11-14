ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 0

Related
WBOC

Maryland Attorney General-elect Anthony Brown Announces Transition Team

LARGO, Md. – Maryland Attorney General-elect Anthony G. Brown on Thursday announced advisors who will serve on his Transition Steering Committee as well as co-leads for policy teams on issues related to the Office of the Attorney General. Advisors and co-leads will advise the Attorney General-elect on civil rights,...
MARYLAND STATE
The Associated Press

Maryland Gov.-elect Moore starts to fill leadership team

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov.-elect Wes Moore announced five key members of his new leadership team on Monday, a diverse group including his chief of staff, budget secretary and top legislative officer. Moore, a Democrat who will be Maryland’s first Black governor, said the selections reflect his commitment to building a government with innovative leaders who look like the state’s diverse population. “This is an administration who understands and will understand what it means to lead with various sectors in our society, what it means to make sure that every single sector of our society is seen and what it means to take new approaches and new innovations to make sure that government can meet people where they are and make sure that peoples’ concerns are being addressed,” Moore said. Moore introduced Fagan Harris, who co-founded Baltimore Corps with Moore, as his chief of staff. The nonprofit organization has focused on recruiting, hiring and career advancement, including for people without college degrees, and connecting them to full-time roles in public service and entrepreneurship.
MARYLAND STATE
baltimorebrew.com

Lawyer named as next city solicitor appears to fall short of legal requirement

The charter says the city solicitor must have a minimum of 10 years of legal practice. Ebony Thompson graduated from law school in 2013, or nine years ago. The professional background of Ebony Thompson, announced today as Baltimore’s next city solicitor, does not appear to meet the Baltimore charter requirement that the city solicitor must have practiced law for at least 10 years.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Former Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake has a brand-new role

Former Baltimore City Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake has a new role as the executive director of the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) Foundation. NBPA is the union that ensures the rights of NBA players are protected and that active steps are taken to assist players in achieving goals, both on and off the court. As an extension of the association, the NBPA Foundation provides funding and support to highlight the work players do to build up their communities and create positive change across the world.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Social conservatives score wins in Maryland’s school board races

Forty-one socially conservative candidates from across Maryland ran for school board seats Tuesday — and 25 of them appear to be on their way to winning their races. In other words, 61% of the conservative board candidates ended up ahead in a state where a Democrat, Wes Moore, won the gubernatorial election by 20 points to become Maryland’s first Black governor. Conservatives won school board races throughout much of the state, with the largest number elected in Harford, Carroll and Wicomico counties.
MARYLAND STATE
WBAL Radio

Olszewski not surprised he won reelection

A week ago, in Democrat-leaning Maryland, a lot of elections were called very quickly. One of them was in Baltimore County:. The just reelected executive in Baltimore County, John Olszewski Jr., is not surprised by his easy win, considering "the opposition, locally and nationally." Olszewski told WBAL's C4 and Bryan...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

A Charm City wave? This election's biggest winners may be Baltimore and its residents

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — After this week's election, Baltimore’s fortunes -- at least in Annapolis – are looking up. For the past eight years, the executive branch of the state government has been dominated by politicians from the Washington suburbs. The state’s powerful spending board, the Board of Public Works, lacked any representation from the state’s largest city. To make matters worse, Republican Gov. Larry Hogan had a mostly frosty relationship with a reloving door of Democratic Baltimore mayors.
BALTIMORE, MD
andnowuknow.com

Giant Food Opens New Store in Baltimore, Maryland; Ira Kress Details

LANDOVER, MD - Shoppers in Baltimore, Maryland, will soon be walking in the doors of a shiny new store, as Giant Food has announced the grand opening of its newest location. “Giant has served the Baltimore community for over 67 years, and we are thrilled to bring our customers an additional location to better fulfill their needs,” said Ira Kress, President of Giant Food. “With our newest store layout, décor, and expanded offerings, we are sure this new store will deliver on convenience, value, and quality as a one-stop shopping experience.”
BALTIMORE, MD
wnav.com

Anne Arundel County Executive Race--Gets Tighter

Media reports say that the incumbent County Executive Democrat Steuart Pittman took a 200-vote lead over Republican County Council member in the Anne Arundel County executive race. This is as paper ballots, absentee, and those deposited at drop boxes are being counted by election workers. Jessica Haire, a first-term legislator from Edgewater, initially held a lead of nearly 11,000 votes after early and Election Day voting, buoyed by Republican voter turnout.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy