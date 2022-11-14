ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

This New Camper Concept Converts an Electric SUV Into a Complete Campsite on Wheels

By Bryan Hood
 3 days ago
Alpha Motors wants you to be able to take the whole campsite on the road with you.

The Irvine, California-based EV startup recently unveiled a new overlanding concept called the Collaborative Adventure Mobility Platform , or CAMP for short. The ingenious setup pairs the company’s Rex off-roader with a teardrop trailer and includes everything you need to enjoy the outdoors in comfort.

At the heart of the concept, is a modified version of the Rex , which only made its debut this past spring. The regular version of the SUV is similar to the two-door Bronco . Here, though, it looks closer to the two-door Wrangler. This variant, which the company is calling the Adventure Series, has tubular doors, a front wench, KC Gravity Pro6 fog lamps and Black Rhino’s new Fuji Wheels wrapped in BF Goodrich mud tires. The biggest change is in the back, where the rear cabin has been removed and reinforced with triangular bed bars. Just as before, the off-road-ready EV is equipped with a dual-motor powertrain, has all-wheel drive and a range of between 250 and 275 miles.

Alpha Motors Collaborative Adventure Mobility Platform

CAMP pairs the Rex with a brand-new teardrop trailer styled to match with the SUV. The trailer is compact, but still has enough room inside of its glass doors for a spacious mattress that can be converted into a seating area and loads of storage. Outside, you’ll find a built-in kitchenette equipped with all the basics for campground cuisine.

The trailer is nice enough, but what really puts it—and the CAMP setup—over the top are the accessories it comes with. There’s a roof-mounted pop-up tent, a grilling set, a foldable picnic table with chairs and a guitar for campfire sing-a-longs. The most interesting accessory, without a doubt, is the yurt, which matches the rooftop tent. The portable structure has removable fabric walls so you can better take in your surroundings and includes a California King-sized platform bed.

Unfortunately, Alpha doesn’t seem to be planning to put the CAMP in production. Instead, it’s meant as a one-off virtual collaborative space with partners like Equipt Expedition Outfitters, DMOS Collective and Rolling Stone Korea. Still, we can’t think of a better set of accessories for the Rex to launch with in late 2023 .

