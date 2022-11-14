PORT ORANGE, Fla. — The Port Orange Police Department released information about a deadly stabbing Thursday. Police said they were called to the family home on Calistoga Circle Wednesday night after getting a 911 call from the couple's adult daughter. According to the report, suspect Brenda Thomas walked out of the garage with her hands in the air covered in blood and said, “It's me. I'm the bad person. I stabbed him in the chest. Take me to jail."

