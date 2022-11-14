Read full article on original website
WBOC
Maryland Attorney General-elect Anthony Brown Announces Transition Team
LARGO, Md. – Maryland Attorney General-elect Anthony G. Brown on Thursday announced advisors who will serve on his Transition Steering Committee as well as co-leads for policy teams on issues related to the Office of the Attorney General. Advisors and co-leads will advise the Attorney General-elect on civil rights,...
WTOP
Pittman claims victory in Anne Arundel executive race; Haire concedes
Republican challenger Jessica Haire has conceded to incumbent Steuart Pittman in the race for Anne Arundel County executive. Pittman, a Democrat who has served as the Maryland county’s executive since 2018, declared victory in his campaign for a second term. “I just received a gracious phone call from Jessica...
State recommends new, politically connected company for lucrative airport deal
Timing of vote in the Board of Public Works becomes an issue. The post State recommends new, politically connected company for lucrative airport deal appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Maryland Gov.-elect Moore starts to fill leadership team
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov.-elect Wes Moore announced five key members of his new leadership team on Monday, a diverse group including his chief of staff, budget secretary and top legislative officer. Moore, a Democrat who will be Maryland’s first Black governor, said the selections reflect his commitment to building a government with innovative leaders who look like the state’s diverse population. “This is an administration who understands and will understand what it means to lead with various sectors in our society, what it means to make sure that every single sector of our society is seen and what it means to take new approaches and new innovations to make sure that government can meet people where they are and make sure that peoples’ concerns are being addressed,” Moore said. Moore introduced Fagan Harris, who co-founded Baltimore Corps with Moore, as his chief of staff. The nonprofit organization has focused on recruiting, hiring and career advancement, including for people without college degrees, and connecting them to full-time roles in public service and entrepreneurship.
Wbaltv.com
Maryland Gov.-elect Wes Moore announces 5 appointments to leadership team
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Gov.-elect Wes Moore on Monday announced five appointments to his leadership team. Moore said he pledged during the campaign to form a government representative of Marylanders. "I want the people of this state to know that I heard you," Moore said. Moore said voters gave...
baltimorebrew.com
Lawyer named as next city solicitor appears to fall short of legal requirement
The charter says the city solicitor must have a minimum of 10 years of legal practice. Ebony Thompson graduated from law school in 2013, or nine years ago. The professional background of Ebony Thompson, announced today as Baltimore’s next city solicitor, does not appear to meet the Baltimore charter requirement that the city solicitor must have practiced law for at least 10 years.
WJLA
Prince George's County Sheriff Melvin C. High dies at 78
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (7News) — Prince George's County Sheriff Melvin C. High has died at the age of 78, sources tell 7News' Brad Bell. Prince George's County officials held a news conference at 5 p.m. Thursday to announce the news. You can watch the full news conference below:. High...
newsfromthestates.com
Pittman, Elfreth claim victory as several races await final counts of mail-in ballots
Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman (second from left) and state Sen. Sarah Elfreth (right) declared victory in their races Tuesday night. Anne Arundel County government Facebook photo. Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman (D) and state Sen. Sarah Elfreth (D-Anne Arundel) rode a huge surge of favorable mail-in votes...
Failure to penalize troubled vendor makes Maryland a ‘laughingstock,’ lawmaker says
Firm that processes billions in behavioral health claims treated as 'too big to fail,' auditor tells lawmakers. The post Failure to penalize troubled vendor makes Maryland a ‘laughingstock,’ lawmaker says appeared first on Maryland Matters.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Former Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake has a brand-new role
Former Baltimore City Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake has a new role as the executive director of the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) Foundation. NBPA is the union that ensures the rights of NBA players are protected and that active steps are taken to assist players in achieving goals, both on and off the court. As an extension of the association, the NBPA Foundation provides funding and support to highlight the work players do to build up their communities and create positive change across the world.
White Woman Being Cast For Plumbing Commercial That Pays Up To $500 In Baltimore Area
A production company is seeking an actress for a plumbing commercial scheduled to shoot in Annapolis later this month. Elite Video Solutions released information about a casting call in search of the perfect talent for the job on a listing on Backstage. The company is looking for a white woman...
WTOP
A week after Election Day, county exec races in Frederick, Anne Arundel Co. still up in the air
A week after Election Day, the outcome of two closely-watched county executive races in Maryland remain up in the air. In both Frederick County and Anne Arundel County, Republican candidates have the lead over their Democratic opponents — but the margins are shrinking as thousands of mail-in ballots are tallied.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Social conservatives score wins in Maryland’s school board races
Forty-one socially conservative candidates from across Maryland ran for school board seats Tuesday — and 25 of them appear to be on their way to winning their races. In other words, 61% of the conservative board candidates ended up ahead in a state where a Democrat, Wes Moore, won the gubernatorial election by 20 points to become Maryland’s first Black governor. Conservatives won school board races throughout much of the state, with the largest number elected in Harford, Carroll and Wicomico counties.
Bowser Introduces D.C.’s First Racial Equity Plan
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the city’s first Racial Equity Action Plan, a three-year blueprint outlining actions that the city government will take to close racial equity gaps. The post Bowser Introduces D.C.’s First Racial Equity Plan appeared first on The Washington Informer.
WBAL Radio
Olszewski not surprised he won reelection
A week ago, in Democrat-leaning Maryland, a lot of elections were called very quickly. One of them was in Baltimore County:. The just reelected executive in Baltimore County, John Olszewski Jr., is not surprised by his easy win, considering "the opposition, locally and nationally." Olszewski told WBAL's C4 and Bryan...
baltimorebrew.com
The murky professional background of Mayor Scott’s new chief of staff
Chezia Cager, said to have served in “senior advisory roles ” in the Obama and Biden administrations,” has no LinkedIn. The mayor’s office still is not providing her resume or salary. For the past week, The Brew has been asking Mayor Brandon Scott’s office for more...
foxbaltimore.com
A Charm City wave? This election's biggest winners may be Baltimore and its residents
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — After this week's election, Baltimore’s fortunes -- at least in Annapolis – are looking up. For the past eight years, the executive branch of the state government has been dominated by politicians from the Washington suburbs. The state’s powerful spending board, the Board of Public Works, lacked any representation from the state’s largest city. To make matters worse, Republican Gov. Larry Hogan had a mostly frosty relationship with a reloving door of Democratic Baltimore mayors.
andnowuknow.com
Giant Food Opens New Store in Baltimore, Maryland; Ira Kress Details
LANDOVER, MD - Shoppers in Baltimore, Maryland, will soon be walking in the doors of a shiny new store, as Giant Food has announced the grand opening of its newest location. “Giant has served the Baltimore community for over 67 years, and we are thrilled to bring our customers an additional location to better fulfill their needs,” said Ira Kress, President of Giant Food. “With our newest store layout, décor, and expanded offerings, we are sure this new store will deliver on convenience, value, and quality as a one-stop shopping experience.”
wnav.com
Anne Arundel County Executive Race--Gets Tighter
Media reports say that the incumbent County Executive Democrat Steuart Pittman took a 200-vote lead over Republican County Council member in the Anne Arundel County executive race. This is as paper ballots, absentee, and those deposited at drop boxes are being counted by election workers. Jessica Haire, a first-term legislator from Edgewater, initially held a lead of nearly 11,000 votes after early and Election Day voting, buoyed by Republican voter turnout.
bethesdamagazine.com
County Council passes legislation prohibiting firearm use, carrying within 100 yards of some public places
This story was updated at 2 p.m. Nov. 15, 2022, to include more information about the bill. The County Council voted 8-0 to approve a bill that prohibits the possession of firearms within 100 yards of some public places throughout the county, including those with wear and carry permits issued by Maryland State Police.
