oilcity.news
Trustees unanimously vote to reject ‘Natrona Preparatory Academy’ charter school application
CASPER, Wyo. — On Monday, the Natrona County School District Board of Trustees unanimously voted to deny a charter school application for the proposed “Natrona Preparatory Academy.”. The kindergarten through eighth-grade charter school had been proposed by ACCEL Schools, a for-profit education management company, according to a website...
oilcity.news
Natrona school board OK adding ~$336K restroom building to ~$3.75M tennis complex project
CASPER, Wyo. — On Monday, the Natrona County School District Board of Trustees authorized a recommendation to add a restroom and storage building to the new tennis court complex project at Highland Park. The school board approved $3.75 million toward the tennis complex project in September 2021. That money...
oilcity.news
Cottonwood Elementary on precautionary lockout due to Casper police activity in the neighborhood
CASPER, Wyo. — Cottonwood Elementary School is on a precautionary lockout due to law enforcement activity in the surrounding neighborhood, the Natrona County School District said at 2:03 p.m. Wednesday. “There is no safety concern to students or staff; normal operations are occurring within the building,” NCSD said.
oilcity.news
(VIDEO) Casper City Council resuming work on new anti-discrimination law, false alarm ordinance Tuesday
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council will resume its consideration of a proposed new local anti-discrimination law on second reading. Ahead of its second reading vote, the City Council is planning to consider some amendments suggested by City Attorney John Henley. The proposed amendment would add some definitions to terms and aim to add some distinction to how “age” will apply as one of the protected characteristics the ordinance covers. The City Council discussed the proposed amendments during its Nov. 8 work session.
oilcity.news
Casper residents share thoughts on anti-discrimination law before City Council’s 8–1 second-reading vote
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council amended the proposed new anti-discrimination ordinance, adding definitions for some terms and language to clarify that “mere speech” does not constitute a punishable act of discrimination. After adopting the amended language, the City Council proceeded to advance the...
oilcity.news
Hundreds of Natrona County employees to get raises; all county employees to get holiday bonus
CASPER, Wyo. — After a months-long wage market study, Natrona County will give raises to hundreds of employees to get them to what is considered the average salary range for their position. The study, conducted by Natrona County HR director Danielle Krucheck, analyzed the salaries of county employees and...
oilcity.news
Natrona County recent applications for marriage (11/9/22–11/15/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Nov. 9 through Nov. 15. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Natrona senior with dreams of starting construction company helping lead Wyoming SkillsUSA
CASPER, Wyo. — A Natrona County High School senior with dreams of starting a construction company has been honing her leadership skills as a member of the Wyoming SkillsUSA State Officer Team, the Natrona County School District said in a press release Monday. Tristy Thomas has taken construction and...
oilcity.news
Friday’s Wyoming Wildlife Taskforce meeting moving online due to snow
CASPER, Wyo. — A Wyoming Wildlife Taskforce meeting that had been set to take place in person in Casper on Friday will instead meet online due to inclement weather, according to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. The meeting will begin at 8 a.m. Friday, with all presentations and...
oilcity.news
Parade full-o-floats: 61 entries ready for ‘Christmas Past, Present & Future’ in downtown Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — The downtown Casper Christmas parade has seen a lot of entries this year with 61 floats registered, Casper City Councilmember Steve Cathey said during Tuesday’s Council meeting. “That is up significantly from past years,” Cathey, who learned about the number of floats at a Chamber...
oilcity.news
Natrona County divorce filings (11/7/22–11/14/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Nov. 7 through Nov. 14. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
oilcity.news
Natrona County Recent Arrests (11/16/22–11/17/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
oilcity.news
Mr. + Mrs. Claus attending 25th anniversary Holiday Square lighting; Casper workers started preparations in October
CASPER, Wyo. — Both Santa and Mrs. Claus are expected to be in attendance at the 25th annual Holiday Square lighting at the Healing Park on Conwell across from the Wyoming Medical Center in central Casper. Mr. and Mrs. Claus will be at the lighting event when the one-hour...
oilcity.news
Casper PD Incident Report log (11/14/22–11/15/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Casper Police Department Incident Summary Report and Map is provided by the Casper Police Department and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
oilcity.news
Little Shop of Burgers requesting restaurant liquor license from City of Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — The Little Shop of Burgers is requesting a new restaurant liquor license from the City of Casper, according to a memo from city staff. On Tuesday, the City Council will look to establish Dec. 6 as the public hearing date to formally consider Little Shop of Burgers’ request. The restaurant is located at 1040 N. Center St. in Casper.
oilcity.news
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (11/15/22–11/16/2)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 15–16. All persons entering guilty or no contest pleas are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office.
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Casper police respond to armed barricaded suspect in west Casper neighborhood
CASPER, Wyo. — [7:50 p.m.] Casper police and a Natrona County Sheriff’s Office special response team are still negotiating with what is believed to be an armed barricaded suspect in a west Casper neighborhood Wednesday night. As of 7:45 p.m., law enforcement could be heard on a loudspeaker ordering the suspect to surrender.
oilcity.news
New false alarm penalties step closer to becoming a reality in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council approved on second reading a proposed ordinance to establish new penalties for repeat false private intrusion and repeat false panic alarms. The second reading vote passed unanimously. A third reading is needed before the proposal can become local law. The...
oilcity.news
Ongoing fugitive manhunt prompted police operation in west Casper Wednesday
CASPER, Wyo. — The police operation in a west Casper neighborhood on Wednesday was related to the ongoing hunt for fugitive Joshua Charles Crook, wanted for an alleged aggravated assault and pursuit in August and other alleged crimes. “On Wednesday, November 16 … as a result of our ongoing...
cowboystatedaily.com
Feud Between State GOP & Laramie County Republican Party Escalates
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Owing the Wyoming Republican Party more than $12,000 in unpaid membership dues, the state GOP will charge Laramie County party members $30 each to participate in future state party meetings. At the state GOP Central Committee meeting in Casper on Saturday,...
