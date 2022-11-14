Read full article on original website
Nord Stream blast was sabotage with remains of explosives found, Sweden says
Explosions that damaged Nord Stream natural gas pipelines were a result of sabotage, investigators in Sweden have said.Remains of explosives were found on objects recovered from the site which confirm the blasts were deliberate, a prosecutor said on Friday morning. Swedish and Danish authorities are investigating four holes in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, which link Russia and Germany via the Baltic Sea and have become a flashpoint in the Ukraine crisis.Undersea blasts damaged the pipelines in September and led to huge methane leaks.Russia has been suspected of being behind the explosions. In turn, the Kremlin has...
How effective is missile defense?
Simple rockets have shaped the history of war, from Chinese projectiles in the thirteenth century to a famous battle during the War of 1812 — to today’s nuclear warheads, which the government says can travel more than 9,000 miles. Conventional threats on the modern battlefield, including in Ukraine,...
U.N. senior official welcomes extension of Black Sea grain export deal
GENEVA, Nov 18 (Reuters) - A senior U.N. official on Friday welcomed the extension by four months of a deal aimed at easing global food shortages by helping Ukraine export its agricultural products from Black Sea ports, but said there was still work to be done.
Feds, tech fall short on watching extremists, Senate says
A new Senate report is criticizing the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security for not doing enough to track domestic extremists. The report issued Wednesday by the Senate Homeland Security panel caps three years of hearings by the panel into the threat of domestic extremism. It recommends better coordination...
GOP eyes new priorities for House, starting with Biden probe
WASHINGTON — The Republican Party’s capture of the House majority, though narrow, will soon transform the agenda in Washington, em
Biden administration says Saudi prince has immunity in Khashoggi killing lawsuit
WASHINGTON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The Biden administration ruled on Thursday that Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has immunity from a lawsuit over the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, drawing immediate condemnation from the slain journalist's former fiancee.
