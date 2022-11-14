PHOTOS: Military appreciation day at Ohio Stadium
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State University honored those who have served and are serving in the United States Armed Forces this Veterans Day weekend at Ohio Stadium.WATCH: The Rolling Stones tribute by the Ohio State Marching Band
View photos from the pregame Military Appreciation Day below.
