Elton John Drafts Dua Lipa, Brandi Carlile and Kiki Dee for Final Dodger Stadium Concert

The live show — streaming on Disney+ as a three-hour event — will be the legendary crooner's final North American performance as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour.

Dua Lipa, Elton John and Brandi Carlile Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images; Suzan Moore/PA Images via Getty Images; Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Share this article on Twitter

Share this article on Email

Show additional share options

Elton John has drafted a few friends to help him say goodbye.

The legendary entertainer will be joined by Dua Lipa, Brandi Carlile and Kiki Dee this Sunday when he hits the stage at Dodger Stadium, a performance that will mark not only his final show in L.A. but his last North American performance as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour.

John teamed up with Dua Lipa on their hit “Cold Heart – PNAU REMIX,” a track that recently snagged a Top Dance/Electronic Song trophy at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. Carlile, who hosted his 30th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars viewing party, released “Simple Things,” a single that was part of Elton John’s The Lockdown Sessions album. As for Dee, the two made waves nearly half a century ago with their number-one song “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart.”

Kiki Dee and Elton John perform on stage on Aug. 3, 1977. Michael Putland/Getty Images

The announcement of John’s special guests was made today by Disney+ as the streamer will present the highly anticipated concert event as a live three-hour special, Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium, produced by Fulwell 73 Prods. and Rocket Entertainment. The concert is set to begin with “Countdown to Elton Live,” featuring a parade of stars wishing him well, interviews with John and partner David Furnish and more.

To festivities also include an hourlong special, iHeartRadio Presents Elton John’s Thank You to America: The Final Song, which will be broadcast on more than 320 stations nationwide on Sunday. It will feature moments from John’s career and a live simulcast of John’s final song and closing remarks during the Dodger Stadium show.

From Disney Branded Television, Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium is being executive produced for Fulwell 73 by Gabe Turner, Ben Winston, Emma Conway and Sally Wood, who also serves as showrunner. For Rocket Entertainment, John, Furnish and Luke Lloyd Davies are executive producers. RJ Cutler is also executive producing. For Disney Branded Television, Marc Buhaj is vp, unscripted and nonfiction, and Nicole Silveira is vp president, unscripted.