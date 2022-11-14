Read full article on original website
Maryland probe finds 158 abusive priests, over 600 victims
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — An investigation by Maryland’s attorney general has identified 158 Roman Catholic priests in the Archdiocese of Baltimore accused of sexually and physically abusing more than 600 victims over the past 80 years. That's according to court records filed on Thursday. Attorney General Brian Frosh announced that his office has completed a 463-page report on the investigation, which began in 2019. He filed a motion in Baltimore Circuit Court to make the report public. Court permission is required to make the report public, because it contains information from grand jury subpoenas. It’s unclear when the court could make a decision.
Panel OKs name change of Colorado mountain tied to massacre
DENVER (AP) — A Colorado state panel has recommended Mount Evans, a prominent peak near Denver, be renamed Mount Blue Sky. The Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board voted unanimously Thursday for the change at the request of the Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes. The Arapaho were known as the Blue Sky People and the Cheyenne hold an annual ceremony called Blue Sky. The name still must receive approval from the governor before consideration by a federal panel. The peak is named after John Evans, Colorado’s second territorial governor, who resigned after an 1864 U.S. cavalry massacre of more than 200 Arapaho and Cheyenne people.
