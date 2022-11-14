ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA Survey: When do you put up holiday decorations?

By News5 Staff
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10DcGl_0jATdB8100

It's starting to get colder, and for some, it may feel like the perfect time to start decorating for the holidays.

News5 wants to know, when do you put up holiday decorations?

RESULTS:
When do you put up holiday decorations?
After Thanksgiving - 62 %
I don't decorate - 21 %
Mid-November - 14 %
The day after Halloween - 4 %

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.
___

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5 , download and start watching.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketRealist

Don't Fall for the Target Parking Lot Scam — Stay Safe This Holiday Season

What do you get when you mix high inflation and a struggling job market? Desperate people looking for ways to make money. And it appears some are willing to go to great lengths to better themselves financially, but it isn't through an honest day’s work. Instead, many have resorted to scamming, and the Target parking lot scam is just one of many shoppers need to be aware of these days.
CNN

31 holiday gifts for teens that they’ll actually like

Whether you’re buying for your kid, their bestie who basically lives at your house, a niece or nephew or a gaggle of grandteens, you'll want to check out the teen-certified holiday and Christmas gifts we’ve gathered here.
LivingCheap

Thoughtful holiday gifts on a budget

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases. We may earn a commission if you make a purchase using the links in this post. Holiday shopping can make you feel as if the “reason for the season” is emptying your wallet, but it doesn’t have to be that way. There are plenty of ways to save money on holiday gifts, entertainment and dining out through the holidays. Sign up for Living on the Cheap daily emails so you’ll get the current deals and cheap holiday tips without having to search for them.
WGN TV

Best Christmas wall decor

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Are your walls looking a little bare this holiday season? Then you need some Christmas wall decor ideas. Wall decor is often overlooked but can be a fun addition to your collection of Christmas decorations. With everything from posters to neon signs available, it can be difficult to pick your favorite items. But considering things like the size of the space you’re looking to decorate can make the selection process easier.
livingetc.com

Minimalist Christmas decor – 7 ways to have a merry yet elegantly festive home

These minimalist Christmas decor ideas will give you several reasons to scale back permanently in your decorations, not just this year but every year. This is because, clean, minimal, and pared-back decor allows you to live in the spirit of festivities for longer and even make the decorations a part of your everyday life.
BoardingArea

Historic Christmas Themed Tourist Attraction Is For Sale

For those who celebrate Christmas, they often have particular family traditions. Decorating the Christmas tree. Opening one present on Christmas Eve. A special dinner menu. For some people, watching the 1983 film, A Christmas Story, over and over and over is an annual tradition, thanks to TV channels like TBS airing it for 24 hours straight on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
CLEVELAND, OH
CNN

We Spent Hours On TikTok And Here Are 35 Holiday Gifts Other People Thought Are Worth Our Coin

The sleigh bells are ringing and the holiday season is officially around the corner. Although holiday shopping can be a tad bit stressful or overwhelming, TikTok just made everyone's lives a little bit easier by sharing all of the most-wanted, hottest and affordable gifts that Amazon has to offer. Whether you are shopping for your friends, daughter, loved one or special someone, TikTok has it covered. At-home manicure sets, 1,000 piece lego toys and chic clothing that everyone will love, are just a few of the options waiting for you down below. Makeup products that blew up on the internet, roses that will live for up to 2 years and a couple stocking stuffers that are guaranteed to put a smile on everyone's face are also incredible options. Thanks to TikTok, Amazon and this years incredible product releases, it might just be the best holiday season yet.
AOL Corp

Fully preserved 'A Christmas Story' house is up for sale, leg lamp and all: See the pics!

We triple dog dare you to put in an offer on the house from A Christmas Story. The Cleveland property that served as the home of Ralphie Parker and his family in the 1983 beloved holiday classic is up for sale. The buyer will become the owner of not only the place where Ralphie was forced to try on that ridiculous bunny suit from Aunt Clara, but several other pieces of real estate, including the Bumpus house, which belonged to the owners of those turkey-stealing dogs, and a museum and gift shop dedicated to the film. In all, five buildings on seven parcels of land, are available.
CLEVELAND, OH
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy