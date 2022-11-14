Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress Unexpectedly ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSaint Louis, MO
World Record Holder Will Run Olivette, Missouri Turkey TrotGreg Wilson, CFAOlivette, MO
Local streetlight illuminates low-flying 'curved' craftRoger MarshWentzville, MO
New Eatwell Store Scheduled to Open in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenChesterfield, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Related
Army Corps holds public meeting on Coldwater Creek same night as Jana Elementary parents host 'Meet Your New Teacher' event
ST. LOUIS — The United States Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) are still working to assure a skeptical community that Jana Elementary School is safe. They held a public meeting Thursday night at the Florissant Municipal Court where parents' questions were answered one-on-one. While the meeting was targeted at...
Jana Elementary is 'safe': Third party sides with Army Corps at school board meeting Tuesday night
FLORISSANT, Mo. — Parents and community members of Jana Elementary School heard the United States Army Corps of Engineers' (USACE) and a third party's findings on radioactive contamination at the school during a regularly scheduled Tuesday night meeting. The big takeaway is that the third party sided with the...
KMOV
Urban League volunteers packing up boxes to prepare for annual Thanksgiving meal distribution
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Volunteers with the Urban League are packing up boxes full of food as they gear up for their annual Thanksgiving meal distribution. The organization expects to feed 2,500 families next week. Thursday, a team from Enterprise and Ferguson Mayor Ella Jones pitch in at the Jennings Empowerment Center.
edglentoday.com
Edwardsville Township Relocating To 900 Hillsboro (Madison County Farm Bureau Building) During Township Hall Renovation
EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Township will be moving to the Madison County Farm Bureau building located at 900 Hillsboro Avenue Suite 4 in Edwardsville at the end of November. The Township Supervisor's office will be open for business the entire time, whereas the Township Assessor’s office will be closed from November 21st-23rd. The current office at 300 West Park Street will be open until the end of the day on November 23rd. Then after Thanksgiving, starting Monday, November 28th, operations will begin at 900 Hillsboro Avenue.
millstadtnews.com
Belleville Area Humane Society Board President Saves Momma and KittensDuring Glo Bingo Preparations
While Belleville Area Humane Society’s board president, Shelly Korves, was preparing for the annual Glo Bingo she received an urgent call from Swansea Police Officer, Erin Huff. Officer Huff and Shelly had previously worked together to try and save an injured kitten. Officer Huff had started feeding a cat in Clinton Hills Park about 3 weeks prior when she closed down the park bathrooms as part of her nightly police duties. Huff believed the feline was pregnant and contacted Shelly for immediate help.
Tax incentives for Gateway South redevelopment recommended by city board
ST. LOUIS — Incentives for a massive $1.2 billion redevelopment along the riverfront downtown took a step forward Tuesday. The Gateway South redevelopment area, comprising 100 acres in three city neighborhoods, could receive 15 years of property tax abatement under a plan recommended Tuesday by the St. Louis Land Clearance for Redevelopment Authority.
Lafayette Square redevelopment features old facades; contemporary layouts, conveniences
Lafayette Square’s beauty and history make it one of the most desirable neighborhoods in the city of St. Louis.
'I've lost count': Jana Elementary parents frustrated after conflicting reports over radioactivity at school
FLORISSANT, Mo. — After months of frustration following years of waiting, the Jana Elementary community has even more piled on its plate. A third testing group, SCI Engineering Inc., has determined the levels of radioactivity found at Jana Elementary School are safe. This comes after testing group Boston Chemical...
Human Remains Found by Hunter in Jefferson County Linked to Longtime Missing Person
Jerry Crew's missing person case previously led to a SWAT team shoot-out
List: Holiday events in St. Louis for you and your family this year
Check out these events for the whole family for the 2022 holiday season. Thanksgiving is still more than a week away, but it's never too early to start planning for the holiday season. Whether you like twinkling lights, hot chocolate or Christmas music, you'll have plenty to choose from this...
2 water main breaks reported in Webster Groves
WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. — Crews were working to repair two separate water main breaks in Webster Groves Tuesday morning. Police said one happened in the 7 a.m. hour at Elm and Lockwood avenues and the other around the same time at Edgar Road and Larkhill Court. There were some...
FOX2now.com
7 people burglarize stores Wednesday morning
A business in Dellwood had the glass in its front door smashed by a large piece of concrete on Wednesday morning. A business in Dellwood had the glass in its front door smashed by a large piece of concrete on Wednesday morning. Visitation scheduled Wedensday morning for late Dr. …
'Making A Difference' nonprofit in need of van to serve unhoused community
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill — For the last five years, the nonprofit 'Making a Difference' has been working to help families. The organization serves Madison and St. Clair Counties along with St. Louis City. "Our main goal is to help as many people as possible," co-director Jerry Price said.
'I want to see justice done': St. Louis Co. mom among hundreds suing over Coldwater Creek contamination
FLORISSANT, Mo. — For 32 years, Mary Clynes has witnessed her child struggle. Her daughter Melissa was born with a condition called Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome. It's a rare birth defect that affects normal blood flow through the heart. "The only cure for that is a heart transplant or...
Volunteers needed for Heat Up St. Louis' annual Hardee's biscuit drive
ST. LOUIS — Heat Up St. Louis is looking for volunteers to help with its upcoming annual biscuit drive. The 23rd annual "Rise and Shine for Heat" event takes place on Feb. 10 at Hardee's stores in the St. Louis area. For $1, the public can buy a biscuit sandwich during breakfast hours, with all proceeds benefiting Heat Up St. Louis and its partners.
mymoinfo.com
Five Below coming to Crystal City
(Crystal City) Residents traveling through Crystal City and Festus may have noticed the sign along Truman Boulevard stating a Five Below store is coming to the Twin City Mall. Crystal City City Administrator Jason Eisenbeis says this will be a nice addition to take on part of the available space.
Celebration of life held for co-founder of Mathews-Dickey Boys' & Girls' Club
ST. LOUIS — The life of Dr. Martin L. Mathews was celebrated on Thursday morning at Graham Chapel on Washington University's campus. Mathews, co-founder of the Mathews-Dickey Boys' & Girls' Club, died last week in hospice care. He was 97 years old. Mathews grew up in the bootheel town...
laduenews.com
Sugarwitch in south St. Louis features ice cream sandwiches, novelty eats and coffee
Sugarwitch recently debuted its first bricks-and-mortar home in St. Louis’ Carondelet neighborhood. The small-batch, from-scratch ice cream sandwich brand opened its doors on Sept. 30, offering handmade frozen treats and a new coffee program – all created with sustainable ingredients and practices, the eatery’s owners say. Sugarwitch...
KSDK
A look ahead to a potentially wet Thanksgiving in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — During one of the busiest travel times of the year, we'd probably like to avoid a repeat of the snowy couple of days we've seen recently. That looks to be the case as we're expecting slightly warmer weather heading into the week ahead. Futurecast next week...
1 person injured in Wednesday morning crash
One person was injured in an accident early Wednesday morning.
5 On Your Side
St Louis, MS
43K+
Followers
15K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
St. Louis local newshttps://www.ksdk.com/
Comments / 0