Florissant, MO

Edwardsville Township Relocating To 900 Hillsboro (Madison County Farm Bureau Building) During Township Hall Renovation

EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Township will be moving to the Madison County Farm Bureau building located at 900 Hillsboro Avenue Suite 4 in Edwardsville at the end of November. The Township Supervisor's office will be open for business the entire time, whereas the Township Assessor’s office will be closed from November 21st-23rd. The current office at 300 West Park Street will be open until the end of the day on November 23rd. Then after Thanksgiving, starting Monday, November 28th, operations will begin at 900 Hillsboro Avenue.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Belleville Area Humane Society Board President Saves Momma and KittensDuring Glo Bingo Preparations

While Belleville Area Humane Society’s board president, Shelly Korves, was preparing for the annual Glo Bingo she received an urgent call from Swansea Police Officer, Erin Huff. Officer Huff and Shelly had previously worked together to try and save an injured kitten. Officer Huff had started feeding a cat in Clinton Hills Park about 3 weeks prior when she closed down the park bathrooms as part of her nightly police duties. Huff believed the feline was pregnant and contacted Shelly for immediate help.
BELLEVILLE, IL
7 people burglarize stores Wednesday morning

A business in Dellwood had the glass in its front door smashed by a large piece of concrete on Wednesday morning. A business in Dellwood had the glass in its front door smashed by a large piece of concrete on Wednesday morning. Visitation scheduled Wedensday morning for late Dr. …
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Five Below coming to Crystal City

(Crystal City) Residents traveling through Crystal City and Festus may have noticed the sign along Truman Boulevard stating a Five Below store is coming to the Twin City Mall. Crystal City City Administrator Jason Eisenbeis says this will be a nice addition to take on part of the available space.
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
A look ahead to a potentially wet Thanksgiving in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — During one of the busiest travel times of the year, we'd probably like to avoid a repeat of the snowy couple of days we've seen recently. That looks to be the case as we're expecting slightly warmer weather heading into the week ahead. Futurecast next week...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
