wrestlinginc.com
WWE Reportedly Had Different Raw Plans For Dominik Mysterio
Dominik Mysterio was featured on the November 14 episode of "WWE Raw” in a singles match against veteran Shelton Benjamin. Although the scion to the Mysterio bloodline was victorious in the bout, it appears the match wasn't part of WWE's original plans. Fightful Select reports that there were "several...
stillrealtous.com
Triple H Really Wants 2 Former WWE Stars To Return To The Company
Ever since Triple H took over WWE creative back in July he’s been bringing former stars back to the company, and there’s been a lot of talk about former stars who could return in the months to come. Matt Cardona (formerly known as Zack Ryder in WWE) is...
wrestlinginc.com
New Report Looks At WWE Fan Throwing Drink At Scarlett Incident
There are new details about a recent incident at a WWE live event where a fan threw a drink at Karrion Kross' manager Scarlett during a match. Scarlett noted the incident on social media after it occurred and multiple fans tweeted about it afterwards as well. Photos tweeted out by other fans after the incident also showed staff at the venue cleaning up the mess at ringside.
wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley Addresses Male WWE Stars Not Laying Hands On Her
Rhea Ripley is not afraid to mix it up with the male stars in WWE. In recent weeks, she's attacked all three members of The O.C. stable, comprised of AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson. Notably, Ripley delivered a low blow to Anderson in his match against Finn Balor after then body-slammed the 300-pound Gallows at ringside. Her actions sent Anderson and Gallows to the backstage trainer's room, where they looked for a solution to combat Ripley's high jinks.
wrestlinginc.com
Logan Paul's Injury Appears To Be Serious
Logan Paul unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in his third-ever WWE match at WWE Crown Jewel on November 5. Nearly halfway through the match, Paul reportedly suffered a torn meniscus, torn MCL, and a potentially torn ACL. During a recent episode of "Impaulsive," Paul stated that his injury is "very bad" without revealing the official diagnosis.
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
wrestletalk.com
Update On Randy Orton’s Injury
There has been an update on the injury status of former 14-time World Champion Randy Orton. Orton has been out of action since the May 20 episode of SmackDown, where he and Matt Riddle lost the Raw Tag Team Championship to the Usos. The match was a winner take all...
ewrestlingnews.com
Bianca Belair Discusses Her Future Goals After Signing With Major Talent Agency
WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair recently spoke with Metro about signing with William Morris Endeavors (WME), her future goals, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On signing with WME: “I’m super excited for it. I’m someone who – I don’t like to...
ringsidenews.com
Charlotte Flair Seemingly Gearing Up For WWE Return With Gym Photo Drop
Charlotte Flair’s booking in WWE is often a controversial topic of conversation. At WrestleMania Backlash, Ronda Rousey challenged Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown Women’s Championship in an ‘I Quit’ match, where Rousey beat Flair for the title. The Queen has not been since then, but now it seems she is already gearing up for her inevitable WWE return if her recent photo is anything to go by.
wrestlinginc.com
WOW Star Gives Her Thoughts On Working With AJ Mendez
Jazmine Allure has traveled between various promotions over the course of her wrestling career and will next be seen in the rebooted pro wrestling promotion Women of Wrestling (WOW). In an interview with the "Putting You Over" podcast, Allure acknowledged she is part of the roster for the all-female wrestling...
wrestlingrumors.net
Switch Em Up: WWE Reportedly Changes WarGames Plans Due To Injuries
What could have been. We are in a different time in WWE as there are several things taking place that would have seemed more than a bit strange in years past. This includes the introduction of some new concepts, or at least concepts that have not been used in WWE before. We will be seeing another of those later this month, but now WWE seems likely to be changing plans.
wrestlinginc.com
Randy Orton Photo Casts Doubt On Impending WWE Return
Randy Orton has been sidelined with a back injury since May. The former WWE Champion has reportedly been dealing with the injury for some time, and surgery was possible but not confirmed. With the uncertainty surrounding the injury, a timetable for Orton's return has not been provided, and now there's even more doubt about how soon The Viper will get back in the ring.
stillrealtous.com
Sasha Banks Files Interesting Trademarks
Sasha Banks hasn’t appeared on WWE programming in months as she and Naomi walked out of WWE back in May. Since then there’s been a lot of speculation regarding what’s next for Sasha and currently her future plans are unknown. According to PWInsider, Sasha Banks started a company called Soulnado Inc. and the company applied to trademark the following on 11/10:
wrestlinginc.com
Stephanie McMahon Celebrates Historic Landmark Regarding WWE Raw
WWE Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter to share a milestone. For the first time ever, there was an all-female photo team to staff a WWE show. The milestone happened on the November 14 edition of "WWE Raw." "During last night's "#WWERaw" in Louisville, @WWE's Georgiana Dallas, Andrea Kellaway &...
Popculture
AEW Wrestler Suffers Broken Collarbone
An All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star was rushed to the hospital for an injury they suffered this past weekend after competing for the Warriors for Wrestling promotion in New York. Abadon was facing Joey Ace in a match and went for a hurricanrana. Abadon landed wrong, which led to the match being stopped before they were taken to the hospital. According to PW Insider, Abadon suffered a broken collarbone and there's no word on how long they will be out of action.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage News on Drew McIntyre Receiving Praise Within WWE
Veteran WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre was recently praised for his commitment to the company. A new report from PWInsider notes how McIntyre had quite a few people praising him this past week for his commitment to WWE as he went from the United States to Germany and Switzerland for SmackDown live events, then to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel, then to India to film a movie role with Sony India, then back to the United States for Friday’s live SmackDown, then a pair of live events in Illinois and Wisconsin this past weekend.
itrwrestling.com
Booker T Bursts Out Laughing After Discovering Tyrus Is NWA World Heavyweight Champion
WWE Hall of Famer Booker T had a less than flattering response after learning that Tyrus is the current NWA World Heavyweight Champion. It has been a tumultuous few months for the National Wrestling Alliance with a number of recent controversies drawing criticism from wrestling fans. One notable criticism was...
wrestlinginc.com
Saraya Is Not Coming To AEW Dynamite Alone
We are only three days away from Saraya's comeback being complete, with the AEW star scheduled for her first match in five years this Saturday against Dr. Britt Baker DMD at AEW Full Gear. And with Baker having reinforcements in the form of Rebel and the number one contender for the AEW Interim Women's World Championship, Jamie Hayter, it appears Saraya has decided to bring in her own support system prior to the big match.
411mania.com
Backstage Update On Kevin Owens Injury Status
UPDATE: PWInsider has some more details on Kevin Owens following his knee injury. According to the report, Owens is still scheduled to appear on tomorrow’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown. Additionally, Owens is also still expected to work the TV tapings heading into this month’s Survivor Series event.
