A draft version of the Cop27 agreement has been published just hours before the critical climate summit is due to draw to a close in Egypt.The publication of the draft deal, which is still expected to change as it’s negotiated in the coming hours, is the defining moment of Cop27 so far as the world gets to see the first iteration of the vision world leaders have for tackling the climate emergency.The text, which builds on earlier less formal versions, has many “placeholders” for the thorniest issues where the outcomes from ongoing negotiations can be slotted into the final...

24 MINUTES AGO