Read full article on original website
Related
How You Can Win A Signed Full Gear Chair, AEW Control Center, More | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Wednesday, November 16, 2022. - Tony Khan has announced that the person who puts the Full Gear gate over the one million dollar mark will receive a special prize:. - Here's the latest edition of AEW Control Center:. - Top 10 NXT Moments:...
Saraya Believes She'll Be 'Under A Microscope' In First Match Back At AEW Full Gear
Saraya is set to return to the ring at AEW Full Gear on November 19 when she takes on Britt Baker. Saraya hasn't wrestled since December 2017 when she was forced to retire due to a neck injury. She was cleared on Halloween, and wasting little time getting back into the ring, though she knows she will have to change up her bumping style to protect herself.
WWE Files Trademark On 'Iron Survivor Challenge' And More
WWE has filed two new trademarks. On November 10, WWE filed to trademark "Iron Survivor Challenge" and "Oba Femi." Both trademarks are for entertainment services. Mark For: IRON SURVIVOR CHALLENGE trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information.
AEW Dynamite (11/16) Preview: Final Hype Ahead Of Full Gear
It's Wednesday, November 16, 2022, and you know what that means!. It's time to break down tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS. Here's everything you need to know about tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS. Death Triangle Defends. Tonight, Death Triangle defend their Trios Titles against Top Flight & AR...
Full Gear Go Home Show | Sean Ross Sapp Reviews AEW Dynamite 11/16/22 Full Show Results
Sean Ross Sapp and Alex Pawlowski review AEW Dynamite for November 16 2022!. - Britt Baker, Saraya, MJF, Jon Moxley, and Samoa Joe SPEAK. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Get all of Manscaped's great products and...
Tony Khan: I Have Nothing But Positive Things To Say About CM Punk's On-Screen Contributions In AEW
Tony Khan issues another no comment on CM Punk's current status in All Elite Wrestling. Since he was reportedly involved in a fight backstage with The Elite (Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks) at All Out in September, CM Punk has not been seen or mentioned on AEW programming. Although Punk was reportedly collectively voted out of AEW, Fightful Select has reported in recent weeks that the former AEW World Champion might still have the 'wrestling bug'.
Tony Khan on CM Punk, The Elite, Saraya, More | AEW Full Gear Pre-Show Media Briefing
A rundown of the Tony Khan media call ahead of AEW Full Gear. - Tony Khan tells @JonAlba he won't comment on the investigation related to the Elite. He thinks Elite and Death Triangle are the two best trios in AEW history. - Tony Khan reiterates that AEW Full Gear...
AEW Dark Stream And Results (11/15): ROH Pure Title Match; Dark Order, Athena, Kazarian, More
AEW Dark (11/15) ROH Pure Championship: Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Brock Anderson. Dark Order (John Silver, Alex Reynolds & Evil Uno) vs. Arjun Singh, Mike Magnum, & Brett Gosselin. The Factory (QT Marshall, Lee Johnson, & Cole Karter) vs. Teddy Goodz, Channing Thomas & Man Scout. You can find results...
Nick Aldis Wants To Explore Free Agency, Feels Like He Can Deliver Wherever
Nick Aldis is excited about his looming free agency. Aldis has been the face of the NWA for the last few years; he has been working for the promotion since 2017. But on November 6, he announced that he gave his notice to the company. As a result, he will become a free agent when his contract expires on January 1, 2023.
Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, And Jon Moxley Reflect On The Shield's Legacy And Impact A Decade Later
10 years later, The Shield reflects on their one-of-a-kind run as WWE's Hounds of Justice. At WWE Survivor Series 2012, the world at large was introduced to Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, and Roman Reigns. The trio would become known as The Shield and tear through most of WWE's established roster at the time. Names like John Cena, The Undertaker, Daniel Bryan, Randy Orton, The Big Show, and more all fell at the hands of the Hounds of Justice and along the way, the three individuals that comprised the group began building Hall of Fame-worthy legacies of their own.
Jake Something On Leaving IMPACT, Working NJPW and AEW; Lashley & Switchblade | Interview
Sean Ross Sapp speaks with Jake Something at a Black Label Pro show. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!
The Rock Reflects On Anniversary Of His WWE Debut, AEW Fight Forever Update, More | Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update for Thursday, November 17, 2022. - On Twitter, The Rock reflected on 26 years passing since his WWE debut at the 1996 Survivor Series. - AEW Games is promising an update on the upcoming Fight Forever video game that will be based around Lights Out matches and it's very bloody.
Toni Storm: If Thunder Rosa's Injury Lingers Too Long, She Should Be Stripped Of Her AEW Women's Title
Toni Storm just wants Thunder Rosa to come to work and defend her title. Since capturing the interim AEW World Women's Championship at the All Out pay-per-view, Toni Storm has been very vocal about her thoughts on Thunder Rosa and her injury, as well as her thoughts on the interim asterisk that comes with her reign. Nonetheless, Storm's reign with the belt has been successful thus far, as she has had multiple title defenses on TV against the likes of Hikaru Shida and Serena Deeb.
Blake Christian Says He Isn't Bitter About WWE Run, Notes That He's Not Opposed To Going Back
Blake Christian isn't bitter about his first run in WWE. Throughout 2019 and 2020, both WWE and All Elite Wrestling were seemingly in a war to see who can sign the most talent. Tons of independent names were signed to major companies during this period, one of which was GCW star Blake Christian, who was renamed Trey Baxter upon his arrival in WWE.
Tony Khan: AEW Saved Millions Routing Shows Through The Northeast, But I'm Excited To Take The Show West
Tony Khan explains why All Elite Wrestling has frequently visited the Northeast. Since the company was founded in 2019, AEW has made a point of frequently holding both Dynamite and Rampage events in the Northeast area. The company has hosted a large number events in areas like Boston, New York, New Jersey, and Pittsburgh.
Heath And Rhino Discuss Winning IMPACT Tag Team Championships
On the October 20 episode of IMPACT, Heath & Rhino won the IMPACT Tag Team Championships when they defeated Honor No More (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett). Heath & Rhino had plans to get Heath a contract go won to win the the IMPACT Tag Team Titles when they were part of the Call Your Shot gauntlet at IMPACT Bound For Glory 2020, but an injury to Heath derailed things. Rhino ended up winning the gauntlet to secure Heath his contract, and went on to win the IMPACT Tag Team Titles with Joe Doering.
AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals Moved To AEW Dynamite On 11/23
Tony Khan has revealed when the ongoing AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament will conclude. Ethan Page is currently awaiting his challenger in the finals of the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament. On Friday, November 18, 2022, Ricky Starks will face Lance Archer and Tony Khan has now confirmed, on a media call prior to Full Gear, that the winner of that match will face Brian Cage during the Zero Hour of AEW Full Gear 2022.
MJF On AEW Extension Rumors: I Know The Truth, I Most Certainly Haven’t Signed An Extension
MJF is shutting down a popular rumor. When MJF returned to AEW after a four month absence at the All Out pay-per-view, fans were skeptical on if his entire absence from the company was real or scripted. In the weeks after his return, MJF revealed that he was paid an absurd amount of money to return to the company, but most importantly, he didn't have to sign an extension.
Tony Khan Says Mercedes Martinez Was Medically Cleared On 11/16, Was Eager To Get Back Into The Ring
Tony Khan confirms that Mercedes Martinez is cleared to compete. Mercedes Martinez is the current Ring of Honor Women's World Champion. She has been absent from programming since late July. Previously, Tony had noted that Mercedes was sidelined with an injury but never specified what the injury was. Now, Tony...
Go Home to Over Drive! | IMPACT Wrestling Show Review 11/17/22
Joel Pearl (@JoelPearl) and Cresta Starr (@CrestaTheeStarr) review IMPACT Wrestling for November 17, 2022. - X-Division Tournament Semifinal: PJ Black vs. Black Taurus. - Old School Rules (NO DQ): Steve Maclin vs. Tommy Dreamer. - Death Machine's Double Jeopardy: Eric Young vs. Sami Callihan. - Jessicka vs. Tasha Steelz. -...
Fightful
14K+
Followers
33K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0