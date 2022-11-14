Read full article on original website
Brad Hindt To Be Named Next Sheldon Fire Chief
Sheldon, IA (KICD)– The Sheldon City Council has settled on a name for who will fill the upcoming opening as Fire Chief and he is no stranger to the community. Councilman Ken Snyder had originally stated he was hoping to make the official appointment at Wednesday’s meeting but changed that thought at the recommendation of City Attorney Micah Schreurs.
Spencer Mayor Addresses Progress on Smell Coming From Processing Facility
Spencer, IA (KICD)– A number of concerns have been voiced to Spencer officials in recent months over an odor coming from a business in the Industrial Park on the west side of town. Mayor Steve Bomgaars tells KICD’s Ryan Long the smell in question has been confirmed to be...
Multiple Local Winners at Lakes Corridor Business Recognition Luncheon
There were several local award winners on Wednesday at the 12th annual Lakes Corridor Development Corporation's Business Recognition Luncheon at the Clay County Events Center in Spencer. Inder Singh of Storm Lake is this year's Entrepreneur of the Year award winner. Inder owns and operates The Brew Oil LLC convenience...
Dickinson County Supervisors Approve Contract For New Radio System
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– The Dickinson County Board of Supervisors approved a multi-million-dollar contract with Motorola on Tuesday that will upgrade the radio system used by entities around the county. Emergency Management Coordinator Mike Ehret opened the discussion on the matter that will cost Dickinson County more than six...
Dickinson County Attorney Pleads Not Guilty to Public Intoxication Charge
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– The Dickinson County Attorney has pled not guilty to a public intoxication charge following an alleged incident last week in Spirit Lake. Amy Zenor was arrested by the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office last Thursday after receiving a complaint of an intoxicated person in the courthouse.
Europe Based Wind Company Bringing North America Headquarters to Estherville
Estherville, IA (KICD)– A pair of Europe-based companies with a longstanding partnership are expanding with the North American headquarters slated to be in Estherville. Poland-based Windhunter announced this week it is setting up its North American operation in Emmet County where long-time partner Windtest, a German company, has been operating since 2014.
Robert Albright, 93, of Spirit Lake
A visitation for 93-year-old Robert Albright of Spirit Lake will be Monday, November 21st, from 2-6 p.m. at Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Milford. Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Milford is in charge of the arrangements.
Alta and Storm Lake Community Leaders Discuss Possible Water System Upgrades
Alta, IA (KICD)– Leaders from Alta, Storm Lake and Alta Municipal Utilities came together for a joint work session on Wednesday to discuss some possible multi-jurisdictional water system upgrades. Amanda Goodenow from ISG, the engineering firm both communities have hired, says this process began as both communities were looking...
Eldon Rouse, 91, of Spencer formerly of Ayrshire
Services for 91 year old Eldon Rouse of Spencer and formerly of Ayrshire will be Saturday, November 19th at 10:30 at the United Methodist Church in Ruthven. Burial at the Silver Lake Cemetery in Ayrshire. Visitation will be Friday from 5 to 7pm at the Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Ruthven.
Paullina Shed Destroyed By Weekend Fire
Paullina, IA (KICD)– An equipment shed in O’Brien County was destroyed when fire broke in the structure over the weekend. The Paullina Fire Department was called to the property in 4700 mile of Pierce Avenue Sunday morning where fire and smoke could be seen coming from a storage building.
Clay County Authorities Investigating Hit and Run on Highway 18
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Clay County authorities are investigating a hit and run crash that occurred late Tuesday afternoon east of Spencer. Deputies say the crash happened just before five o’clock in the 2500 mile of Highway 18, near the area where the road crosses the Little Sioux River, when a new Black Ford F150 reportedly lost control ahead of an SUV driven by McKenzie Liechti of Milford.
Park Board Agrees to Fee Changes
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Spencer Park Board agreed to a series of changes for the fee schedule for pool passes and shelter rentals last week. Parks and Recreation Director Bob Fullhart says the reasoning behind the changes at the Aquatic Center is to simplify the structure and cash handling.
John Miller, 60, of Dickens
Funeral services for 60-year-old John Miller of Dickens will be Sunday, November 20th, at 3 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church in Spencer with burial at Dickens Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday form 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Warner Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of the arrangements.
Clarence “Pat” Murphy, 84, of Lakefield
Funeral services for 84-year-old Clarence “Pat” Murphy of Lakefield will be Monday, November 21st, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Lakefield with burial at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Benson Funeral Home...
Teen arrested on warrant for pickup theft
ROCK RAPIDS—A 19-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, resident was arrested about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, after turning herself in to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office in Rock Rapids on a warrant for second-degree theft. The arrest of Alison Rae Peltier stemmed from the May 5 theft of a...
New Park Begins Planning Thanks to Private Donation to Spirit Lake Kiwanis
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — A new park in Spirit Lake is in the planning stages thanks to a donation from Okoboji landowner Lee Seemann. The proposal brought before the Spirit Lake School Board placed the park on school grounds but wouldn’t require funding from the school. Brad...
Search Warrant Leads to Drug Arrest in Spencer
Spencer, IA (KICD) — A Spencer man is facing drug charges after the Spencer Police Department executed a search warrant at his residence. At around 9 pm last night police searched 1012 #B3 Grand Avenue, leading to the arrest of 23-year-old Jade Schleisman. Schleisman was charged with Class D Felonies Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver Marijuana and Failure to Affix Drug Tax Stamp, and Possession of Controlled Substance Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Butch Ball, 78, of Sioux Rapids
Funeral services for 78-year-old Butch Ball of Sioux Rapids will be Saturday, November 19th, at 1 p.m. at Sliefert Funeral Home in Sioux Rapids with burial at Garfield Township Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Sliefert Funeral Home in Sioux Rapids is in charge...
Clay County Roads Reportedly Slippery in Spots
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Clay County Sheriff Chris Raveling is asking motorists to use extra caution as some area roadways have become slippery because of blowing snow. Since about 9 a.m. Sheriff Raveling says there have been multiple crashes, including a rollover or two, mostly on north-south roads where blowing snow is essentially turning to ice in areas near groves of trees. Additional road condition information can be found at 511ia.org.
MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought on federal probation charge
SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the following person:. Jeffrey Krowiorz, 34. He is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 175 pounds. Krowiorz is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service for violations of his federal probation. He is on federal probation for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He was last known to be living in Spencer, Iowa.
