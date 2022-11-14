Read full article on original website
Is Snow Really in the Friday Forecast for East Texas?
We have had quite a mixed bag of weather in East Texas over the past several months. This past summer was marked by drought and heat and the subsequent burn bans. Then we saw some flooding and severe storms on Labor Day Weekend. We followed that up with over a month of no rain and the re-issuing of burn bans.
Wednesday’s earthquake in West Texas was the third-strongest in state history
Wednesday's earthquake in West Texas is the third-strongest ever recorded in the state, according to data from the U.S. Geological Survey.
NOAA winter outlook released: What it means for Texas weather
An update to the Climate Prediction Center’s official winter forecast shows a hot and dry season ahead for the Lone Star State.
KTEN.com
Large earthquake shakes West Texas
MENTONE, Texas (KTEN) -- The U.S. Geological Survey confirms a 5.4 magnitude earthquake shook West Texas just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. The earthquake had a depth of 5 to 6 miles. People reported feeling the earthquake as far away as southeastern New Mexico and Midland, Texas. As of 5:30...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Powerful 5.4 Earthquake Hits West Texas Wednesday
A powerful magnitude 5.4 earthquake shook West Texas Wednesday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake was detected shortly after 3:30 p.m. near the Loving County community of Mentone, about 35 miles northwest of Pecos, at a depth of about 5 miles. It was first recorded by...
West Texas Rattled By Strong Magnitude 5.4 Earthquake
A section of West Texas felt an earthqake as a strong magnitude 5.4 quake hit near 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The earthquake hit the west-southwest area of Mentone, Texas, which is around 35 miles northwest of Pecos. The quake hit at a depth of about 5.5 miles. This was followed up by eight aftershocks. The strongest of those was a 4.1 magnitude.
Texas Big! The Tallest Indoor Christmas Tree In The USA Is In This Texas City!
Yep, do I even have to say it? YES, everything in Texas is bigger and so are the Christmas Tres! How big? So big that this Christmas tree is the TALLEST in Texas and the NATION! Since 1984, this Tannenbaum Christmas Tree has been a holiday tradition in Texas!. THE...
cw39.com
Weather gets worse before it gets better | Why indoor plans are needed this weekend
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston’s cold stretch continues with rain joining the party on Saturday. This occurs ahead of an eventual warmup with temperatures in the 60s and 70s the week of Thanksgiving. Houston will be mostly cloudy the next few days with some isolated showers potentially popping up...
Unusually strong earthquake rattles Lone Star State
A 5.4-magnitude earthquake shook west Texas on Wednesday afternoon.
Magnitude 5.3 earthquake reported in West Texas
The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported that the quake happened at about 3:30 p.m. near the small community of Mentone, which is located in Loving County. The town is approximately two hours west of Midland.
What was the coldest night in Texas History?
SAN ANGELO, Texas — While Texas may not be known for its winter weather, the state has experienced historically drastic drops in temperature over the years — the most notorious being the Great Blizzard of 1899. The arctic temperatures, described by newspapers as the worst freeze ever known in the state, swept across Texas in […]
This small Texas city ranks no. 1 for diversity in US
What are the most diverse cities in Texas?
It’s Been 10 Years & Texas License Plates Need A New Look Badly
Since 2012 Texas drivers have had the standard white license plate issued for everyone in the State. A lot of people have strong opinions on whether or not it looks good. One YouTuber in particular, Huggbees (who currently has over 1.3 million subscribers), uploaded a video where he roasts all 50 of the states license plates. If you want to hear his opinions on Texas, skip to about 23:11 in the video.
Texas’ driest reservoir at 0.5% capacity — how others compare
The driest in the state is the Palo Duro Reservoir, about 100 miles north of Amarillo in the Texas Panhandle. Palo Duro only has 275 acre-feet of water, enough to quench the annual needs of about 8 Texans.
These Texas restaurants have the best banana pudding in the world: report
What are some of the best desserts in the southern United States? Pecan Pie to some is the best of the best, but there's something to be said about the humble but ridiculously delicious banana pudding.
5newsonline.com
Snow and rain hit parts of Arkansas and Oklahoma
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Rain is turning into snow in parts of Arkansas and Oklahoma Monday, Nov. 14. Snow is falling and spreading quickly across western Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma as temperatures fall. Once temperatures fall in your neighborhood, expect some bursts of snow until roughly 10 p.m. The mountains are already coated in fresh snow and the snow bands are descending into lower elevations.
KHOU
Pass the potatoes! The most and least popular Thanksgiving foods in Texas, other states
HOUSTON — You've probably seen the stories: Sky-high turkey prices are ruffling a lot of feathers and other Thanksgiving favorites will also cost more. If you're looking for ways to save money, there are some traditional side dishes you could trim from the menu without many complaints, according to a Crestline survey.
WFAA
Should we expect snow in North Texas?
Some parts of the U.S. are already seeing their first big snowfall of the season. WFAA's Mariel Ruiz explains the chance at snowfall for the DFW area.
‘It’s a Texas thing’: Why do Texans love Texas so much?
Buc-ee's, Whataburger and H-E-B are just a few places that hold a special place in many Texans' hearts.
Can Texas legislators really strip city council? Bill filed to create ‘District of Austin’
Mixed in the stack of Texas bills intended to disrupt a historically liberal Austin City Council, House Bill 714 and House Joint Resolution 50 would strip it of its power altogether.
