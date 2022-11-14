Margot Robbie Says Disney Has Moved on From Her ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Spinoff

Margot Robbie Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Margot Robbie says Disney has moved on from a proposed Pirates of the Caribbean franchise spin-off movie that had the actor reteaming with Birds of Prey writer Christina Hodson.

“We had an idea and we were developing it for a while, ages ago, to have more of a female-led—not totally female-led, but just a different kind of story—which we thought would’ve been really cool, but I guess they don’t want to do it,” Robbie told Vanity Fair in a profile that dropped on Monday.

The new, female-fronted Pirates of the Caribbean movie for Disney, with Robbie attached to star, was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter in 2020.

The latest sequel was never intended to have pirate Johnny Depp’s Jack Sparrow at its center, but rather to offer new characters under the Pirates banner that were inspired by the long-running attraction at Disneyland. Pirates of the Caribbean is one of the most lucrative film franchises of all time, grossing over $4.5 billion across five feature films.

Besides collaborating on Birds of Prey, Robbie and Hodson in 2019 jointly launched the Lucky Exports Pitch Program, a new initiative aimed at getting more female-identifying writers hired by studios to write action-centric movies.

Robbie next has Babylon in theaters. The awards contender from Damien Chazelle also stars Brad Pitt and opens Dec. 23 from Paramount.