FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Mayor and Vice Mayor are Elected; the City of Sarasota Appoints Two Commissioners.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Sarasota Police say an armed robbery suspect was shot by a cop and is in stable condition.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Sarasota Soccer Team to Join Amateur USL League Two Next Year.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Brunch on the Bay generates $537,000 for scholarships and the USF Sarasota-Manatee Nursing/STEM building.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Take To The Sand And See Amazing Sand Sculptures At The Siesta Key Crystal Classic Sand Sculpting Festival Nov 11-14Off Our CouchSiesta Key, FL
SSAC 1A Championship moved from Sarasota to Ocala
SARASOTA (SNN-TV) - The Classical Academy of Sarasota will vie for a SSAC 1A Championship this Friday in their first year in the 8-man game, but unfortunately the Patriots will not host the game as originally planned. Matt Favero's Patriots were scheduled to take on Ocala Christian this Friday for...
Tampa Bay Bandits 'on hiatus' from USFL
TAMPA (SNN-TV) - The Tampa Bay Bandits announced today they’ll be taking a “hiatus” for the second season of the re-booted USFL. The team made the announcement late this morning on its official Twitter account, reassuring fans that the hiatus is “temporary” and that the Bandits will “be back.”
Sarasota Woman Nominated For Special Olympic World Games
A Sarasota Woman has been nominated to go to the Special Olympic World Games in Berlin, Germany next year. Mollie O’Connell, a Special Olympic Cyclist, has been training for 10 Years. She said she would be astounded to not get gold. She says she is nervous, and happy about...
IMG Academy hosting 29th Eddie Herr International Junior Championship
BRADENTON (SNN-TV) - Next week, IMG Academy will be hosting The Eddie Herr International Junior Championship, the largest international juniors tournaments in the world. The tournament will take place from Nov. 22 to Dec. 4. The Eddie Herr welcomes over 2,000 junior tennis players from over 90 countries and attracts...
LPGA and Epson Tour Qualifier returns to Venice
VENICE (SNN-TV) - The highly anticipated Stage II of the LPGA and Epson Tour Qualifying Tournament returns to Venice after getting rescheduled due to damage from Hurricane Ian. The tournament, which serves as a stepping-stone to Q-Series and the LPGA Tour, begins this Thursday. One hundred and seventy eight individuals...
Sarasota Cuban musician nominated for Latin Grammy
SARASOTA (WSNN) - A local Sarasota musician is headed to Las Vegas for the Latin Grammys this week. More than 20,000 artists submit their albums every year for this top-tier award. And out of about 300 in his category, Sarasota resident, Renesito Avich became one of the five nominees. Avich...
Phillies buy 13 acres next to BayCare Ballpark
CLEARWATER (SNN-TV) - The Philadelphia Phillies aren’t getting a World Series ring, but the team is getting a piece of property next to its training facility in Clearwater. The team paid $22.5M for the retail development. According to the commercial real estate firm Avison Young, an affiliate of the...
Two North Port siblings die in rollover crash
A deadly crash in North Port took the lives of two teenagers late last night. The community is grieving in the wake of this loss. Near the crash site reads a sign that says “two sisters gained their wings and were sent home too soon”. “They were inseparable...
GIS maps help City of North Port in Hurricane aftermath
NORTH PORT - The City of North Port is celebrating National GIS Day by taking advantage of the Geographic Information Systems throughout various departments following the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. “We don’t have to sit there and we don’t have to do things on a paper map anymore, it saves...
Sarasota Schools announce Principal, Asst. Principal of the Year
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) Nov. 15, 2022 - Pine View School’s Dr. Stephen Covert has been selected as the Sarasota County Schools District’s Principal of the Year, and Brookside Middle School’s Ms. Jessica Fuesy has been selected as the district’s Assistant Principal of the Year. Dr. Covert and Ms. Fuesy are now in the running for Principal of the Year and Assistant Principal of the Year, respectively, at the state level!
One Sarasota Park now offering free WiFi
SARASOTA (WSNN) - A pilot program for free Wi-Fi in Sarasota parks kicked off today. The "cord cutting" ceremony happened this morning at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park in Newtown. This is the first of four parks where you can now connect to Free Wi-Fi. The other three...
Armed robbery suspect shot by Sarasota Police Officer
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN) - A suspect in an armed robbery was shot by a Sarasota Police Officer Tuesday morning. A witness called 911 from the Publix on N Beneva Road to report a robbery just after 10 a.m. Tuesday. In the audio, you can hear the woman frantically begging police...
HCA Blake Burn ICU nurses honored for patient care
Bradenton (SNN TV) Nov. 15, 2022 – Earlier this year a man was thousands of miles away from home. He was severely injured in a tragic accident and suffered burns to almost half his body. The patient was taken to HCA Florida Blake Hospital, one of only six burn units in the state of Florida and the only one in Manatee and Sarasota counties. The patient spent several weeks in the burn intensive care unit (ICU) and the team of caregivers there helped the patient and his family both physically and emotionally. The patient’s family was very grateful saying, “God chose us to come to you because you are all the best and you have all made this experience, thousands of miles away from home, a great one.”
New body cam video: Sarasota officer-involved shooting
An 83-year-old woman is recovering after a Sarasota man tried to steal her purse at knife point while she was loading groceries in her car in broad daylight. The suspect of that robbery was shot by authorities and is in the hospital. Sarasota Police Department (SPD) released body cam footage...
