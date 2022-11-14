Read full article on original website
WWE Reportedly Had Different Raw Plans For Dominik Mysterio
Dominik Mysterio was featured on the November 14 episode of "WWE Raw” in a singles match against veteran Shelton Benjamin. Although the scion to the Mysterio bloodline was victorious in the bout, it appears the match wasn't part of WWE's original plans. Fightful Select reports that there were "several...
Rhea Ripley Addresses Male WWE Stars Not Laying Hands On Her
Rhea Ripley is not afraid to mix it up with the male stars in WWE. In recent weeks, she's attacked all three members of The O.C. stable, comprised of AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson. Notably, Ripley delivered a low blow to Anderson in his match against Finn Balor after then body-slammed the 300-pound Gallows at ringside. Her actions sent Anderson and Gallows to the backstage trainer's room, where they looked for a solution to combat Ripley's high jinks.
New Report Looks At WWE Fan Throwing Drink At Scarlett Incident
There are new details about a recent incident at a WWE live event where a fan threw a drink at Karrion Kross' manager Scarlett during a match. Scarlett noted the incident on social media after it occurred and multiple fans tweeted about it afterwards as well. Photos tweeted out by other fans after the incident also showed staff at the venue cleaning up the mess at ringside.
WOW Star Gives Her Thoughts On Working With AJ Mendez
Jazmine Allure has traveled between various promotions over the course of her wrestling career and will next be seen in the rebooted pro wrestling promotion Women of Wrestling (WOW). In an interview with the "Putting You Over" podcast, Allure acknowledged she is part of the roster for the all-female wrestling...
Logan Paul's Injury Appears To Be Serious
Logan Paul unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in his third-ever WWE match at WWE Crown Jewel on November 5. Nearly halfway through the match, Paul reportedly suffered a torn meniscus, torn MCL, and a potentially torn ACL. During a recent episode of "Impaulsive," Paul stated that his injury is "very bad" without revealing the official diagnosis.
AEW Star Says Sasha Banks' Focus Isn't On An In-Ring Return
As she's been discussing the process she went through in order to get cleared to compete again, AEW star Saraya revealed that one of the first people she contacted upon receiving the good news was Sasha Banks. Saraya, who performed as Paige in WWE, was forced to retire after she injured her neck taking a kick from Banks during a match in 2017.
Randy Orton Photo Casts Doubt On Impending WWE Return
Randy Orton has been sidelined with a back injury since May. The former WWE Champion has reportedly been dealing with the injury for some time, and surgery was possible but not confirmed. With the uncertainty surrounding the injury, a timetable for Orton's return has not been provided, and now there's even more doubt about how soon The Viper will get back in the ring.
Jon Moxley Made Renee Paquette Nervous Backstage At AEW Dynamite
Renee Paquette reflected on the time her husband, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, made her nervous just before her AEW debut. Paquette debuted for the promotion on October 12 in Toronto and has been serving as a backstage interviewer. Paquette recently made an appearance on the "AEW Unrestricted" podcast, where...
Saraya Is Not Coming To AEW Dynamite Alone
We are only three days away from Saraya's comeback being complete, with the AEW star scheduled for her first match in five years this Saturday against Dr. Britt Baker DMD at AEW Full Gear. And with Baker having reinforcements in the form of Rebel and the number one contender for the AEW Interim Women's World Championship, Jamie Hayter, it appears Saraya has decided to bring in her own support system prior to the big match.
Freddie Prinze Jr. Sees Disconnect With Darby Allin's AEW Character
Darby Allin is one of AEW's most popular stars, but Freddie Prinze Jr. feels there's a disconnect. Allin recently appeared on the November 2 episode of "Dynamite." He shared the ring with Jay Lethal in a losing effort thanks to interference from Cole Karter, who was dressed as Sting. Allin was then laid out with a guitar shot from Jeff Jarrett.
Bianca Belair Talks Signing With WME And Hollywood Ambitions
Bianca Belair has been the "Raw" Women's Champion for over 225 days — the longest reigning black WWE Women's Champion in history. However, WWE is not the champion's only point of interest moving forward. Recently, major Hollywood talent agency William Morris Endeavor (WME) began representing Belair signed to be, and in a new interview with "Metro," she discussed taking that next step with her career. "I'm super excited for it," Belair said. "I don't like to sit still at all, I like to do everything. I like to utilize all of my talents. At one point in my life, I'd have never thought of being a WWE superstar, and now I am!"
CM Punk Provides Update On His Injury
CM Punk has gone radio silent on social media since his involvement in the infamous backstage brawl at All Out, but all that changed Thursday as the veteran wrestler shared an uplifting post on his Instagram Stories. With Laura Jane Grace's "Day Old Coffee" playing in the background, the post...
Big Update On Jake Roberts' Health And AEW Status
It's been quite a while since Jake "the Snake" Roberts has made his presence felt on AEW television. In fact, his last appearance took place during a backstage segment on "Dynamite" in April that saw MJF paying Roberts and Lance Archer to take out Wardlow. Since then, Roberts has been dealing with some health issues that put him on the sidelines. However, the wrestling legend took to Twitter today to announce that he is in much better health and back at work.
Stephanie McMahon Celebrates Historic Landmark Regarding WWE Raw
WWE Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter to share a milestone. For the first time ever, there was an all-female photo team to staff a WWE show. The milestone happened on the November 14 edition of "WWE Raw." "During last night's "#WWERaw" in Louisville, @WWE's Georgiana Dallas, Andrea Kellaway &...
Johnny Gargano Reportedly Pulled From Indie Show Due To WWE Schedule
Under the new era, some re-signed WWE talent have been allowed to fulfill some non-company appearances, but WWE takes precedence, especially when it comes to Premium Live Events. Fightful Select is reporting that one recent returning star had to be removed from WrestleCade weekend due to his WWE obligations and...
Former Bryan Danielson WWE Tag Team Partner Calls Pairing 'A Blessing'
Joseph Ruud, who performs as Erick Redbeard and was formerly known as Erick Rowan, spent nearly a decade in WWE. During his tenure, he was part of a memorable tag team with Luke Harper (aka the late Brodie Lee) as members of the Wyatt Family and later as The Bludgeon Brothers. Later in his WWE run, he formed an alliance with "The New" Daniel Bryan (aka Bryan Danielson), who was looking to create a more environmentally friendly planet. The two would go on to become "SmackDown" Tag Team Champions in 2019. Ruud recently took time on Reddit to answer what he enjoyed about his pairing with "The Planet's Champion."
Revisiting Sgt. Slaughter's Failed 1997 Return To WWE
Sgt. Slaughter may well be remembered as one of the greatest professional wrestling characters of the '80s and '90s, but his Attitude Era return to the WWF may also be remembered as one of the most unfortunate runs in history. Slaughter, whose real name is Robert Remus, was an enormous...
Akira Tozawa Shares Cryptic Tweet Following WWE Raw
Akira Tozawa wrestled his first match on "Monday Night Raw" last night since competing in a Last Chance Money in the Bank Qualifying match battle royal in June. This was Tozawa's first televised singles match on 'Raw" since he suffered a defeat against Keith Lee in September 2021. Tozawa suffered yet another defeat at the hands of Baron Corbin after Corbin nailed him with the End of Days for the win. This match came about after Tozawa challenged Corbin to a match following their poker game backstage that was won by Tozawa.
Logan Paul's Co-Host Says He Suffered Injury At WWE Crown Jewel
In only his third professional wrestling match ever, Logan Paul took on Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel in an attempt to defeat "The Tribal Chief" for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship; however, Paul came up short in his hard-fought attempt. During the match, many different personalities made appearances such as Solo Sikoa, The Usos, and Logan's real-life brother, Jake Paul. Two other men who got in the ring are the co-hosts of Logan's ImPAULsive YouTube podcast, Mike and George. Mike and George have never wrestled prior to taking a Superkicks from The Usos in the middle of the match at Crown Jewel. While on "ImPAULsive," Mike discussed the injuries he sustained at the recent PLE.
Another Promotion Reportedly Had Interest In Ruby Soho Before AEW Signing
After being released from WWE in June 2021, Ruby Soho (formerly Ruby Riott) wasted no time in joining AEW. Soho was the surprise Joker entrant in a 21-woman Casino Battle Royale at AEW All Out just days after her 90-day non-compete clause with WWE expired. However, AEW wasn't the only company interested in Soho's services.
