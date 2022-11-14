Read full article on original website
Meet the doctor who had a colonoscopy without anesthesia
Meet the doctor who had a colonoscopy without anesthesia. “If you did not have a colonoscopy, I would still recommend that you do it in a conventional way and get that IV sedation. But if you are an adventurer as I am, I would highly recommend that you do a colonoscopy the same way I did without anesthesia. I heard there might be only one patient out of 1,000 who is doing colonoscopy without anesthesia as I did. So in a way, that’s some kind of crazy record, and I will tell that one day to my grandchildren. I am already bragging about that. God bless, and remember that we never have enough time and love and do a colonoscopy sooner than I did.”
Life Before and After ReActiv8 with Meredith Langhorst, Specialist in Spinal Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Restorative Neurostimulation
Life Before and After ReActiv8 with Meredith Langhorst, Specialist in Spinal Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Restorative Neurostimulation. Meredith Langhorst, a specialist in spinal diagnostics and therapeutics, and her patient Eric Osborn, a veteran of the US Navy, talk about the Reactiv8 therapy and how its restorative neurostimulation approach has helped patients reduce their lower back pain without the need for surgery.
Don’t Sell Me a Lemon with a Virus! with Aftin Ross, Senior Special Advisor for Emerging Initiatives at the FDA, Chris Reed, Director of Regulatory Policy, Digital Health and Product Security at Medtronic, and Debra Bruemmer, Sr. Manager Mayo Clinic
Don’t Sell Me a Lemon with a Virus! with Aftin Ross, Senior Special Advisor for Emerging Initiatives at the FDA, Chris Reed, Director of Regulatory Policy, Digital Health and Product Security at Medtronic, and Debra Bruemmer, Sr. Manager Mayo Clinic. In recognition of the 19 annual National Cyber Security...
#175: How to Support Healthcare Leaders in Creating and Developing Sustainable Results Through VUCA Tools with Dr. Ann Deaton
#175: How to Support Healthcare Leaders in Creating and Developing Sustainable Results Through VUCA Tools with Dr. Ann Deaton. In this episode, we talk with our special guest Dr. Ann Deaton about supporting healthcare leaders in creating and developing sustainable results through VUCA tools. Ann is a leadership and team...
Peer Support to Improve Medicare Advantage Outcomes
Peer Support to Improve Medicare Advantage Outcomes. Motivating Medicare Advantage members to take the clinical actions needed to promote and support their care is a high priority for health plans. Data shows that talking to peers with whom they can relate and share common health issues benefits members and engages them more in their health.
Mini-Sode: National Rural Health Day & RHR’s Anniversary!
Mini-Sode: National Rural Health Day & RHR’s Anniversary!. In celebration of National Rural Health Day and the two-year anniversary of Rural Health Rising, hosts JJ and Rachel discuss what “The Power of Rural” means to them. Celebrate National Rural Health Day using #PowerofRural and #NationalRuralHealthDay on social...
Helping Clients/Patients Meet Targets with GLP-1 and GIP/GLP-1 Receptor Agonists with Christie Schumacher
Helping Clients/Patients Meet Targets with GLP-1 and GIP/GLP-1 Receptor Agonists with Christie Schumacher. Christie Schumacher PharmD, BCPS, BCACP, BCCP, BC-ADM, CDCES, FCCP, joins The Huddle to talk through the use of GLP-1 and GIP/GLP-1 receptor agonists for your people with type 2 diabetes. You’ll learn what medications fall into the class of GLP-1 and GIP/GLP-1 receptor agonists, how they work and the benefits they can offer people with type 2 diabetes. These medications can be a useful tool in the therapeutic toolkit as highlighted in the recently updated ADA/EASD consensus statement, so this episode will offer practical considerations when initiating GLP-1 and GIP/GLP-1 receptor agonists in patients and managing possible side effects.
Combating the Challenges of Clinical Documentation with AI
Combating the Challenges of Clinical Documentation with AI. As value-based care gains traction across the healthcare landscape, clinical documentation will continue to be subject to intense scrutiny from internal and external stakeholders. Yet, healthcare organizations must take care not to exacerbate the cognitive overload and administrative burdens that plague clinicians today. Join Robert Budman, MD, MBA as he discusses the role of AI-based computer-assisted physician documentation (CAPD) technology in enhancing the accuracy of documentation and easing the burden on clinicians.
High Performance Nursing: Story Vs Fact – Nursing Your Mind
High Performance Nursing: Story Vs Fact – Nursing Your Mind. Considering the overwhelming nature of our career as nurses, it’s normal to have a mind full of competing stories and thoughts, sometimes, its really hard to see what is story and what is fact! If you are feeling like your brain has you running round in circles, good news your human! It just so happens that our primitive brains are wired to entertain these thoughts without them being factual truth!
