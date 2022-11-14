ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dominican drug lord pleads guilty in US federal court

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

A powerful drug lord from the Dominican Republic known as “The Abuser” pled guilty to drug trafficking charges in U.S. federal court, authorities said Monday.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Puerto Rico said César Emilio Peralta Adamez was accused of importing cocaine into the United States for a decade.

Authorities said he led a Dominican-based drug-trafficking organization that imported tons of drugs from Colombia and Venezuela to Puerto Rico and the U.S. mainland.

Peralta’s attorney could not be immediately reached for comment.

Authorities said they seized four of his properties in the Dominican Republic, including one called “Al Panino.”

Peralta was indicted by a U.S. federal grand jury in 2018, arrested in Colombia in 2019 and extradited to Puerto Rico in 2021.

He is scheduled to be sentenced in May 2023.

