Freeze watch in effect Thursday night, Friday morning as New York weather gets cold
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — With possible temperatures as low as 30 degrees Thursday night, a freeze watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for our area. The watch is in effect from late Thursday through Friday morning. Frost and freeze conditions could kill plants and possibly damage...
AccuWeather: Brisk and cold
Windy and cold weather continues on Friday with intervals of clouds and sunshine.
New York weather: Coldest temps since March are possible this weekend
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Staten Islanders can expect to break out their winter coats, because temperatures will be well below normal throughout the rest of the week, according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Paul Walker. Due to a storm that came to the northern region of...
Hochul declares emergency as 6 feet of snow threatens upstate; NYC cold to continue
Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency effective Thursday as upstate New York faces a potentially historic snowstorm that may dump 6 feet of snow.
National Weather Service issues Staten Island alert for Friday morning
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The National Weather Service issued a “Freeze Warning” for the early hours of Friday morning, for Staten Island and Hudson County, New Jersey. The warning was effective from midnight until 8 a.m., through the first half of the rush hour. According to the alert,...
It might snow for the first time this season in the New York area tonight!
It's that time of the year, folks: reports about the very first snow of the season are officially making the rounds. Despite the unseasonal warm November we've had so far, the National Weather Service just announced that certain areas north and west of New York City will likely experience cold rain mixed with some snow tonight. Folks in the city should brace themselves for up to two inches of rain and fairly cold weather, though.
STORM WATCH: Cloudy and rainy for New York City; showers linger through Wednesday afternoon
News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green says steady rain lasts overnight. The rain will linger into tomorrow afternoon.
Thrillist
The NYC Area Could Get Its First Snowfall of the Season Tonight
The unseasonable heat wave that characterized October and the first half of November seems to be finally coming to an end, and the winter season is officially knocking on NYC's door. According to the National Weather Service, on Tuesday evening, the season's first snowfall could be coming to the New...
STORM WATCH: Frigid temps, rain and possible wintry mix later
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist James Gregorio says we are on Storm Watch for Tuesday with a very slight possibility that areas of North Jersey could see some wintry precipitation later tonight.
pix11.com
First snow arrives in parts of tri-state region
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The tri-state region experienced the first winter storm of the season Tuesday. While most just dealt with a cold rain, areas well north of New York City saw their first snowflakes of the season. Winter Storm Advisories have been issued for the higher elevations of...
WEATHER: Tri-State may see 1st snow Tuesday before 'January' cold engulfs NYC
Below-average temperatures have enveloped the Tri-State, which may see its first snow of the season on Tuesday night before even colder air moves in this weekend.
pix11.com
With the chill in, the potential for the first flakes of the season arrives
After dealing a great deal of warmth last week, autumn made a big return on Sunday. The chill continued into Monday, with temperatures staying in the mid 40s during the day. Just as we go back into autumn, we will suddenly get a little preview of winter on Tuesday as a storm system approaches bringing in the chance for the first snowflakes of the season for some.
NYC issues ‘Code Blue’ warning with temperatures dropping
City officials have issued the first “Code Blue” warning for residents this year as winter weather has finally arrived and the cold temperatures expected to continue dropping overnight.
Winter Weather Advisory Issued For New York State, Hudson Valley
You might want to locate your shovel and winter clothes because the first snowstorm of the season is hours away. The National Weather Service believes the Hudson Valley will see its first snowfall of the season. Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Dutchess, Ulster, Columbia, Greene Counties. A Winter Weather Advisory...
News 12
‘It had to come eventually.’ Residents brace for possibility of wintry weather
It’s been a little more than a week since New Jersey saw record-breaking warm temperatures and now the Garden State is bracing for the cold. The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for parts of the state through Tuesday at 9 a.m. A winter weather advisory is in effect for Sussex County until Wednesday morning.
NBC New York
Mid-Week Snow? NYC Chill Kicks in Days After Tri-State Breaks Heat Records
Yeah, you read that right. Snow is here. Flakes were spotted in a handful of counties (Sullivan and Ulster) northwest of New York City Sunday, a day after many in the region broke daily heat records. That one was the surprise. More flakes arrive mid-week, but before we see that,...
