Norfolk, VA

Former Princess Anne High star Makayla Dickens feels at home at Old Dominion, hopes to help lead the Monarchs in Sun Belt debut

By Larry Rubama, The Virginian-Pilot
 3 days ago

Makayla Dickens is home, and she wouldn’t have it any other way.

When the 5-foot-8 guard was a star for Princess Anne High in Virginia Beach, her first scholarship offer was from Old Dominion.

But Dickens decided to leave home.

“I wanted to branch out and be on my own in a different state and experience new people,” she said.

She originally committed to play for the University of Albany, but things changed when then-head coach Joanna Bernabei-McNamee was hired to turn around the program at Boston College. Dickens went with her.

But after a productive career for Boston College, Dickens wanted to play somewhere else in her fifth year.

“I had a chance to come back home,” said Dickens, who graduated with a communications degree at Boston College. “And this is my last year before I really hit adulthood, so I might as well go home, be around my family and get things in order.”

Her time with the Monarchs got off to a good start as she scored a team-high 18 points on 8-of-14 shooting, including 2-for-4 from 3-point range, in a loss to Florida Gulf Coast. She also scored ODU’s first points of the season on a 3-pointer.

But Dickens’ goal in coming to Old Dominion is to lead the Monarchs to the Sun Belt Conference regular-season and tournament titles, and an NCAA Tournament bid.

When she was at BC, the Eagles made it to the final of the 2020 ACC Tournament and would have certainly advanced to the NCAA Tournament, but it was canceled because of COVID-19.

“I think my main goal is always to make it to the NCAA Tournament. I haven’t been able to do that yet. But that’s basically what I’m trying for,” she said. “It would be an unreal feeling. Just to be able to come to a new school and do that would mean so much more, especially in the only year that I have here.”

With Princess Anne, Dickens helped lead the Cavaliers to state titles in 2017 and 2018. In her senior season, she averaged 11.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists and two steals to be named first-team All-Tidewater and the Class 5 Region A Offensive Player of the Year.

On that state championship team was Brianna Jackson, her new teammate at ODU.

“It’s nice seeing her and being on the same team as her,” Dickens said. “It brought back a lot of memories. Again, it’s a familiar face.”

The two played against each other for two seasons in the ACC when Jackson was at Miami.

Jackson is glad to be reunited with Dickens.

“I was super-excited because of her skill set and the fact that she’s one of the few guards I loved playing with in high school,” she said. “She’s an incredible shooter, passer and can read the game very well on offense and defense. I just knew it was gonna be a great piece to add and make us stronger.”

Dickens scored 1,205 points over four BC seasons, shooting 37.3% on more than 600 attempts and averaging 3.3 assists. She played in 30 games last season as a senior, averaging 9.2 points per game.

Dickens also is excited about playing for Monarchs coach DeLisha Milton-Jones.

“She’s very supportive. She’s always involved with the players, even off the court. Whatever you need, she’s there for you.,” Dickens said. “She’s not there just to coach you in basketball. She also incorporates life as well. Just as much as you’re learning about basketball, you’re also learning about life.”

Milton-Jones is glad to have Dickens, too. She was part of her eight-player recruiting class. She expects Dickens to play major minutes.

“Makayla is the pure shooter with a quick release and deep range that I’ve longed to have the opportunity to coach,” she said. “She’s an elite player that has a knack for making plays for herself or others. Her ability to bring her veteran experience to our program is a welcome addition.”

Dickens will play her first home game at Chartway Arena on Tuesday night when the Monarchs host William & Mary at 6:30.

And in the stands will be her family, including her parents, Anthony and Marissa, and her grandparents.

“It’s an awesome, fantastic feeling,” Marissa Dickens said. “It’s going to be a great experience to share with her and support her through this season, especially for my parents to see her play. We’ll be able to see all of the home games.”

Added Makayla: “It’s super-big. I didn’t realize just how much of an impact my family had on me,” said Dickens, who is getting her master’s degree in sports management. “They are so supportive, and I know I needed that mentally. I just needed some familiar faces around me after being away for so long. It also feels good to be able to be 10 minutes from my house instead of 10 hours. It’s the reason why I came here.”

