Casper, WY

(VIDEO) Casper City Council resuming work on new anti-discrimination law, false alarm ordinance Tuesday

CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council will resume its consideration of a proposed new local anti-discrimination law on second reading. Ahead of its second reading vote, the City Council is planning to consider some amendments suggested by City Attorney John Henley. The proposed amendment would add some definitions to terms and aim to add some distinction to how “age” will apply as one of the protected characteristics the ordinance covers. The City Council discussed the proposed amendments during its Nov. 8 work session.
Friday’s Wyoming Wildlife Taskforce meeting moving online due to snow

CASPER, Wyo. — A Wyoming Wildlife Taskforce meeting that had been set to take place in person in Casper on Friday will instead meet online due to inclement weather, according to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. The meeting will begin at 8 a.m. Friday, with all presentations and...
Natrona County divorce filings (11/7/22–11/14/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Nov. 7 through Nov. 14. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
Natrona County Recent Arrests (11/16/22–11/17/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Casper PD Incident Report log (11/14/22–11/15/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Casper Police Department Incident Summary Report and Map is provided by the Casper Police Department and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
Little Shop of Burgers requesting restaurant liquor license from City of Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — The Little Shop of Burgers is requesting a new restaurant liquor license from the City of Casper, according to a memo from city staff. On Tuesday, the City Council will look to establish Dec. 6 as the public hearing date to formally consider Little Shop of Burgers’ request. The restaurant is located at 1040 N. Center St. in Casper.
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (11/15/22–11/16/2)

CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 15–16. All persons entering guilty or no contest pleas are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office.
New false alarm penalties step closer to becoming a reality in Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council approved on second reading a proposed ordinance to establish new penalties for repeat false private intrusion and repeat false panic alarms. The second reading vote passed unanimously. A third reading is needed before the proposal can become local law. The...
Ongoing fugitive manhunt prompted police operation in west Casper Wednesday

CASPER, Wyo. — The police operation in a west Casper neighborhood on Wednesday was related to the ongoing hunt for fugitive Joshua Charles Crook, wanted for an alleged aggravated assault and pursuit in August and other alleged crimes. “On Wednesday, November 16 … as a result of our ongoing...
Feud Between State GOP & Laramie County Republican Party Escalates

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Owing the Wyoming Republican Party more than $12,000 in unpaid membership dues, the state GOP will charge Laramie County party members $30 each to participate in future state party meetings. At the state GOP Central Committee meeting in Casper on Saturday,...
