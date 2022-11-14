Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
HOTBINS Opens in TampaModern GlobeTampa, FL
Invention by USF Researchers Creates Digital AlibiModern Globe
Florida Strawberry Fest Announces Massive Headliners, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Willie Nelson & MoreUncovering FloridaPlant City, FL
New Jorge M. Pérez Collection at Tampa Museum of ArtModern GlobeTampa, FL
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in FloridaJake WellsFlorida State
813area.com
Chinese Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving in Tampa
We can almost smell the Thanksgiving aroma now in the streets!. And for most, it’s in the kitchen too. But if you want to spend your holiday nostalgia without the kitchen elbow grease, Thanksgiving-theme restaurants can come to your rescue. But alas, not everyone is a Turkey fan. If...
ABC Action News
What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | November 18-20
TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (November 18-20), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Info: The beach on Treasure Island is coming to life this weekend! Sanding Ovations will feature master sculptors turning piles of sand and buckets of water into world-class art. The theme this year is “Once Upon A Time” and admission to the sand festival is free. Enjoy the sand art, beach food court, beer garden, and the arts and crafts marketplace. Fireworks will light up the sky on Saturday night. The event runs November 17-20 with an encore weekend November 26-27.
813area.com
Experience the Exquisiteness of Food at Wiregrass Mall in Tampa
An open-air mall right in the heart of Tampa offers all kinds of exquisiteness for food, shopping, and lifestyle. You know we are talking about the picturesque Wiregrass Mall, right?. With over 800,000 square feet of retail, restaurants, and entertainment, Wiregrass Mall is a true gathering place for locals and...
Downtown Tampa Winter Village: Holiday Date Idea with NEW Fun
Get ready to buckle up those skates for a unique experience in Downtown Tampa– ice...
Must-Visit Holiday Markets in Tampa Bay for Unique Gifts
Whether you’re ready or not, ‘tis the season for holiday shopping! This year, more than...
Black Restaurant Week comes to Tampa Bay
Black Restaurant Week comes to Tampa Bay Nov. 11-20, including 20 different eateries serving specialty dishes.
theshelbyreport.com
Publix Celebrates Store Grand Opening In Lutz, FL
Publix Super Markets opened a new store Nov. 17 at Livingston Marketplace in Lutz, Florida. The 46,791-square-foot store has departments for grocery, dairy, frozen food, seafood, meat and fresh produce, as well as a bakery, deli and pharmacy. The store features café seating and also has an adjacent Publix Liquors.
Black Restaurant Week hopes to highlight hidden gems in Tampa
It's part of a national movement created seven years ago to help black chefs, restaurants, and food truck owners get publicity and stay afloat.
SushiMotion Looks Poised to Establish a Permanent Base in Tampa
The caterer and sushi consultant has been operating out of Palm Harbor’s Thirsty Marlin.
10NEWS
Are you cold? It's starting to feel like 'Florida cold' around Tampa Bay
TAMPA, Fla. — As you step outside during the second half of this week, you'll notice a pretty significant drop in temperatures here in the Tampa Bay area. For some, it's a welcomed cooldown. For others, it's a cue to bundle up or even turn on the heat. Our...
Festival cancelled due to 'circumstances beyond company's control'
Ticket holders are in limbo after the cancellation of the Blended Festival scheduled to be held on November 19th and 20th at Perry Harvey Sr. Park in Tampa.
'Morally we cannot continue to stand by:' Tampa's Blended Festival is not going to happen
Headliners at Tampa's Blended Festival, set for Nov. 19-20, included The Chainsmokers and Nelly.
fox13news.com
Bucs legend Mike Alstott continues tradition of donating Thanksgiving meals to Hillsborough firefighters
TAMPA, Fla. - As many Tampa-area residents prepare to gather around the table with family members or close friends on Thanksgiving, roughly one-third of Hillsborough County Fire Rescue's firefighters are preparing to spend the holiday away from their own loved ones, working long shifts responding to emergencies. For the fourth...
Pebble Park To Open Thursday In Riverview
RIVERVIEW, Fla. – Hillsborough County will celebrate the opening of its newest conservation park with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 17. Pebble Park, 9955 Riverview Dr., Riverview, FL 33578, encompasses 27 acres formerly owned by The Mosaic Company and borders the Alafia River.
marrymetampabay.com
Romantic Blush and Gold Indian Wedding | Hilton Downtown Tampa
Veanna and Trevor's downtown Tampa Indian wedding combined the soft colors of springtime, chic gold accents, and an abundance of romantic candlelight for their ballroom celebration. “We chose a chic romantic theme. We love the classy, elegant look, as well as keeping it light and floral since we did get...
Tampa Bay couple waits months for travel insurance payout after accident cancels trip
TAMPA BAY, Fla. — A Tampa Bay area couple made a call to Taking Action for You Reporter Jackie Callaway after waiting months for the travel insurance to pay up. Tampa couple Stan Turer and Alana Bott booked a dream trip to Barbados early this year. The airfare alone set the retirees back $1,600.
City Of St. Petersburg Facility Closures & Trash, Recycling Collection Adjustments
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Due to the holiday, certain City facilities and services will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25. Residential trash and recycling collection regularly scheduled for Thursday will be made on Wednesday. Monday, Tuesday, and Friday collections remain the
Hillsborough County Fire Rescue fights flames engulfing abandoned Tampa home
TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County Fire Rescue fought a fire at an abandoned house early Thursday afternoon in Tampa. A 911 call came in from a neighbor next door to a home on North 66th Street nearby East Columbus Drive about visible flames and smoke coming from what he believed to be an abandoned house.
Yacht StarShip launches ‘Bay Rocket,’ Tampa’s only jet boat thrill ride
Yacht StarShip Dining Cruises & Events announced an expansion to its fleet on Monday with the addition of the "Bay Rocket," an adrenaline-filled jet boat thrill ride.
constructiondive.com
Second worker dies on Port Tampa Bay project
A construction worker at the Port Tampa Bay project in Florida was crushed by building material and died Wednesday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. The incident marks the second worker death at the project in the last three months. On Wednesday morning, a worker was clearing the way...
