Columbus, OH

PHOTOS: Military appreciation day at Ohio Stadium

By Kristine Varkony
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State University honored those who have served and are serving in the United States Armed Forces this Veterans Day weekend at Ohio Stadium.

WATCH: The Rolling Stones tribute by the Ohio State Marching Band

View photos from the pregame Military Appreciation Day below.

Community Policy