CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council will resume its consideration of a proposed new local anti-discrimination law on second reading. Ahead of its second reading vote, the City Council is planning to consider some amendments suggested by City Attorney John Henley. The proposed amendment would add some definitions to terms and aim to add some distinction to how “age” will apply as one of the protected characteristics the ordinance covers. The City Council discussed the proposed amendments during its Nov. 8 work session.

CASPER, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO