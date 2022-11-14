EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Township will be moving to the Madison County Farm Bureau building located at 900 Hillsboro Avenue Suite 4 in Edwardsville at the end of November. The Township Supervisor's office will be open for business the entire time, whereas the Township Assessor’s office will be closed from November 21st-23rd. The current office at 300 West Park Street will be open until the end of the day on November 23rd. Then after Thanksgiving, starting Monday, November 28th, operations will begin at 900 Hillsboro Avenue.

EDWARDSVILLE, IL ・ 19 HOURS AGO