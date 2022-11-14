Read full article on original website
Police: Woman stabbed man to death in Port Orange
PORT ORANGE, Fla. — The Port Orange Police Department released information about a deadly stabbing Thursday. Police said they were called to the family home on Calistoga Circle Wednesday night after getting a 911 call from the couple's adult daughter. According to the report, suspect Brenda Thomas walked out of the garage with her hands in the air covered in blood and said, “It's me. I'm the bad person. I stabbed him in the chest. Take me to jail."
OPD, state investigating funeral home after family complains of unlicensed activity
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police officials and state regulators confirmed they’re investigating a local funeral home after a family complained its owner was acting as a funeral director, despite not having a license. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Officers were called to the Celebrations of...
40-year-old man shot, killed in suspected drug deal, Orlando police say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 40-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday in what police believe may have been a drug deal, according to the Orlando Police Department. Police said they received a 911 call at 7:55 p.m. about a shooting at 2701 Frigate Drive. [TRENDING: WATCH AGAIN: NASA’s...
Woman in custody after man dies after being stabbed at Port Orange home, police say
PORT ORANGE, Fla. — Police in Port Orange said a woman is in custody after a man was stabbed to death Wednesday. Officers were called out to a home on Calistoga Circle around 10:45 p.m. for reports of a stabbing. Police said they found a 55-year-old woman who had...
Police identify man found dead inside workshop of Orlando home
ORLANDO, Fla. — A man was found dead inside an Orlando home Tuesday night. Police identified the man killed as 40-year-old Ruben Davila. The investigation is ongoing on Frigate Drive, off Michigan Street, near State Road 436. Officials say Davila's body was found by his roommate in a workshop...
Sanford police: 18-year-old mother found shot, dead in parked car
SANFORD, Fla. — A murder investigation is underway after an 18-year-old mother was found dead with a gunshot wound on Friday night in Sanford. At around 11:20 p.m., a police officer was patrolling the area of Coastline Park near West 9th Street when he found a car still running backed into a parking spot, the Sanford Police Department said in a news release.
12-year-old girl arrested in Central Florida for threatening school shooting on Snapchat
A 12-year-old was arrested in Flagler County after allegedly making threats to conduct a school shooting over Snapchat. The Indian Trails Middle School sixth grader is accused of sending messages about a potential shooting on November 15. He told members of the Flagler County Sheriff's Office that he had purchased gloves and was in the process of finding a gun. "Upon questioning, the student referenced plans to conduct a mass shooting at ITMS but they needed to gather supplies to use first.
Deputies: Man facing charges for girlfriend's 2018 murder in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office said a man accused of murdering a woman has been arrested. The grandchildren of the victim, Denise Hayes, 41, were found wandering in the area of North Pine Hills Road and Indian Hill Road on Aug. 24, 2018, around 11:48 a.m.
Police: 18-year-old mother shot dead in her car, may be someone she knew
SANFORD, Fla. (CBS12) — A young mother was found shot dead in her car, police say it may be someone she knew. The Sanford Police Department said on Nov. 11, an officer patrolling 900 West 9th Street and saw a parked car that appeared to be running. The officer...
Orlando bike officer dragged during traffic stop, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orlando police bike officer was hurt after being dragged by a vehicle during a traffic stop, the Orlando Police Department said. According to police, the bike officer conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of North Orange Ave. in downtown around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
Apopka police officer arrested on DUI charge in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – An Apopka police officer was arrested Tuesday in Orlando on a charge of driving under influence, according to the Apopka Police Department. According to a news release, officer Sara Muni faces “additional charges related to the incident,” but Apopka police did not elaborate on what those charges may be.
CRIME REPORT: Palm Coast man arrested after attacking, threatening officers
Palm Coast man arrested after attacking, threatening officers. A Palm Coast man was arrested after a verbal disturbance ended with him threatening and hitting deputies on Nov. 11 in Flagler Beach. The Flagler Beach Police Department responded to a disturbance call just before 9 a.m. in the 300 block of...
12-year-old arrested after threatening mass shooting at Flagler middle school, deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A 12-year-old girl was arrested in Flagler County Wednesday after deputies said she sent a threat via Snapchat to conduct a mass shooting at her middle school. According to the sheriff’s office, the sixth grader, who attends Indian Trails Middle School, sent the messages to...
Florida pregnant mother shot and killed while parked in car, police say
A Florida pregnant mother of a one-year-old was shot and killed before she was found by police on late Friday night, according to officials.
Orlando police looking for owners of 70 phones stolen from EDC
If you partied too hard at the Electric Daisy Carnival festival last weekend and your phone went missing, the Orlando police want to hear from you.
DeLand law enforcement is teaming up to crack down on crimes through increased police presence
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The DeLand Police Department have teamed up with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office to increase police presence throughout the city of DeLand. This comes just weeks after four shootings were reported within four days of each other in the Spring Hills area. DeLand Police...
26-year-old man killed in Daytona Beach shooting; suspect arrested
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A man in his 20s has been killed in a shooting in Daytona Beach. He was identified by police as 26-year-old Timothy Seamore, Jr. Daytona Beach police say officers were called to the 800 block of Magnolia Avenue around 1:30 p.m. Monday. Officials later said...
Motorcyclist killed after slamming into pole in Orange County, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 34-year-old man is dead after his motorcycle wrecked early Wednesday morning in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the Kissimmee man was heading north on a Kawasaki Ninja on Palk Parkway, south of Lake Street around 3 a.m. [TRENDING: Become...
73-year-old pilot dies after Volusia County plane crash, deputies say
OAK HILL, Fla. — According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, a man died after a plane crash on Tuesday. Charles Alban, 73, was flying a single-engine plane Tuesday afternoon. Deputies said he had traded planes with another pilot. Around 3:35 p.m., witnesses saw him taxi the plane multiple...
Child dies after being found unresponsive at hotel near Universal Orlando
A child has died after being found unresponsive alongside their mother at an Orlando hotel.
