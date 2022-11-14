ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saraya Believes She'll Be 'Under A Microscope' In First Match Back At AEW Full Gear

Saraya is set to return to the ring at AEW Full Gear on November 19 when she takes on Britt Baker. Saraya hasn't wrestled since December 2017 when she was forced to retire due to a neck injury. She was cleared on Halloween, and wasting little time getting back into the ring, though she knows she will have to change up her bumping style to protect herself.
WWE Files Trademark On 'Iron Survivor Challenge' And More

WWE has filed two new trademarks. On November 10, WWE filed to trademark "Iron Survivor Challenge" and "Oba Femi." Both trademarks are for entertainment services. Mark For: IRON SURVIVOR CHALLENGE trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information.
AEW Dynamite (11/16) Preview: Final Hype Ahead Of Full Gear

It's Wednesday, November 16, 2022, and you know what that means!. It's time to break down tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS. Here's everything you need to know about tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS. Death Triangle Defends. Tonight, Death Triangle defend their Trios Titles against Top Flight & AR...
Tony Khan: I Have Nothing But Positive Things To Say About CM Punk's On-Screen Contributions In AEW

Tony Khan issues another no comment on CM Punk's current status in All Elite Wrestling. Since he was reportedly involved in a fight backstage with The Elite (Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks) at All Out in September, CM Punk has not been seen or mentioned on AEW programming. Although Punk was reportedly collectively voted out of AEW, Fightful Select has reported in recent weeks that the former AEW World Champion might still have the 'wrestling bug'.
Nick Aldis Wants To Explore Free Agency, Feels Like He Can Deliver Wherever

Nick Aldis is excited about his looming free agency. Aldis has been the face of the NWA for the last few years; he has been working for the promotion since 2017. But on November 6, he announced that he gave his notice to the company. As a result, he will become a free agent when his contract expires on January 1, 2023.
Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, And Jon Moxley Reflect On The Shield's Legacy And Impact A Decade Later

10 years later, The Shield reflects on their one-of-a-kind run as WWE's Hounds of Justice. At WWE Survivor Series 2012, the world at large was introduced to Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, and Roman Reigns. The trio would become known as The Shield and tear through most of WWE's established roster at the time. Names like John Cena, The Undertaker, Daniel Bryan, Randy Orton, The Big Show, and more all fell at the hands of the Hounds of Justice and along the way, the three individuals that comprised the group began building Hall of Fame-worthy legacies of their own.
Toni Storm: If Thunder Rosa's Injury Lingers Too Long, She Should Be Stripped Of Her AEW Women's Title

Toni Storm just wants Thunder Rosa to come to work and defend her title. Since capturing the interim AEW World Women's Championship at the All Out pay-per-view, Toni Storm has been very vocal about her thoughts on Thunder Rosa and her injury, as well as her thoughts on the interim asterisk that comes with her reign. Nonetheless, Storm's reign with the belt has been successful thus far, as she has had multiple title defenses on TV against the likes of Hikaru Shida and Serena Deeb.
Heath And Rhino Discuss Winning IMPACT Tag Team Championships

On the October 20 episode of IMPACT, Heath & Rhino won the IMPACT Tag Team Championships when they defeated Honor No More (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett). Heath & Rhino had plans to get Heath a contract go won to win the the IMPACT Tag Team Titles when they were part of the Call Your Shot gauntlet at IMPACT Bound For Glory 2020, but an injury to Heath derailed things. Rhino ended up winning the gauntlet to secure Heath his contract, and went on to win the IMPACT Tag Team Titles with Joe Doering.
AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals Moved To AEW Dynamite On 11/23

Tony Khan has revealed when the ongoing AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament will conclude. Ethan Page is currently awaiting his challenger in the finals of the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament. On Friday, November 18, 2022, Ricky Starks will face Lance Archer and Tony Khan has now confirmed, on a media call prior to Full Gear, that the winner of that match will face Brian Cage during the Zero Hour of AEW Full Gear 2022.
MJF On AEW Extension Rumors: I Know The Truth, I Most Certainly Haven’t Signed An Extension

MJF is shutting down a popular rumor. When MJF returned to AEW after a four month absence at the All Out pay-per-view, fans were skeptical on if his entire absence from the company was real or scripted. In the weeks after his return, MJF revealed that he was paid an absurd amount of money to return to the company, but most importantly, he didn't have to sign an extension.
Go Home to Over Drive! | IMPACT Wrestling Show Review 11/17/22

Joel Pearl (@JoelPearl) and Cresta Starr (@CrestaTheeStarr) review IMPACT Wrestling for November 17, 2022. - X-Division Tournament Semifinal: PJ Black vs. Black Taurus. - Old School Rules (NO DQ): Steve Maclin vs. Tommy Dreamer. - Death Machine's Double Jeopardy: Eric Young vs. Sami Callihan. - Jessicka vs. Tasha Steelz. -...
