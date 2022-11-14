ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

WESH

Police: Woman stabbed man to death in Port Orange

PORT ORANGE, Fla. — The Port Orange Police Department released information about a deadly stabbing Thursday. Police said they were called to the family home on Calistoga Circle Wednesday night after getting a 911 call from the couple's adult daughter. According to the report, suspect Brenda Thomas walked out of the garage with her hands in the air covered in blood and said, “It's me. I'm the bad person. I stabbed him in the chest. Take me to jail."
PORT ORANGE, FL
WESH

Police identify man found dead inside workshop of Orlando home

ORLANDO, Fla. — A man was found dead inside an Orlando home Tuesday night. Police identified the man killed as 40-year-old Ruben Davila. The investigation is ongoing on Frigate Drive, off Michigan Street, near State Road 436. Officials say Davila's body was found by his roommate in a workshop...
ORLANDO, FL
10NEWS

Sanford police: 18-year-old mother found shot, dead in parked car

SANFORD, Fla. — A murder investigation is underway after an 18-year-old mother was found dead with a gunshot wound on Friday night in Sanford. At around 11:20 p.m., a police officer was patrolling the area of Coastline Park near West 9th Street when he found a car still running backed into a parking spot, the Sanford Police Department said in a news release.
SANFORD, FL
Orlando Weekly

12-year-old girl arrested in Central Florida for threatening school shooting on Snapchat

A 12-year-old was arrested in Flagler County after allegedly making threats to conduct a school shooting over Snapchat. The Indian Trails Middle School sixth grader is accused of sending messages about a potential shooting on November 15. He told members of the Flagler County Sheriff's Office that he had purchased gloves and was in the process of finding a gun. "Upon questioning, the student referenced plans to conduct a mass shooting at ITMS but they needed to gather supplies to use first.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Orlando bike officer dragged during traffic stop, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orlando police bike officer was hurt after being dragged by a vehicle during a traffic stop, the Orlando Police Department said. According to police, the bike officer conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of North Orange Ave. in downtown around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Apopka police officer arrested on DUI charge in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – An Apopka police officer was arrested Tuesday in Orlando on a charge of driving under influence, according to the Apopka Police Department. According to a news release, officer Sara Muni faces “additional charges related to the incident,” but Apopka police did not elaborate on what those charges may be.
APOPKA, FL

