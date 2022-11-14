ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Nord Stream blast was sabotage with remains of explosives found, Sweden says

Explosions that damaged Nord Stream natural gas pipelines were a result of sabotage, investigators in Sweden have said.Remains of explosives were found on objects recovered from the site which confirm the blasts were deliberate, a prosecutor said on Friday morning. Swedish and Danish authorities are investigating four holes in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, which link Russia and Germany via the Baltic Sea and have become a flashpoint in the Ukraine crisis.Undersea blasts damaged the pipelines in September and led to huge methane leaks.Russia has been suspected of being behind the explosions. In turn, the Kremlin has...
How effective is missile defense?

Simple rockets have shaped the history of war, from Chinese projectiles in the thirteenth century to a famous battle during the War of 1812 — to today’s nuclear warheads, which the government says can travel more than 9,000 miles. Conventional threats on the modern battlefield, including in Ukraine,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Feds, tech fall short on watching extremists, Senate says

A new Senate report is criticizing the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security for not doing enough to track domestic extremists. The report issued Wednesday by the Senate Homeland Security panel caps three years of hearings by the panel into the threat of domestic extremism. It recommends better coordination...

