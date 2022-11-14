ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Is Snow Really in the Friday Forecast for East Texas?

We have had quite a mixed bag of weather in East Texas over the past several months. This past summer was marked by drought and heat and the subsequent burn bans. Then we saw some flooding and severe storms on Labor Day Weekend. We followed that up with over a month of no rain and the re-issuing of burn bans.
Large earthquake shakes West Texas

MENTONE, Texas (KTEN) -- The U.S. Geological Survey confirms a 5.4 magnitude earthquake shook West Texas just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. The earthquake had a depth of 5 to 6 miles. People reported feeling the earthquake as far away as southeastern New Mexico and Midland, Texas. As of 5:30...
Powerful 5.4 Earthquake Hits West Texas Wednesday

A powerful magnitude 5.4 earthquake shook West Texas Wednesday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake was detected shortly after 3:30 p.m. near the Loving County community of Mentone, about 35 miles northwest of Pecos, at a depth of about 5 miles. It was first recorded by...
West Texas Rattled By Strong Magnitude 5.4 Earthquake

A section of West Texas felt an earthqake as a strong magnitude 5.4 quake hit near 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The earthquake hit the west-southwest area of Mentone, Texas, which is around 35 miles northwest of Pecos. The quake hit at a depth of about 5.5 miles. This was followed up by eight aftershocks. The strongest of those was a 4.1 magnitude.
What was the coldest night in Texas History?

SAN ANGELO, Texas — While Texas may not be known for its winter weather, the state has experienced historically drastic drops in temperature over the years — the most notorious being the Great Blizzard of 1899. The arctic temperatures, described by newspapers as the worst freeze ever known in the state, swept across Texas in […]
It’s Been 10 Years & Texas License Plates Need A New Look Badly

Since 2012 Texas drivers have had the standard white license plate issued for everyone in the State. A lot of people have strong opinions on whether or not it looks good. One YouTuber in particular, Huggbees (who currently has over 1.3 million subscribers), uploaded a video where he roasts all 50 of the states license plates. If you want to hear his opinions on Texas, skip to about 23:11 in the video.
Snow and rain hit parts of Arkansas and Oklahoma

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Rain is turning into snow in parts of Arkansas and Oklahoma Monday, Nov. 14. Snow is falling and spreading quickly across western Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma as temperatures fall. Once temperatures fall in your neighborhood, expect some bursts of snow until roughly 10 p.m. The mountains are already coated in fresh snow and the snow bands are descending into lower elevations.
