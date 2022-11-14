ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
813area.com

Chinese Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving in Tampa

We can almost smell the Thanksgiving aroma now in the streets!. And for most, it’s in the kitchen too. But if you want to spend your holiday nostalgia without the kitchen elbow grease, Thanksgiving-theme restaurants can come to your rescue. But alas, not everyone is a Turkey fan. If...
TAMPA, FL
ABC Action News

What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | November 18-20

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (November 18-20), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Info: The beach on Treasure Island is coming to life this weekend! Sanding Ovations will feature master sculptors turning piles of sand and buckets of water into world-class art. The theme this year is “Once Upon A Time” and admission to the sand festival is free. Enjoy the sand art, beach food court, beer garden, and the arts and crafts marketplace. Fireworks will light up the sky on Saturday night. The event runs November 17-20 with an encore weekend November 26-27.
TAMPA, FL
813area.com

Experience the Exquisiteness of Food at Wiregrass Mall in Tampa

An open-air mall right in the heart of Tampa offers all kinds of exquisiteness for food, shopping, and lifestyle. You know we are talking about the picturesque Wiregrass Mall, right?. With over 800,000 square feet of retail, restaurants, and entertainment, Wiregrass Mall is a true gathering place for locals and...
TAMPA, FL
theshelbyreport.com

Publix Celebrates Store Grand Opening In Lutz, FL

Publix Super Markets opened a new store Nov. 17 at Livingston Marketplace in Lutz, Florida. The 46,791-square-foot store has departments for grocery, dairy, frozen food, seafood, meat and fresh produce, as well as a bakery, deli and pharmacy. The store features café seating and also has an adjacent Publix Liquors.
LUTZ, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Pebble Park To Open Thursday In Riverview

  RIVERVIEW, Fla. – Hillsborough County will celebrate the opening of its newest conservation park with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 17. Pebble Park, 9955 Riverview Dr., Riverview, FL 33578, encompasses 27 acres formerly owned by The Mosaic Company and borders the Alafia River.
RIVERVIEW, FL
marrymetampabay.com

Romantic Blush and Gold Indian Wedding | Hilton Downtown Tampa

Veanna and Trevor's downtown Tampa Indian wedding combined the soft colors of springtime, chic gold accents, and an abundance of romantic candlelight for their ballroom celebration. “We chose a chic romantic theme. We love the classy, elegant look, as well as keeping it light and floral since we did get...
TAMPA, FL
constructiondive.com

Second worker dies on Port Tampa Bay project

A construction worker at the Port Tampa Bay project in Florida was crushed by building material and died Wednesday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. The incident marks the second worker death at the project in the last three months. On Wednesday morning, a worker was clearing the way...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy